Best cheap treadmills

Choose an affordable treadmill that suits your needs

Even if you’re on a budget, it’s easier than you think to find an affordable treadmill that suits your needs.

To find a cheap treadmill that works for your fitness goals, focus on specific features you need. Some higher-priced treadmills have impressive bells and whistles, but if you ask their owners, they’re rarely used to their full potential. Instead, it’s better to prioritize core features, like speed and incline settings. Convenience features such as cup holders or portability are also important to consider.

There are plenty of cheap treadmills on the market, so to help you find the right one, we’ve compiled this buying guide. Read on to learn more and to see our favorite affordable treadmills.

What’s the difference between cheap and expensive treadmills?

Technology

Cheap treadmills are usually pared-down, bare bones exercise machines. They have basic features like speed and incline settings and not much else. Only select models at the top of this budget price range are equipped with Bluetooth, allowing users to connect their fitness trackers.

Expensive treadmills utilize technology to offer the best user experience. Some models have sleek touchscreen control panels that stream live classes. Others are Bluetooth-enabled or have smart settings for real-time monitoring and tracking. Most high-end treadmills also boast an impressive variety of programs and advanced settings.

Durability

Lower-priced treadmills get the job done and hold up decently well to regular use. However, if you’re a performance athlete or competitive runner, your needs might exceed what these treadmills can offer. Cheap treadmills are better suited for walking or jogging, while more expensive treadmills are designed to withstand prolonged running sessions in faster gaits.

Warranty

Affordable treadmills typically come with limited warranties that last between 90 days and five years. More expensive treadmills are often backed by much longer ones, ranging from 15-year to lifetime warranties.

The difference in warranties is proportional to consumer expectations. Certain treadmills, such as NordicTrack X32i, cost several thousand dollars. For that price, buyers expect a machine that will last for well over a decade, or at the very least, has a solid warranty.

Manual vs. electric treadmills

With manual treadmills, users move the belt with their feet. No electricity is required for these machines, which means they can be set up virtually anywhere. However, if you need to adjust the incline, you need to interrupt your run to hop off the machine and move the belt.

Electric treadmills have motors that move the belt as well as digital control panels. These machines offer more customizable options, and users don’t need to get off the treadmill to adjust settings. However, be prepared to pay more for these features.

Basic treadmill features

Speed settings

Speeds settings allow users to adjust how quickly the belt moves, which is typically expressed in miles per hour. Even in low-priced treadmills, you can find speed settings that range from 0.5 to six miles per hour. They’re either adjusted manually with a dial or they can be digitally entered into the control panel.

Incline levels

One of the main compromises consumers make with affordable treadmills is incline levels. Many of these models have little to no incline, and only a few offer more than a handful of levels.

Control panel

The control panels are basic in orientation. Settings are fairly limited to controlling speed, incline or programs. A few newer treadmills, however, are equipped with ports for SD cards or USB ports to charge smartphones or other devices.

Convenience features

Despite their low price, many models have cup holders for water bottles. A few control panels have ledges or docks to hold tablets or e-readers for hands-free entertainment. Some treadmills have wheels to make them easier to move across floors. Newer treadmills also have cradles to hold free weights.

Portability

One of the perks of opting for a budget-friendly treadmill is portability. More than half of treadmills within this price range fold up or roll away for easy storage. Keep in mind that portable models, by the nature of their design, won’t be as durable as stationary treadmills.

Cheap treadmill prices

If you’ve committed to a limited budget, be prepared to spend between $250 and $700 on a cheap treadmill. Manual and some folding treadmills cost $400 and below, while those with better construction and high-tech control panels push the top of the price range.

Best cheap treadmills

SereneLife Smart Folding Compact Treadmill: $279.99 at AmazonThis compact treadmill fits anywhere, including in your office or under the bed. It’s Bluetooth-enabled and pairs with most iOS and Android devices. Users can also download a native app to design custom programs with the FitShow app.

Sunny Health & Fitness Manual Treadmill: $409.84 at Amazon (was $459.98)Appreciated by minimalists, this manual model is available in either fixed or adjustable incline. The treadmill offers 16 levels of magnetic tension to provide a full body cardio workout. The base folds up for easy storage.

Also available at Kohl’s.

ProForm City L6 Treadmill: $599.99 at Kohl’sEnjoy several modern conveniences with this Bluetooth treadmill. It lets users connect their devices to experience iFIT workouts with elite personal trainers. The low-profile control panel is sleek and intuitive.

Sunny Health & Fitness ASUNA Treadmill: $699.99 at AmazonIt’s easy to stream your favorite shows or workouts with this media-friendly treadmill. It has built-in speakers, media ports and an oversized device dock. The treadmill also has a floor stabilizer to minimize noise and eliminate shifting during faster walking or running.

Also available at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: $693.30 at AmazonYou’ll be hard-pressed to find a better treadmill at this price. Made by a leading brand, this performance-oriented model is a favorite among competitive runners. Its gym-quality control panel offers countless programs and has touch sensors for real-time monitoring.

Also available at NordicTrack.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.