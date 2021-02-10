Best cheap sewing machines

How to choose an affordable sewing machine

Does sewing pique your interest, but you feel discouraged by the high prices of some machines? It’s possible to find an affordable sewing machine worth buying.

Cheap sewing machines include beginner-friendly models and those with limited features. Most models in this price range are plenty capable of handling light projects and crafting. There are a handful of heavy-duty sewing machines, too.

If you’re wondering which sewing machine you should choose, this buying guide introduces you to key features to compare among affordable models.

Cheap sewing machines vs. expensive sewing machines

Duty capability

The main difference between higher-priced sewing machines and low-priced ones is duty capability.

The majority of affordable models have project limitations. This is most prevalent when it comes to sewing together thicker materials like vinyl, denim or several layers of fabric. Instead, they’re better for sewing no more than two or three layers of light or medium-weight fabric.

Most high-end sewing machines are powerful enough to sew these materials. It’s common for them to come with certain accessories to facilitate these projects, such as heavy-duty needles or certain types of presser feet.

Control panel

Affordable sewing machines generally have simple control panels. While a few models feature digital panels, it’s more common for them to have knobs for settings and stitch selection, and there’s a modest learning curve as beginners get used to knobs.

Most mid-range and expensive sewing machines instead have digital panels. In addition to offering stitch style or length, some models allow users to change stitch position and set programs as well as embroider or monogram.

Storage case

While nearly all high-end sewing machines come with hard-sided cases, inexpensive sewing machines rarely do.

Many affordable models come with soft vinyl covers. It’s common for sewing machines at the very bottom of the price range not to come with any sort of storage case or cover, so it’ll need to be purchased separately.

Basic features

Stitch selection

Most budget-friendly sewing machines offer between six and 100 stitches. Compact or lightweight sewing machines usually have the fewest. Those with the greatest number of stitches mostly include heavy-duty or computerized sewing machines, both of which arrive at the top of this price range.

Bobbin style

The bobbin is the tiny reel that holds thread at the base of the sewing machine.

Older sewing machines have side-loading bobbins. However, many of today’s models, including cheap sewing machines, have drop-in bobbins. These are located beneath the needle and presser foot. Drop-in bobbins are considered much quicker to load, and it’s easier to unravel thread snags or tangles when they occur.

Accessories

Most sewing machines are packaged with a small set of tools such as mini screwdrivers or dusters so users can perform minor repairs to their machines. Certain models come with spare needles and presser feet, as well as buttonhole attachments, rulers, pins, or a few bobbins preloaded with thread.

Prices of cheap sewing machines

Cheap sewing machines cost $200 and below. Those priced up to $150 usually include beginner-friendly or light-duty machines. Models toward the top of the price range may have digital control panels and can handle medium- or heavy-duty projects.

Best sewing machines for beginners

Best of the best: Brother XM2701 Lightweight Sewing Machine

Our take: A popular budget-friendly model appropriate for light fabric work and crafting.

What we like: Includes 27 stitches, all of which are printed on the side panel for easy reference. Compact design is perfect for those with limited crafting space. More reliable and capable than the price suggests.

What we dislike: Machine is heavier than some users expected.

Best bang for your buck: SINGER Start 1304 Sewing Machine for Beginners

Our take: With only six built-in stitches, it’s an ideal machine for kids to learn sewing basics.

What we like: Has 57 stitch applications, which are appreciated by experienced users. Free arm design makes sewing pants and sleeves quick and easy. Convenient automatic bobbin. Backed by a 25-year limited warranty.

What we dislike: Occasional reports that the bobbin is prone to jamming.

Best everyday sewing machines

Best of the best: Brother CS7000X Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine

Our take: A best-selling computerized model that serves intermediate sewing enthusiasts well.

What we like: Has 70 built-in stitches. Machine is powerful enough to handle medium- and heavy-duty projects, such as quilting and clothing design. Jam-resistant bobbin is reliable. Solid construction.

What we dislike: A few reports that certain components become loose during operation.

Best bang for your buck: SINGER M3500 Sewing Machine

Our take: Earns praise for its no-frills design, making it a popular choice for everyday use.

What we like: Equipped with 110 stitch applications. Easy one-step buttonhole is appreciated by budding clothing designers. Comes with four presser feet to accommodate a variety of projects. Full metal frame is durable.

What we dislike: Has a side-loading bobbin as opposed to a drop-in bobbin.

Best sewing machines for crafting

Best of the best: Brother HC1850 Sewing and Quilting Machine

Our take: Experienced sewers are impressed with this model’s ability to handle a heavy workload.

What we like: Endless options with 185 built-in stitches, including eight buttonhole styles. LCD control panel is easy to navigate. Comes with a wide table for large projects like quilting or curtain making.

What we dislike: Operates loudly. Mixed reviews regarding capabilities as a quilting machine.

Best bang for your buck: SINGER 4423 Heavy Duty Sewing Machine

Our take: A powerful, capable model that manages heavy materials and textiles masterfully.

What we like: High-speed design sews up to 1,000 stitches per minute. Has 97 stitch applications. Fairly user-friendly due to its basic design. Easy-to-load drop-in bobbin. Sews through denim well.

What we dislike: For the price, some users are surprised there isn’t a digital control panel.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.