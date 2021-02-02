Best affordable headphones

Headphones let you listen to music, podcasts, and other audio without disturbing those around you and have become an essential product for many people. It can be disheartening to see that all the best headphones out there cost hundreds of dollars. Luckily, you can also find plenty of inexpensive headphones if you're in need of a more affordable option.

We've done our research to find the best cheap headphones on the market. We've got you covered whether you want in-ear or over-ear (also called on-ear), wired or wireless.

Cheap over-ear headphones

Sony MDRZX110 Stereo Headphones: $11.99 at Amazon (was $19.99)These solid headphones come from a reputable brand and cost less than you might imagine considering their decent sound quality. We love that their swivel design makes them more easily portable. Also available at Best Buy.

JVC Powerful Sound On-Ear Headphones: $14.99 at Best Buy (was $19.99)Thanks to the comfortably padded ear pieces, you can listen to these headphones for long periods without experiencing discomfort. They have a built-in mic for phone calls or video chatting, plus built-in controls to pause, play, skip, and more. Also available at Amazon.

JLab Audio Studio Wired On-Ear Headphones: $17.99 at Amazon (was $20)With 40mm neodymium drivers and JLab's C3 audio technology, you get some surprisingly good sound quality considering these headphones cost less than $20. The comfortably plush faux leather ear pieces are a draw, as is the built-in mic and tangle-free braided nylon cord. Also available at Best Buy.

Cheap wireless over-ear headphones

Sony WH-CH510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $39.99 at Best Buy (was $59.99)Another winning option from Sony for anyone who wants wireless over-ear headphones without a hefty price tag. They have an impressive 35-hour battery life and give you dynamic sound from 30mm drivers. The built-in mic is great for hands-free calling. Also available at Amazon.

iLive IAHB38 Wireless Headphones: $20.99 at Macy's (was $25.00)These headphones come from a lesser-known brand but have some excellent features considering their low price. They have a built-in microphone, on-ear controls, and 40mm drivers. The downside is their poor battery life — just five hours at full volume. Also available at Amazon.

Cheap in-ear headphones

Apple EarPods with 3.5-Millimeter Headphone Plug: $18.99 at AmazonCan't afford AirPods? These headphones bring you a similar sound quality to standard AirPods but with a wired design. The 3.5-millimeter jack is more versatile, but you also have the option to buy them with a lightning connector if you exclusively want to listen to music on an iPhone. Also available at Best Buy.

Sony EX155AP EX Series Wired In-Ear Headphones: $19.99 at Best Buy (was $29.99)These might be basic wired earbuds, but the 9-millimeter neodymium dome-style drivers give you rich balanced sound, while the in-line microphone makes it convenient to make or receive calls and the silicone buds feel comfortable for long periods of use. Also available at Amazon.

Panasonic ErgoFit Earbud Headphones: $14.99 at AmazonYou can't go too far wrong choosing headphones from trusted electronics brand Panasonic. You can choose a version with or without an in-line mic, and you have the option to pick from a wide range of colors. These earbuds give you nicely balanced audio considering the price.

Cheap wireless in-ear headphones

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless In-Ear Earbud: from $14.99 at AmazonThese headphones aren't truly wireless, as you have a wire connecting the left and right buds, but they connect wirelessly to your phone or other device. While some people prefer a truly wireless design, you get a lot of headphone for a small price with the Jib+, thanks to features such as the in-line mic and built-in controls. Also available at Best Buy.

Sony WI-C200 Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $30.38 at Home DepotLike the Skullcandy headphones above, these have a wire connecting left and right earbuds, but they have wireless connectivity capabilities via Bluetooth. You get the solid, balanced sound quality that you'd expect from Sony, all at a reasonable price. Also available at Amazon.

Altec Lansing Nanobuds: $29.99 at Macy'sWe love these affordable truly wireless headphones that are IPX5 water-resistant and come with a charging case. They only have a four-hour battery life, but the case will fully recharge them up to four times before it runs out of power. Also available at Amazon.

JLab Audio GO Air True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $17.99 at Best Buy (was $29.99)Another truly wireless offering at a low price. These headphones have powerful sound from 8-millimeter drivers, a custom equalizer, and built-in microphone. They have a five-hour battery life plus an extra 15 hours from the charging case. Also available at Amazon.

