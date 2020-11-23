Best cheap gifts 2020

Sometimes, the best gifts are also budget-friendly. Whether it’s a last-minute present for an out-of-touch relative or a stocking stuffer for a roommate, cheap gifts reaffirm what we love most about gift-giving: that it’s the thought that counts, and a thoughtful gift doesn’t have to be expensive.

If you’re scratching your head trying to come up with good affordable gift ideas, look no further. We’ve compiled the following list to help point you in the right direction without breaking your budget.

The best cheap gifts of 2020

Levi’s Reusable Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask, 3 Pack: $9 at AmazonWe all have to wear face masks, so why not make them stylish? The folks at Levi’s must have been thinking just that when they designed these cloth masks, a new take on the famous bandana paisley design. Also available at Macy’s.

Anker Power Bank PowerCore Slim 10000: $21.99 at Amazon (was $31.99)We’ve all been there: You’re out and about, and your phone dies out of nowhere. Save your friends and family the trouble with this power bank from Anker, one of their slimmest and lightest models yet.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker: $13.99 at Bed Bath & BeyondSpruce up Sunday mornings with everyone’s favorite breakfast treat: waffles. Extra points if they’re mini-sized, made with this compact waffle maker. Also available at Amazon and Kohl’s.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer: $10.99 at Bed Bath & BeyondIf you’re more of a sipper than a gulper, you may find that your coffee or tea gets cold too quickly. This can help with that. Also available at Amazon

Moleskin Notebook: $19.95 at AmazonFor the scribe in your life who’s always jotting things down or sketching away, a nice Moleskin notebook will sate their appetite for more blank pages.

Hario V60 Ceramic Coffee Dripper: $24.99 at Bed Bath & BeyondIf you’re a serious coffee drinker, you know that pour-overs deliver better results than most drip machines. Introduce your friends and family to the pleasures of a well-brewed cup with this dripper from Hario. Also available at Amazon.

Jenga Classic Edition by Hasbro: $11.69 at Kohls (was $12.99)

Gather your family around the table and take turns trying to keep the structure from tumbling. Also available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Malin + Goetz Hand + Body Wash: $24 at AmazonThis lime-scented hand and body wash from Malin + Goetz uses amino acid-based cleaning agents to purify and balance your skin, all while smelling divine.

Food Network Magazine Subscription (12 months): $6 at Amazon (was $45)For the home chef in your life, make their next meal a great one with a year’s subscription to Food Network Magazine. It comes complete with recipes, interviews with famous chefs, and fresh culinary perspectives.

Starbucks Variety K-Cup Pack: $28.99 at Bed Bath & BeyondFor the coffee drinker in your life, save them a trip to the grocery store or cafe with this variety K-Cup pack from Starbucks. With four different roasts, they’ll have a choice for every mood. Also available at Best Buy.

Herschel Supply Co. Charlie RFID Card Case: $24.94 at AmazonRFID technology uses electromagnetic fields to block scanners, so they’re used in wallets and card cases to make them more secure. This one is equal parts affordable, secure, and stylish.

The Essential Instant Pot Cookbook: $12.40 at Amazon (was $19.95)For the Instant Pot extraordinaire in your life, this cookbook comes complete with 75 recipes and more than 176 illustrated pages.

Levi’s Men’s Classic Knit Beanie: $14 at Kohl’s (was $28)A lot of our heat escapes through our heads, so when the cold weather hits, make sure your loved ones are protected with this knit beanie from Levi’s. Also available at Amazon.

Dearfoams Leslie Quilted Microfiber Terry Clog Slipper: $8.49 at Kohl’s (was $26)For mornings shuffling around the house, you can’t go wrong with a nice pair of slippers. These ones from Dearfoams are made of quilted terry, so they’re extra cozy. Also available at Macy’s.

Godiva Chocolatier Milk Chocolate Cocoa Canister: $11.16 at Macy’s (was $15.95)Around winter, when the sun sets early and the nights are long and cold, a good cup of hot cocoa and a book will soothe the soul.

Knock Knock Why You’re So Awesome Fill in the Love Book: $12.93 at AmazonLet your loved ones know how much they mean to you with this “fill in the love” book from Knock Knock. Just fill out the simple prompts and you’ll have a uniquely personal gift that they can look back on for years to come.

Ambesonne Nautical Crabs Themed Apron: $24.99 at AmazonEvery good baker or cook should have a quality apron. This one has a fun crab design that looks great whether they’re kneading dough, prepping seafood in the kitchen, or grilling steaks in the backyard. Also available at Macy's.

Pure Enrichment MistAire Studio Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier: $29.99 at AmazonHumidifiers emit water vapor to increase moisture levels in the air, which can prevent dryness and irritation in many parts of the body. This one is sleek, compact, and has a 10-hour run time, so you can keep it running all night. Also available at Home Depot.

AvoSeedo Avocado Tree Growing Kit: $10.95 at AmazonWhether or not your loved one has a green thumb, they’ll have a blast growing an avocado tree from seed with this grow kit from AvoSeedo.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle: $33.99 at Amazon (was $49.95)Ever wish you could pause a hike to take a sip of water from a cool stream? Turn that dream into a reality with this LifeStraw water bottle, which filters out bacteria and protozoa to ensure safe, clean drinking water. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, and Home Depot.

HOT FEET Cushioned Wool Socks: $21.99 at AmazonWhether you’re lounging around the house or going on a hike, a nice pair of wool socks will have your feet thanking you at the end of a long day.

Holyton HT02 Mini Drone $22.99 at AmazoIf you’ve got a loved one who’s obsessed with gadgets, brighten their day with this mini drone. It’s the perfect toy for the aviator in training or the helicopter pilot wannabe.

Yankee Candle Large 2 Wick Christmas Cookie Tumbler Candle: $12.52 at Kohl’s (was $29.49)A fresh candle can breathe new life into a home. This one is Christmas cookie scented, making it perfect for seasonal decoration.

Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle: $7.99 at Amazon (was $9.99)We all need water. Make sure your loved ones are getting enough of it by surprising them with this functional yet stylish reusable bottle. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s.

Vanity Planet Scalp Massaging Brush: $19.99 at AmazonA scalp massaging shampoo brush uses flexible rubber bristles to cleanse the scalp while giving a soothing mini-massage. This one can be used in or out of the shower to distribute natural hair oils and provide a nice sheen. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Landon Groves is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.