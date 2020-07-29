Best cheap camping gear for late summer and fall

There's no better time than now to get outdoors, as campgrounds have gradually begun to resume operations around the country -- with a few essential adjustments, such as limited occupancy.

Plus, late summer and fall are the optimum times of year to camp, especially for beginners, thanks to mild nighttime temperatures.

But what gear do you need if you're new to camping? And how do you get it without breaking the bank?

If you're a budget-conscious first-timer interested in spending a few weekends in the wilderness, whether solo or with your family, here are the supplies you need to keep comfortable and well-fed.

The best budget tents

ALPS Mountaineering Targhee Tent: $95.96 at Backcountry (was $119.95)

The Targhee tent is a sturdy and compact shelter that's roomy enough to fit a couple -- or a solo camper and fur pal. This affordable little tent is weather-resistant and has a two-door design built for easy access. Inside, there are multiple storage pockets to keep all your camping knick-knacks in one place.

Coleman Sundome Tent: $49.88+ at Amazon

Choose this tent if you're heading out in rainy climes. The inverted seams on the rainfly keep water from seeping in and ruining your rest. The Sundome's frame is capable of withstanding strong winds, and it features plenty of ventilation in the form of windows and a ground-level vent. Setup takes a mere 10 minutes, so you can hit the trails or go for a swim sooner rather than later.

The best budget sleeping bags

Kelty Rambler 50 Sleeping Bag: $50.96 at Backcountry (was $59.95)

A cozy sleeping bag is a must, even for hot summer nights. The Rambler features a super soft lining and a full-zip design that instantly turns the bag into a blanket. It fits users up to six feet tall and weighs a mere 11.3 ounces, so it won't add bulk to your pack or trunk.

The North Face Aleutian Sleeping Bag: $53.35 at Amazon (was $62.25)

Perfect for fall camping, this warm sleeping bag keeps body heat in and prevents moisture from getting in thanks to a moisture-resistant outer layer. The mummy-shaped sleeping vessel accommodates people up to six feet tall -- and there's a long version for even taller folks.

The best budget backpacks

Dakine Wonder 22L Backpack: $27.96 at Backcountry (was $39.95)

Even if you're car camping and you have a roomy trunk where you can store all your supplies, it helps to bring a backpack along. Stow valuables and other necessities inside when stepping away from your campsite. Dakine's Wonder Backpack has plenty of storage space for all your outdoor accessories: sunscreen, water bottle, bug repellent, etc. It even has a fleece-lined pocket to protect sunglasses.

Mountain Hardwear Camp 4 21 Backpack: $99.95 at Backcountry

A bit pricier than the Dakine, this Mountain Hardwear backpack features a sturdy nylon build, so it's perfect for more rigorous outdoor adventures. The dual-purpose accessory sports a tough exterior and a protective laptop compartment so you can use it for everyday and camping scenarios.

The best budget camp lighting

Enbrighten LED Camping Lantern: $29.99 at Amazon

The moon and stars are pretty to look at, but they won't provide enough lighting for reading or navigating a campsite at nighttime. This super bright lantern stays lit for up to 200 hours, depending on whether it's on a high or low setting.

Goal Zero Lighthouse Core: $49.95 at Backcountry

This compact lantern is perfect for illuminating your tent's interior. You can stay up late and read, play cards, or hang out with your camping buddies without straining your eyes. It also has a built-in charger so you can recharge your phone on-the-go.

The best budget camp cooking gear

GSI Outdoors Glacier Camp Stove: $27.45 at Backcountry

Fuel your adventure with this handy ultra-compact stove. The tiny cooking accessory is an excellent choice for wilderness campers who want to keep their packs light. A stainless steel design ensures the lightweight stove is durable. All you need is fuel to start cooking!

Camp Chef Deluxe 9 1/3-Quart Dutch Oven: $52.95 at Backcountry

Cooking in the great outdoors is easy when you have the right tools. The tight-fitting lid on this cast-iron vessel keeps ash and other debris out of your food. The cover also works as a skillet. It holds a total volume of seven quarts, and the material retains heat very well, so you can cook up a big batch of beans, chili, or soup to refuel after a hard day of hiking.

MSR 2-Person Mess Kit: $34.95 at Amazon

You'll need some cutlery to chow down at your campsite. This low-cost kit includes all the tools you need for a dinner for two. Enjoy your gourmet, fireside meal in these easy-to-clean polypropylene bowls. The kit also contains two insulated mugs and a pair of folding sporks.

Coleman Gas Camping Stove: $43.88 from Amazon

One of the best value camping stoves on the market, this Coleman brand two-burner model is perfect for prepping breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The powerful stove is adjustable and provides up to 20,000 BTUs of heat. The folding panels protect flames on windy days, and one 16.4-ounce propane cylinder will power the unit for about an hour.

Steph Coelho is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.