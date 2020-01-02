The best charging station

Feeling bogged down by tangled power cords and devices splayed on counters? A better solution is a charging station, which saves space while it powers up devices.

Charging stations optimize space in unbelievable ways, allowing even the smallest of areas to charge as many as six devices at once. Some designs feature cradles, whereas others utilize shorter power cords to cut down on rogue wires. Need a more specialized charging station? There are now device-specific models with dedicated docks for smartwatches and AirPods.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide on charging stations. We're including a review of our favorite, the Olebr Charging Stand, which has a futuristic design that's both space-savvy and presentable.

Considerations when choosing charging stations

Simultaneous charging needs

Before choosing a charging station, be realistic about how many devices you'll need to charge simultaneously. The average person may have two or three, and some households have four or more family members with smartphones. When in doubt, opt for a model with more ports than you immediately need to avoid another charging station purchase down the line.

Connectivity

Take stock of your Apple and non-Apple devices, as well as the generation of each device. You may experience compatibility challenges with older and non-Apple devices.

Some devices require USB 3.0 ports, whereas others need USB 3.1, also called USB-C ports. There are also charging stations that provide wireless charging through Qi pads.

Location

Another important consideration is where you'll place the charging station in your home or office. You'll need to have access to an outlet, not to mention adequate space to dock devices without obstructing charging.

Features

Size

Charging stations intend to be genuine space savers, though some are more successful at that than others. If you need one on the smaller side for trips or commuting, aim for compact or travel stations. These styles often come with adapters to make them compatible with outlets in other countries.

If you plan to put your charging station on your desk or a kitchen counter, take note of the footprint of the device, as a charging station with a large footprint can create just as much clutter as a mess of cables.

Qi wireless charging

Qi wireless charging pads are considered the way forward with charging. For these, you'll simply place your device on the pad to charge it.

Only select devices are compatible with Qi pads. Determine whether your device can be charged this way, as it's a feature that drives up the price of a charging station significantly.

Materials

Charging stations aren't just utilitarian plastic docks anymore. Many models are made from aluminum or even bamboo. In addition to boosting quality and durability, these materials and their designs give charging stations curb appeal around the home or office.

Price

For a single-device charging station or a power brick with a variety of outlets and USB ports, you should expect to spend up to $40. Spend closer to $60 to find charging stations that are more reliable or have dedicated areas to charge specific devices.

FAQ

Q. What's the best place to set up my charging station?

A. The beauty of a charging station is its convenience -- place it anywhere your heart desires. Generally speaking, it's best to keep it in well-ventilated areas to prevent overheating. It's also a good idea to set it up in a place where devices have ample room to be docked without obstruction.

Q. Can I charge my video game controller on a charging station?

A. You're able to charge controllers and just about any other devices on charging stations with compatible USB ports. This means you might be able to save money on buying separate charging stations, provided yours supports a variety of charging modes.

Charging stations we recommend

Best of the best: Olebr's Charging Stand

Our take: A modern solution for modern problems in a sleek design.

What we like: Easy assembly. Charges a full range of Apple products. Dock prevents devices from falling off it.

What we dislike: Requires your own cables, and the design means it's convenient to simply have dedicated cables to leave them in place.

Best bang for your buck: AYEPOW's Faster Charging Station

Our take: Charge devices for the whole family in one station. Compact solution.

What we like: Optimized space with short cables and upright shelf design. Four USB ports and Qi wireless charging pad.

What we dislike: Silicone parts can collect dust. Qi makes this station more expensive than some other choices.

Choice 3: iClever's BoostStrip Power Strip

Our take: Handy little station with USB ports and outlets. Ideal for travel.

What we like: Dual-purpose design with a convenient cradle to hold one device. Safety features like short-circuit prevention and 750°C heat resistance.

What we dislike: Devices with bulky cases may not fit in cradle. Small footprint could make it difficult to fit more than one oversized plug design at a time.

