The best chardonnay

The green chardonnay grape may have originated in France, but it's now grown everywhere around the world, from New Zealand to California.

Chances are that no two chardonnays taste alike, which makes things even more complicated when it comes to choosing the best one. Much of it comes down to experimentation and personal preference, but our buying guide will give you a starting point with tips on choosing an appropriate bottle of chardonnay. We've also included a few reviews at the end. Our top pick, TOR Wines' Chardonnay Durell Vineyard Sonoma Coast, is a luscious wine from the renowned vineyard in California.

Considerations when choosing chardonnays

Characteristics

Because any sugar is mostly converted into alcohol, chardonnay is a dry wine with little hint of sweetness. Most chardonnay is mildly acidic, and a full body gives it its signature rich and creamy texture. Chardonnay ranges from 13.5% to 15% ABV. If aged in a barrel, chardonnay can be slightly tannic, giving it a woody flavor.

The region where the chardonnay is grown and produced, as well as how it was aged, will determine its body.

Rich and oaked chardonnays tend to come from Northern Italy; Burgundy, France; California's Napa Valley and Lake County; Argentina; and Southern and Eastern Australia.

Lighter, unoaked chardonnays may come from cooler climates, such as Western Australia; Loire and Chablis, France; parts of Chile; California's Sonoma Coast; and Oregon.

Dry vs. sweet

Not everyone loves a classic dry chardonnay. A chardonnay won't be bone dry, like an Italian pinot grigio, for example, but it shouldn't be too sweet either. Be aware of why a chardonnay may be sweet. Warmer regions may produce riper chardonnay grapes that have more sugar, which will increase the alcohol content of the wine. As a result, the body of the wine will not be as full as it would be with less sugar.

Features

Oaked vs. unoaked styles

Oaked chardonnays take more time to process so they're more expensive than unoaked chardonnays. The two also have distinct taste differences.

A classic oak-aged chardonnay is creamy and buttery, blended with subtle fruity flavors. Oak-aged chardonnays also have flavors of vanilla, baked tarts, pie crusts, coconut, cinnamon, hazelnut, or even praline. Oaked chards have lower acidity levels and should be consumed within three to five years, though some age up to 10 years.

Unoaked chardonnay wine tastes light, lean, and dry, with citrusy flavors. It has more of a minerality, which is a subtle texture rather than a taste. Unoaked chards have higher acidity levels and should be consumed when they are young.

Price

You'll be satisfied with many of the chardonnays priced between $10 and $20 a bottle, especially if they're from a recent year. For between $20 and $50, you'll find chardonnays worthy to take to a dinner party or give as a gift. If you want a rare chardonnay, you'll need to pay from $50 to over $100 for a bottle.

FAQ

Q. Why is California famous for its chardonnay?

A. More chardonnay comes out of California than anywhere else. California chardonnay was at the right time and the right place when white wine boomed in the 1970s as a favorite cocktail drink. California has had quite a bit of success growing and selling chardonnay and will likely continue to refine and improve on the wine over time.

Q. What does "on the nose" mean when drinking wine?

A. The aroma of a wine is important to wine drinkers, including chardonnay lovers. The nose of a wine is how it smells in the glass. A wine's quality is often based on the drink's bouquet or its nose. Wine swirled in the glass releases the aromatic vapors. Whatever fragrant notes that hit you on the nose gives you a clue to its taste. For example, you'll likely detect concentrated aromas of butter, tropical fruit, apples, or citrus fruits on the nose of a chardonnay.

Chardonnays we recommend

Best of the best: TOR Wines' Chardonnay Durell Vineyard Sonoma Coast 2016

Our take: A smooth, creamy chardonnay from a top vineyard in California that's worth every penny.

What we like: Delicious aromas of lemon, pink grapefruit, honeysuckle, apple, and spice. Nice hints of toasted oak to balance out the citrus.

What we dislike: Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Karo-Kann's Reserve Chardonnay Napa Valley

Our take: An affordable chardonnay that's rich enough to work for both formal or casual occasions.

What we like: Comes from a top estate in Napa Valley. Aged in French oak, this wine features aromas of baked apple, hazelnut, vanilla, and cream. It's also an excellent value at a fair price.

What we dislike: Nothing.

Choice 3: Shafer Vineyards' Red Shoulder Ranch Chardonnay Carneros 2016

Our take: A rich, golden-hued chardonnay from Napa Valley.

What we like: Hints of pineapple, vanilla bean, honeycrisp apple, and clotted cream result in one of the easiest chardonnays to drink.

What we dislike: Slightly on the pricey side.

