As any grilling expert will tell you, only a charcoal grill can give your meat that delicious, smoky flavor you want from barbecued food. But starting a charcoal grill can be a long, complicated process -- unless you have a charcoal chimney to get those coals burning.

A chimney is a container that holds your charcoal in a confined space with room for wadded up newspaper beneath it. When you light the paper, perforations in the chimney allow air inside to super heat the coals quickly. Usually, you'll be ready to fire up your grill in just about 20 minutes with a charcoal chimney.

Continue reading our buying guide to learn all you need to choose the best charcoal chimney for your next cookout. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, such as our top choice from BBQ Dragon, which is made from thick galvanized steel for increased durability and features a heat shield and heat-resistant handle for safe operation.

Considerations when choosing charcoal chimneys

A charcoal chimney should be large enough to hold as much charcoal as your grill needs. For most grills, a chimney with a six- to seven-quart capacity works well. For a small, travel grill, a five-quart capacity is usually sufficient.

Pay attention to how large a chimney's fuel chamber is, too. That's the area where you add the newspaper. Choose a model with a fuel chamber that has a minimum of 130 cubic inches in capacity.

The majority of charcoal chimneys are cylindrical in shape. That's because the shape allows air to circulate more freely and also makes it easier to transfer the coals from the chimney to your grill when they're ready. However, you can find some chimneys that are square in shape, so they're able to collapse for easier storage. While square chimneys may be more convenient to store, you usually don't have much control when you're pouring the charcoal into your grill. They're typically not as sturdy as round chimneys because of the folding design.

Features

The handle on a charcoal chimney is a key feature because you'll be holding the chimney with hot coals inside. Choose a model that places the handle at a significant distance from the chimney's side to prevent your hands from getting burned.

It's best to avoid chimneys with wooden handles because they usually aren't as strong as heatproof plastic handles -- those with a molded grip usually feel the best in hand. You may also want to look for a chimney with two handles because it's typically easier to maneuver a chimney that contains hot coals if it has a second handle.

To provide additional protection for your hand, some chimneys feature a heat shield. This sheet of metal sits between the handle and the chimney body to block the heat from your hand.

To get your charcoal going, there has to be a way for air to enter the chimney and feed the fire. Make sure that any model you choose has perforations or holes along the side of the body to encourage effective air circulation.

Price

Charcoal chimneys generally range from $10 to $45. You'll usually pay $10 to $15 for smaller chimneys, $15 to $25 for a medium chimney, and $20 to $45 for a large chimney.

FAQ

Q. Why is a charcoal chimney better for starting a grill than lighter fluid?

A. With lighter fluid, there's always the risk of your fire growing out of control. Also, lighter fluid can impart chemicals into your food that leaves behind a poor taste, altering the classic smoky flavor of barbecued food that you're after when you grill.

Q. Can I use something other than newspaper in a charcoal chimney's fuel chamber?

A. Instead of newspaper, you can use lighter cubes or premade combustible materials as fuel for your chimney. However, they're an added expense that can drive up your grilling costs.

Charcoal chimneys we recommend

Best of the best: BBQ Dragon's Chimney of Insanity

Our take: Starts charcoal more quickly than most other chimneys on the market, though it does cost more.

What we like: Made of durable galvanized steel. Features a special air vent with 90-degree elbow that allows more air in to light the charcoal faster than other models. Vent is also large enough to add newspaper or other fuel through it.

What we dislike: Has a heftier price tag than other chimneys, but you're paying for speed and quality.

Best bang for your buck: GrillPro's Charcoal Chimney Starter

Our take: An affordable charcoal chimney that works best for smaller grills.

What we like: Features a simple design that lights coals without any fuss. Lightweight metal makes the chimney easy to move and handle. Offers one of the most budget-friendly prices among charcoal chimneys. Can light coals in just about 10 minutes.

What we dislike: Only holds two pounds of charcoal. Some metal edges are sharp.

Choice 3: Weber's Compact Rapidfire Charcoal Chimney Starter

Our take: A chimney with a compact design that's ideal for a small grill or shorter grilling sessions.

What we like: Affordable chimney that offers effective performance. Features a heat shield on the side to keep the handle cool. Numerous vents help air flow throughout the chimney. Can ignite charcoal in less than 15 minutes.

What we dislike: Isn't constructed with the most durable metal, so it's prone to bending.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.