The best character bedding set for girls

Is your little girl best friends with her favorite character from a book, TV show, or movie? Now it's easy to tuck her in at night with a character bedding set featuring you-know-who.

Character bedding sets for girls have bright colors, friendly faces, and the coordinating pieces your little one needs for a restful night's sleep. These cute cozy sets can include comforters, shams, pillowcases, sheets, and bedskirts. Some sets even include plush versions of the beloved character. No matter which set you choose, your little girl will be excited to snuggle up inside her bed.

Choose a new character bedding set for girls with help from our buying guide. We're sharing our favorite set, the Dream Big Sea Princess Two-Piece Comforter Sham Set, which is a mermaid-inspired set made of soft microfiber.

Considerations when choosing character bedding sets for girls

Types

Bed-in-a-bag

Bed-in-a-bag sets come with everything you need to make the bed: a comforter, sheets, and at least one pillowcase. Some sets even come with dust ruffles, pillow shams, or even plush characters, though these tend to be a bit more expensive.

Partial bedding sets

Certain bedding sets feature select bedding items, which could be as simple as a comforter and a couple pillow cases or just the sheets. For these sets, you'll need to match them with other pieces, namely solids, to achieve the look of a complete set. With that said, it's easy and cost-effective when your little one wants to change their character bedding because you don't need to foot the cost of a new full set.

Shams and pillowcases

If you're not sold on a bedding makeover with a bed-in-a-bag, a cost-effective alternative is to invest in sham or pillowcase sets. These add enough "character" to your little one's bedding without needing to replace the high-quality bedding she already has. Some parents also choose shams or pillowcases for travel pillows to create the feeling of sleeping at home.

Softness

Character bedding sets for girls aren't always made of the same quality as traditional bedding -- unless you're willing to spend top dollar. Many sets are made of polyester or microfiber, which might feel a bit rough compared to regular cotton sheets and comforters. If your little one has sensitive skin, choose a bedding set that is made from a cotton or jersey blend.

Care

Most kids' bedding is easy to care for because they're machine-washable, but ensuring colors don't fade or bleed is a different story. Because character bedding tends to have high pigment fabric dye, you'll need to choose your detergent wisely or use a separate detergent altogether. Some comforters have unique synthetic fills that don't do well in dryers, so they may require handwashing or a trip to the dry cleaners.

Level of interest

Bedding can be quite expensive, which is why it's worth considering how long your little one will be enamored with the character. If she changes her favorite character often, she may lose interest in her bedding sooner than expected. That's why shams and pillowcase sets are ideal for these cases because they're an inexpensive compromise.

Price

Character bedding sets for girls typically cost between $25 and $80. You'll be able to find a lightweight set for less than $40. For heavyweight comforters as well as full bed-in-a-bag sets, expect to spend $50 or more.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to wash character bedding sets?

A. Because they have bright colors, you'll want to stick to bleach-free detergent to avoid premature fading. Line dry sheets or put them on tumble dry low because high heat also causes dye deterioration.

Q. I need more pillowcases, but I can't find any matching ones for my character bedding set. What are my options?

A. Your best bet is to match a solid color pillowcase to the set or to stick with plain white ones. While you might find the same character, it may be part of a different bedding set and feature completely different designs or colors.

Character bedding sets for girls we recommend

Best of the best: Dream Big's Sea Princess Microfiber Two-Piece Comforter Sham Set

Our take: Every girl will feel like a mermaid princess with this set.

What we like: Quality fabric and design, and holds up well to frequent washing.

What we dislike: Not quite as soft as advertised but still comfortable.

Best bang for your buck: Disney's Frozen Nordic Florals Comforter Set with Fitted Sheet, Full

Our take: Vibrant colors for a well-styled set that doesn't break the bank considering it's licensed Disney merchandise.

What we like: High-quality dye doesn't fade or run, even after being washed often.

What we dislike: Set doesn't come with a top sheet, and there are some complaints about ripped seams.

Choice 3: Disney's Minnie Mouse Bigger Bow Twin Reversible Comforter and Sham Set

Our take: Fun, lightweight set ideal for summer bedding. Great color palette.

What we like: Comforter is reversible with fun Minnie-inspired prints on both sides.

What we dislike: Some color discrepancies between pieces, and bedskirt doesn't fit well around bedposts.

