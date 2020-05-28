The best champagne glass

Whether you're feeling festive or celebrating something special, a glass of champagne is exactly what the occasion calls for. To create the perfect toast, select celebration-ready champagne glasses.

With long stems and slender profiles, champagne glasses exude elegance and luxury. There are countless varieties of champagne, and you may find just as many styles of champagne glasses, such as tapered, etched, and hand-blown. If you're looking for a contemporary set, there are varieties that feature metal, ceramic, or hand-painted accents.

Not sure which set of champagne glasses suit your next occasion? Read our buying guide to find the right ones. We're including our top choices as well as our favorite, Lenox Tuscany Classics Crystal Flute Set. This classic stemware set includes four sparkling, lead-free crystal glasses.

Considerations when choosing champagne glasses

Popular silhouettes

Flute: The traditional silhouette for champagne glasses is the flute, whose shape is tall and narrow to capture bubbles. The shape also helps you enjoy your champagne at a leisurely pace, as it prevents your drink from going flat, which often happens in wide glasses.

Coupe: Coupe glasses were more popular in the past, and while they remain an attractive option, they're less common. Unlike flutes, coupe glasses have a short half-moon shape that sits atop a mid-length stem. Bubbles escape quickly given the larger rim, so coupe glasses are repurposed to enjoy other types of cocktails or beverages.

Tulip: Tulip champagne glasses have a bulbous shape with a tapered rim and a wide bowl. They perform well when it comes to keeping bubbles inside the glass and are popular for their easy-to-hold shape.

Features

Capacity

Champagne glasses are available in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. One thing they have in common are their capacities, which hold between 5 and 10 ounces of champagne. Choosing a capacity is largely based on preference, but it also plays a role in convenience. Smaller-capacity glasses, for example, require refills far more often than larger ones.

Stems

It's easy to admire a champagne glass from an aesthetic perspective, but did you know their long stems are actually functional? When you hold onto the stem, you're actually protecting the champagne from the heat emanating from your hands. This lets champagne remain at the optimal temperature longer for a more pleasurable drinking experience.

Materials

The majority of champagne glasses are made from crystal or glass. Crystal remains the most expensive choice, though some glass options can be rather costly as well. There are also plastic champagne glasses, which are used for less formal events like outdoor parties and picnics. As expected, these are a budget-friendly choice but aren't intended for long-term use.

Price

You can find some plastic champagne glasses for $20 and below, but you need to spend closer to $50 on a decent glass set with two to four pieces. If you're willing to spend $50 to $250, there are designer crystal and glass sets with more aesthetic value.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to store my collection of champagne glasses?

A. Given their fragile nature, it's recommended to store them in their own cupboard or cabinet, if you have room. Another popular way to store them is on a hanging glass rack. Bar carts are also an option, especially those with molded areas to hold stems or bases.

Q. Why do my crystal champagne glasses smell strange, even after I've washed them?

A. Unlike glass, crystal actually retains odors, and what you're smelling is a mixture of champagne and soapy residue. To eliminate odors, you may need to choose a champagne glass-friendly cleaner, namely one that is a no-odor formula with a high focus on removing smells.

Champagne glasses we recommend

Best of the best: Lenox's Tuscany Classics Crystal Flute Set

Our take: Gift-worthy set made from a leader in the glass and crystal space.

What we like: Classic design and full-lead crystal. Tapered design sustains bubbles.

What we dislike: Clinking sound can fall flat, and design is a bit plain for some.

Best bang for your buck: U.S. Acrylic's Premium Plastic Champagne Flute Set

Our take: Budget-friendly plastic set that is durable enough to be washed and reused.

What we like: BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. Attractive shape with tapered bottom.

What we dislike: Can sustain damage easily, and only lasts through a few uses.

Choice 3: Libbey's Stemless Champagne Flute Set

Our take: Contemporary stemless design with an 8.5-ounce capacity.

What we like: Stable base and low center of gravity. Versatile enough for use with other beverages.

What we dislike: Difficult to remove stickers on the bottom of glasses.

