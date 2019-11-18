The best chair mat for carpeted floors

By themselves, carpeting and office chairs are both great innovations. However, they do not always play well together. Office chairs can be bogged down or get snagged in thick carpeting, and carpeting can become damaged by office chairs. One popular solution is a chair mat that protects carpet from stress and provides office chairs with better mobility.

Chair mats for carpeted floors feature a different design than mats designed for hardwood flooring. Special nubs or studs grip the carpeting securely, while the top of the mat suspends the chair above the piling. The chair mat remains in place and the carpeting does not develop unwanted ruts or grooves. If you're in the market for a chair mat for carpeted flooring, read our helpful buying guide. Our top choice is Floortex's Cleartex UltiMat Polycarbonate Chair Mat, a professional-grade chair mat that arrives flat and is made from a durable polycarbonate that resists cracking.

Considerations when choosing chair mats for carpeted floors

Mat thickness

While a very basic chair mat can be as thin as 2.5 millimeters, chair mats intended for carpeted flooring should be at least 3 millimeters thick for better grip. If the carpeting is considered "deep pile," a thickness of at least 5 millimeters is highly recommended.

Dimensions

Most chair mats for office use are rectangular, although some include a front lip extension that protects the user's feet. The width and length of the mat can often be custom ordered, but the minimum size is 30 x 46 inches. The most common size is 36 x 48 inches, which should accommodate typical office chairs and desks. Sizes up to 48 x 60 inches are usually available to order, but the price goes up accordingly.

Construction materials

The most affordable chair mats for carpeted floors are made from PVC or other forms of vinyl, but the trade-off is durability. They also do not protect carpeting from the dimpling effects of castor wheels. A better choice of material is polycarbonate, a durable polymer used in mid-range chair mats. It resists curling and cracking, and the nubs generally grip the carpeting more securely than PVC or vinyl.

It is possible to find chair mats made from more natural materials, such as bamboo, wood, or sisal. Tempered glass is another option, although it can be more expensive than polycarbonate.

Additional features

While many chair mats may appear to be little more than thick pieces of protective plastic, manufacturers offer additional features many users find beneficial. Thicker and deeper studs provide a much stronger grip in medium to deep pile carpeting. Friction between the chair wheels and carpeting can create static electricity, so some chair mats offer anti-static properties. Mildew and mold development can be a concern, so many chair mats contain antimicrobial agents, much like shower curtains or other vinyl-based products.

Price

A basic vinyl or PVC-based chair mat should cost between $30 and $50, although it may not be designed specifically for carpeted floors. Most chair mats intended for moderate office or home use are priced between $50 and $100, but high-end polycarbonate or tempered glass mats can easily cost $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. I have very thick carpeting at home, but thin carpeting at work. Can I use the same brand of chair mat?

A. Many chair mat manufacturers design their products according to the pile height of the carpet. A chair mat for low pile carpeting may not be suitable for medium pile or high pile carpeting. You may need to order two different sizes for maximum benefit.

Q. How do I get a new chair mat to lie flat?

A. Some sellers ship new chair mats completely flat, but this is not common. Allow the mat to adjust to the room's temperature before unrolling it. Use heavy objects to keep the mat in a flattened position for several days, preferably close to a heat source or sunlight.

Chair mat for carpeted floors we recommend

Best of the best: Floortex's Cleartex UltiMat Polycarbonate Chair Mat

Our take: The Floortex is a high-end chair mat that is shipped flat and works well on most carpeting over half an inch thick. Good for professional offices.

What we like: Designed with a front lip extension. Generous weight capacity. Recyclable materials resist cracking and dimpling.

What we dislike: On the expensive side compared to other models. Not ideal for deep pile carpeting.

Best bang for your buck: casa pura's Office Chair Mat for Carpeted Floors

Our take: This chair mat's affordable price point and color choices make it great for dorm rooms, home offices, and other casual locations with carpeting.

What we like: Variety of colors available. Mat is BPA-free and resists cracking. Anti-static design. Resists stains, easy to clean.

What we dislike: Dimensions are smaller than other models. Edges curl up when used on deep pile carpeting.

Choice 3: Marvelux's ECO Enhanced Polymer Rectangular Chair Mat

Our take: The smaller dimensions and clear polymer construction make this chair mat an appealing choice for users who want to minimize the appearance of a protective carpet cover.

What we like: Mat is shipped flat, no curling or rolling issues. Exceptionally clear, does not obscure carpeting. Nubs grip deeper Berber pile.

What we dislike: Mat's edges can be sharp or unfinished, not rounded off. Very thin, prone to slippage and cracking.

