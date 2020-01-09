Best of CES 2020 award winners announced

The biggest consumer expo of the year, the Consumer Electronics Show, took place over the past week in Las Vegas, and we were on the hunt for the most innovative, useful, ground-breaking new products in tech, home, augmented reality, electronics, and more.

Here are the standouts we awarded with top honors that we think will help enhance your life and solve common problems.

Most of these products are not available on the mass market quite yet, but stay tuned for releases in the coming months if there's something you can't wait to own.

The Best of CES 2020 awards:

Best Kitchen Product

Townew Self-sealing and Self-changing Trash Can

If you feel like you're always bagging up the trash and leaving a messy trail behind you, this revolutionary trash can includes 25 bags and is fully automated, making this routine chore a breeze.

Best Work Laptop

HP Elite Dragonfly G2

This two-in-one laptop computer from HP is lightweight, handles 5G wireless, has an improved privacy display, and comes with built-in support for smart location tracking of the device.

Most Innovative Computer

Lenovo X1 Fold

This is the world's first foldable PC, making it a compact and versatile option if you often need a full computer on the go. Use it as a tablet, fold it into a laptop, attach a keyboard if you'd like, or use it as a computer monitor with said keyboard. This is the most pliable, cross-functional computer we've ever seen.

Most Innovative Phone

Motorola Razr

Think of the old Razr, but now imagine flipping it open to the full-length touchscreen of a modern smartphone that can do everything you expect. Old school meets new school in a sleek, pocket-friendly way.

Best Home Device

Lenovo Smart Frame

Digital photo frames were a big seller over the holidays, but most of them aren't exactly the most beautiful (think bulky, black, and basic). On this new smart frame, you can easily display photos in a large format on this very sleek design that's easy on the eye compared to other digital photo frames. Photos can be streamed from a cloud service for seamless integration.

Best Shower Product

Kohler Moxie Showerhead

Kohler is revamping this showerhead with built-in audio from Harman Kardon so it can be tuned to cancel out water noise. The speaker uses Bluetooth and has its own app separate from the Kohler Konnect app for setting up your music preferences. It has an estimated seven hour battery life depending on volume (the louder, the faster the battery drains) and charges via a cordless charging dock.

Best New TV

Samsung Sero Vertical TV

Want to take cord cutting to the next level? Easily mirror the experience on your smartphone to this TV, which is able to rotate seamlessly between landscape and vertical layouts.

Best Phone Accessory

OtterBox Antimicrobial Phone Screen

Why are OtterBox cases so popular? They live forever. The downside? So do germs. These new screen protectors from OtterBox and Corning will have EPA-registered antimicrobial technology infused into the glass that will help keep your phone screen cleaner.

Best Cord-cutting Product

Dabby

Dabby ends the fatigue of switching between streaming services to consolidate content from all services in one place. As streaming services are becoming more popular and new services are being released, this is the first solid attempt to put all content in one place and end app overload. $400 feels expensive, however, so you may want to wait until the technology isn't brand new.

Best Bang for the Buck 5G Phone

TCL 10 5G

5G phones are the way of the future, but they're very expensive. At a price point expected to be around $500, this Android-based phone promises to be a great entry-level option for those looking to make the move to 5G.

Best Health & Wellness Product

Mateo Smart Bathroom Mat

Mateo does more than measure your weight. It also measures body-mass index and posture using medical-grade podiatry tech. Everything appears on your phone and is easily tracked over time. One big con is that you don't see your weight every day, and seeing your daily BMI is believed to be the better way to track weight loss. Only a prototype was released at CES, but we're excited to test the final version.

Fastest Computer

Lenovo Ducati 5 Laptop

Lenovo teamed up with the legendary Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati to create one of the fastest laptops we've ever seen. If you're a gamer, a streamer, or just want things fast, this might just be the best laptop for you.

