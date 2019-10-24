The best cervical pillow

If you're losing sleep over finding a comfortable position at night, you're not alone. Poor neck alignment is a leading cause of discomfort, which is why it's worth exploring the benefits of cervical pillows.

Cervical pillows are ergonomically designed to support your neck and head to promote better spinal alignment and relieve pressure. Once your neck is where it needs to be, your back and the rest of your body can settle in comfortably. Unlike regular poly-fill pillows, cervical pillows utilize premium materials like memory foam to maintain a supportive structure. For even more comfort, there are cervical pillows with adjustable heights and filling.

Take a look at our buying guide to sleep easy with a pillow specially designed for your needs. We're including our favorite, Uttu Sandwich Pillow, which is made from high-density dynamic foam to provide impressive pressure relief.

Considerations when choosing cervical pillows

Types of fill

Memory foam: Memory foam is known for its comfort and integrity, as it molds to the shape of your head and neck. Instead of collapsing after a night's sleep, memory foam bounces back to its original shape.

Polyester: Premium polyester fill is a supportive, budget-friendly alternative to memory foam. The support is soft as opposed to firm, and more often than not, you need to replace these cervical pillows annually.

Water: Water-filled pillows, like waterbeds, consist of a water core with fiber fill around it. The core (in the form of a pouch) is usually removable and can be filled to your desired firmness.

Latex: If you don't have a latex allergy and want a firm cervical pillow, latex is worth considering. It has a unique bouncy texture and is considered superior when it comes to neck support.

Firmness

Generally speaking, cervical pillows are denser and firmer than traditional pillows. With that said, since there are different levels of firmness, you're not limited to hard, ultra-firm cervical pillows. If you're new to the style, it's worth considering adjustable cervical pillows; these help you find and get used to the shape and style.

Shape and size

Unlike traditional pillows, cervical pillows are ergonomically designed, which means they're not simply fluffy rectangles. Instead, they often feature a curved bottom lip and a dip in the center to properly align your neck and head. Some are rectangular while others adopt butterfly, pear, and even round shapes.

As far as size goes, cervical pillows don't really have a standard. Some have similar dimensions to regular pillows, though it's common to see them slightly smaller. Cervical pillows with nontraditional shapes tend to be bigger than standard pillows as well.

Features

Adjustability

If you're concerned about the height of your cervical pillow, consider one with adjustability options. Some cervical pillows have removable layers and others give access to the fill which can be removed or reshaped. In water-filled models, it's easy to fill or drain them based on your preference, but there's a bit of trial and error in finding a happy medium.

Cooling technology

Cervical pillows are often designed with cooling and breathability in mind, which is mostly driven by their material choice. Memory foam is known for retaining heat, which can be bothersome to some sleepers. Instead, opt for a cervical pillow with stay-cool features like ventilation holes or gel layers.

Pillow cover

Cervical pillows often come with removable covers, though some are simply sewn on. Removable covers are machine washable and replaceable for easy care. It's an attractive feature since it lets you get a deep cleaning from debris and dander on a regular basis. It's also necessary if you plan on using it away from home in hotels.

Price

Cervical pillows with modest filling and covers cost $30 and below. If you're looking for better support and a cervical pillow that is easier to maintain, spend between $30 and $50. If you'd like a premium pillow whose focus is proper spinal alignment, expect to spend between $50 and $150.

FAQ

Q. Should those who sleep comfortably already consider a cervical pillow?

A. It's certainly worth a try. Many say there's no going back to regular pillows once you try cervical ones. If you're not sure whether you'll like it, choose one with a warranty that lets you buy it and try it for a few nights.

Q. Can children who have difficulty sleeping use cervical pillows?

A. It depends on how old your child is. It's hard to find cervical pillows for young children, as they're ergonomically designed for adult bodies. Adolescents, on the other hand, should be able to use one and derive some benefit.

Cervical pillows we recommend

Best of the best: Uttu Sandwich Pillow

Our take: Versatile support for back, stomach, and side sleepers with its adjustable height.

What we like: Ergonomic design and washable bamboo cover. Comes with a 96-night guarantee.

What we dislike: New foam smell has to be aired out for some time before use.

Best bang for your buck: Cradle Me Cervical Pillow

Our take: Unique butterfly shape offers robust support to head, neck, and shoulders.

What we like: Hypoallergenic and odor-free pillow. Breathable foam and overall improved comfort and support during sleep.

What we dislike: Pillow shape takes some getting used to, so it's not for everyone.

Choice 3: Nature's Guest Cervical Support Pillow

Our take: Ideal choice for sleepers who toss and turn trying to find a comfortable position.

What we like: Promotes better spinal alignment during sleep. Access to filling means sleepers can access and adjust firmness to their preference.

What we dislike: Bit of an ordeal to adjust filling, but well worth it in the end.

