The best cereal dispenser

Cereal continues to be one of the most popular breakfast choices for young and old alike, and part of that appeal lies in its simplicity. Preparing a bowl of cereal is often a rite of passage for children. However, the original packaging for most cereals has more to do with freshness and containment than it does with actual dispensing.

This is why many households consider investing in a dedicated cereal dispenser set. These compact and airtight containers will hold the contents of a cereal box safely, and large pour spouts or portion-controlled dials make it easy to dispense the cereal into an awaiting bowl.

If you are considering adding cereal dispensers to your countertop or breakfast nook, please read our helpful consumer guide below. We have compiled a short list of promising contenders, and at the top of that list is the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Airtight POP Cereal Dispenser Set, an attractive set of ergonomically designed plastic canisters with a generous capacity and large pouring spout.

Considerations when choosing cereal dispensers

Design

The main function of any cereal dispenser is to keep the product fresh and dry. An airtight seal is essential, as is a resealable spout. There are several popular designs manufacturers use to accomplish this.

Some cereal dispensers are very streamlined and compact, allowing them to be placed side by side on limited counter space. The user either removes the entire lid or opens a spout. This style does not include a handle, but the dimensions of the container are narrow enough for a secure grip.

Another design incorporates a handle into the container, which means the capacity can be increased. This type of cereal dispenser can take up more real estate, but it will hold the entire contents of a cereal box, and often features a more efficient pouring mechanism.

There are also cereal dispensers many people compare to a crank-driven gumball machine. The cereal is poured into a generous container, and a portion falls into a chamber. When a dial is turned, the measured cereal is released into an awaiting bowl. This is a good option for those on portion-controlled diet plans.

Versatility

At its core, a cereal dispenser is part of a family of food containers. Its streamlined design makes it appealing for a number of other uses besides dry cereal storage. A lidded cereal dispenser can also hold many kitchen staples, such as dry beans, flour, sugar, pasta or cornmeal. It can also keep snacks like potato chips, nut blends and pretzels dry and fresh.

Some cereal dispensers can also hold liquids, as in cold milk for cereal preparation or mixed powdered drinks. Candy and cookies will also fit in many cereal dispensers, which will keep them protected from the effects of humidity.

Cereal dispensers can also have their non-food uses. Crafters can store small items like buttons, glitter or fabric remnants to keep them clean. These containers will also hold small repair parts such as nails, bolts and screws. Cereal containers are also popular items on boats and RVs because of their airtight and waterproof seals.

Ease of use

Clear plastic in some form is the main ingredient for most cereal dispensers, which makes it ideal for recognizing their contents. The pouring mechanism should be easy enough for an older child to use and lock securely between uses. A gumball-machine-style dispenser should not crush or damage the product and should be easy to operate. Replenishing the supply may be challenging because of the height of the walls but placing the dispenser in a sink should make the job easier.

Sanitizing a cereal dispenser may involve a little dismantling of its parts, and very few are considered dishwasher safe. The containers need to be dried thoroughly to avoid mold development or food spoilage.

Price

A basic plastic cereal dispenser, perhaps sold in a set of two, can be found on store shelves for $10 to $15, but capacity is often limited. For most users, a sturdier container with a more advanced spout mechanism is ideal, with a price range between $20 and $35. Gumball-machine-style dispensers can cost $40 or more, and sets of 5 or more containers (which do make good housewarming gifts) generally retail between $40 and $60.

FAQ

Q. Can I use my cereal dispenser for other things besides dry cereal?

A. Essentially, you can use a cereal dispenser to contain any number of dry products. Some pet owners keep dry kibble in cereal dispensers. Dry staple foods such as beans, rice, pasta or flour can be stored in a collection of cereal dispensers.

Q. I received three cereal dispensers as wedding gifts. What can I do with them in my new kitchen?

A. If you have unused counter space, a kitchen island or a stand-alone food cart, you can set up a self-serve breakfast bar. Fill your dispensers with your favorite breakfast cereals, and surround them with bowls, spoons, sweeteners, a milk carafe, a single-serve coffee maker or other breakfast-related items.

Cereal dispensers we recommend

Best of the best: OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Airtight POP Cereal Dispenser Set

Our take: A three-piece set of cereal dispensers makes it easy for every member of the family to have a favorite brand available in the morning.

What we like: Each dispenser holds 3.4 quarts of product. Canisters are narrow, easy to hold. Large pour spout does not clog easily. BPA-free. Set contains three canisters for variety.

What we dislike: Canister seal is not completely airtight, so content’s shelf life may be affected.

Best bang for your buck: Chef's Path Cereal Container Storage Set

Our take: These containers are affordable enough to purchase in bulk and use for other pantry items such as flour, sugar, oatmeal and breading mixes.

What we like: Appealing price point. Includes measuring spoons, chalk labels and marker. Strong air-tight silicone seal. Compact design, easy to store.

What we dislike: Total storage capacity per canister is limited. Challenging for younger users to open.

Choice 3: ZevrO Honey-Can-Do Double Cereal Dispenser with Portion Control

Our take: This child-friendly cereal dispenser allows users to control portions for a diet, or prevent over-pouring from a box.

What we like: Protects freshness up to 45 days. Will dispense candy, nuts and other snack items. Holds two different products for variety. Dispenses standard one-ounce portions per twist.

What we dislike: Some cereals crushed by dispenser. Capacity is limited.

