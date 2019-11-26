The best ceramic heater

If you'd like to warm up the temperature in your immediate area, consider a ceramic heater. Ceramic heaters are known for their excellent temperature regulation, as well as their ability to heat a small space or room quickly. They come with a variety of safety features, including automatic shutoff and anti-tip design. An affordable and portable option, ceramic heaters are popular for shared office space, dorms, and even getting warm and toasty in your own room.

Read our buying guide on ceramic heaters to learn more about their features and choose a model for your space. Our top choice is Lasko's 5160 Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control, which has a variety of programmable settings to make for a cozy, customized environment.

Considerations when choosing ceramic heaters

Safety

Ceramic heaters are equipped with numerous safety features, with the most desirable being UL certification. Some units have automatic shutoff features that are triggered in the event of overheating or tipping over. There are also some ceramic heaters with cool-touch housing, which is essential in homes with kids and pets.

Size

Measure your room or space to obtain the square footage, as you need 10 watts of power per square foot. For a 100-square-foot room, for example, you need a ceramic heater with at least 1,000 watts. It's also important to consider whether your space is sealed off, such as by a door or room divider, since heat is easier to keep in a controlled zone.

Types of ceramic heaters

Floor units: Floor units resemble traditional space heaters. They're often compact and lightweight for easy portability. Despite their small size, these heaters are effective at emitting heat all around them as opposed to just the front.

Tower units: Tower units are tall and slender to fit into tight spaces. They often have oscillation features to disperse heat around them. Some tower units minimally rotate, while other units turn as much as 270 degrees.

Wall units: Unlike floor and tower units, wall units are permanent fixtures. They require installation, which means they might not be an option if you're renting. If it is an option, wall units are excellent for supplemental heating for individual rooms.

Features

Thermostat

When comparing thermostats in ceramic heaters, determine how many heat settings are available. Some units have limited heat settings; others offer extensive programmability. These ceramic heaters come with heat timers, settings, or total room temperature customization, right down to the degree.

Timer

In addition to thermostat timers, some ceramic heaters also have timers that shut off after a certain period of time. These features can be disabled if you expect to spend an extended amount of time in your space.

Remote controls

Ceramic heaters are often placed outside your immediate area, which means you have to get up to adjust settings. For your convenience, many units come with remote controls to save you a trip. The key here is to make sure you're within range so the heater can receive the signal.

Energy efficiency

Ceramic heaters affect your electric bill, though there are some energy efficient units on the market. Keep in mind that the larger the unit, the greater the impact on your bill. It's best to choose a ceramic heater whose size isn't too much bigger than what the space requires.

Portability

Floor and tower ceramic heaters are portable. To make carrying them more convenient, they're often designed with handles for easy gripping. Handles are often heat-resistant, so you won't burn yourself moving the unit. Many ceramic heaters are lightweight or come with wheels.

Price

You can find a small, lightweight ceramic heater for less than $50. If you want one that provides more programmability, expect to spend more than $50. Those from top names in heating and cooling run much closer to $100.

FAQ

Q. Ceramic heaters are practical but have an industrial look. Are there any models that are more stylish to fit my home décor?

A. There are a few manufacturers who make ceramic heaters with curb appeal, though they're few and far between. These styles feature attractive bases and unusual shapes to blend with your décor but might not be as effective as other units.

Q. What's the best way to store my ceramic heater during the off-season?

A. Wrap up its cord and secure it with a cord keeper or rubber band. Place it somewhere dry and accessible, like a closet. Place a pillowcase over it to help keep it dust-free.

Ceramic heaters we recommend

Best of the best: Lasko's 5160 Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control

Our take: This oscillating tower heater works fast to create a warm and cozy space in no time.

What we like: Equipped with a variety of features to customize heating experience. Remote is easy to use.

What we dislike: Doesn't have memory settings, so they need to be adjusted every time you turn it on.

Best bang for your buck: Brightown's Personal Ceramic Portable Mini Heater

Our take: Compact heater with quiet operation equipped with safety and energy efficiency features.

What we like: Has overheat protection and stay-cool housing. Lightweight yet sturdy with great heat output.

What we dislike: At only 400 watts, it's best for smaller spaces like cubicles and desk areas.

Choice 3: Bovado USA's Portable Ceramic Space Heater

Our take: Solid performance and heat output from one of the smaller models on the market.

What we like: Choice of fan settings and adjustable thermostat. Lightweight and portable.

What we dislike: Emits white noise sound that can be bothersome to some people.

