The best ceramic coffee grinder

Enjoying a delicious cup of coffee in the morning isn't only influenced by the beans you choose, but it's also determined by how you grind the beans. A coffee grinder, for better or worse, can affect how your coffee tastes.

For those looking to enjoy fresh and flavorful coffee, a ceramic grinder is the best option. Ceramic grinders use a burr mill to produce an even grind. They are relatively small and likely offer a few different grind options -- though they do require manual operation.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Hario Skerton Plus Ceramic Coffee Mill, is from a renowned Japanese glassware brand known for its attention to detail.

Considerations when choosing ceramic coffee grinders

Benefits

Ceramic burr or mill grinders force the beans to pass through a serrated plate, and all the grounds end up the same size as they all encounter the burr. In grinders with blades, you're likely to end up with uneven grinds as not all the beans encounter the blades in the same way. As a result, the coffee may lack flavor.

While steel burrs are sharper initially, they tend to dull and wear down over time. Conversely, ceramic burrs, while not as sharp from the start, have more durability and longevity and won't wear down at the same speed. Ceramic burrs are also heat resistant -- they don't create friction when grinding coffee, further preserving flavor.

What's more, ceramic coffee grinders are generally small and compact, making them easy to store and take with you, whether you're traveling, going camping, or looking to bring your fresh coffee to work.

Drawbacks

Ceramic coffee grinders require a bit more care as they can break easily if dropped or knocked over. They are typically more expensive than blade grinders. They require manual operation as well, which can take a few minutes.

Size and capacity

Space on counters and in cabinets often comes at a premium. Most ceramic grinders are small, but they can be awkwardly shaped as they have a handle. However, some may feature a removable handle for easier storage.

Similarly, consider how much coffee the grinder can hold. For best-tasting coffee, you should grind only enough for one or two days of brewing, so factor that amount into the size of the grinder. Most ceramic coffee grinders can hold about two to four cups of beans.

Features

Grind settings

Some ceramic grinders may have one universal setting for your coffee, while others may have several options. With more options available, you can better control the taste and richness of your coffee. Some ceramic grinders may be able to produce coarse grinds for French press coffee or a fine grind for espresso.

Spice grinding

Most ceramic burrs allow you to grind spices, too. Like coffee, grinding your spices as needed provides added taste and freshness versus buying them already ground. Coriander, cumin, fennel, and even salt and pepper are common spices you can grind with a ceramic burr grinder.

Price

Most ceramic grinders cost between $20 and $40. They increase in price due to size, quality, and grind options.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my ceramic grinder?

A. Most grinders can be easily washed by hand. Rinse them in warm soapy water and let them air dry. This should be done at least once a week or whenever you're changing the type of beans you're grinding so as to avoid contamination. Some parts may be dishwasher-safe.

Q. How long do ceramic grinders last?

A. Ceramic burrs are quite durable and typically maintain the same sharpness over time. However, burr grinders in particular are delicate in that if they're bumped or dropped, the plates could be knocked out of place or ruined. Be sure to store and transport them carefully.

Ceramic coffee grinders we recommend

Best of the best: Hario's Skerton Plus Ceramic Coffee Mill

Our take: High-quality, compact grinder that delivers fresh coffee at home or on the road.

What we like: Size allows for easy storage and transport. Quiet, quick, and easy to use. Great for grinding spices as well.

What we dislike: Limit to two cups per usage.

Best bang for your buck: IdylcHomes Kona's Manual Burr Coffee Grinder

Our take: Small, quiet, and effective ceramic grinder for delicious coffee wherever you are.

What we like: Provides tasty coffee from even grounds; doesn't create heat or absorb oils. Compact size offers portability.

What we dislike: Requires frequent cleaning.

Choice 3: Khaw-Fee's Ceramic Burr Manual Coffee Grinder

Our take: Adjustable ceramic grinder for those who love French press, espresso, and everything in between.

What we like: Toggle between coarse and fine grind size. Easy to use, store, and clean. Comes with a brush to wipe away residue.

What we dislike: Takes time to adjust and grind.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.