The best center channel speaker

A traditional stereo features sound to the right and the left, but nothing in the middle. The center channel speaker fills that void, providing a full spectrum of sound where you need it most: in the center.

The best center channel speakers enhance your listening experience dramatically, making it possible to finally hear all that dialogue you keep missing. Polk Audio's CS10 Center Channel Speaker is a remarkable addition to your sound system that adds a rich density to your audio. Read our buying guide to learn more about center channel speakers and choose the best one for your home audio setup.

Considerations when choosing center channel speakers

Types of speakers

A center channel speaker needs to produce an incredible range of frequencies from low to high. Because of this, quality models have two woofers (low frequency speakers) on either side of a small midrange speaker with a tweeter (higher frequency speaker) on top. Most models, however, may only offer two woofers and a tweeter, which is suitable for home use.

Tonal emphasis

Although there are ways to shape the sound with filters, the average homeowner wants a center channel speaker to sound great straight out of the box. Sound is a matter of preference: what one individual hears as grating, another may hear as crisp; what one individual hears as muddy, another may hear as rich. Different models tend to focus on different frequencies. The key is to trust your ear (not the manufacturer's specs) to tell you what sounds right for your taste.

Features

Design

The size, shape, and color of your center channel speaker are not as important as the sound quality, although the size and shape do have a bearing on the unit's overall sound. Even so, if the model clashes with your décor, you may not be happy.

Compatibility

The rule of thumb is to stick with the same company for all the speakers in your sound system. Doing this ensures a consistent quality and tone. However, it's possible to mix and match. When getting creative, be certain that the center channel speaker you're choosing is fully compatible with the rest of your sound system.

Price

A budget model center channel speaker can be purchased for less than $100, though the audio quality may be subpar in some. The best place to look is in the $100 to $300 range. In this bracket you can likely find everything you need for home use. Moving above $300 puts you in the realm of professional models, and only your ears can tell you if the higher price is worth it.

FAQ

Q. Is a center channel speaker the same thing as a soundbar?

A. Although they may look the same and be placed in the same general location, there is an important distinction between these two items. A soundbar is primarily designed to serve as an all-in-one solution, whereas the best use for a center channel speaker is as a component of a larger sound system.

Q. Could I use a center channel speaker as my only speaker?

A. It is possible to send a mono mix (all the sound in one channel) to your center channel speaker. However, doing that would likely diminish your overall audio experience rather than enhance it.

Center channel speakers we recommend

Best of the best: Polk Audio's CS10 Center Channel Speaker

Our take: A top-quality center channel speaker that can add an impressive depth and warmth to your current sound system.

What we like: The solidly built cabinet features a clever design that allows the unit to be aimed slightly upward when turned upside down. The crisp sound adds clarity to dialogue.

What we dislike: For individuals who have grown accustomed to owning small, compact devices, this speaker may seem a little large.

Best bang for your buck: Micca's MB42X-C Center Channel Speaker

Our take: A decent center channel speaker designed for the individual on a budget.

What we like: This affordable model has two balanced, woven carbon fiber woofers and a silk dome tweeter for accurate sound reproduction. The unit features a compact design, which allows for greater flexibility with placement.

What we dislike: Some users feel the cabinet isn't constructed as solidly as other models, but as long as you handle it with care, you should be fine.

Choice 3: Pioneer's SP-C22 Andrew Jones Designed Center Channel Speaker

Our take: A reasonably priced center channel speaker with a pleasing design from a respected audio company.

What we like: This model incorporates twin 4-inch woofers and a soft dome tweeter along with a curved, rigid cabinet designed to produce higher quality audio. It's capable of delivering a large sound that can enhance your entertainment experience.

What we dislike: Some users feel this center channel speaker is a little heavy on the low end. This can sometimes make the dialogue seem slightly muddy.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.