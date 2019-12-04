Sometimes no matter how much you exercise, it's still impossible to get rid of the dimpled, lumpy skin on your thighs, stomach, and butt. Cellulite is the culprit behind those bumps, and while nearly everyone has it, it can definitely wreak havoc on your self-confidence. A good cellulite cream can help by tightening the skin to diminish the appearance of those lumps and bumps, using certain proven ingredients like caffeine and retinol to help firm the skin and stimulate blood flow. Massaging it into your skin in the right way can make a big difference, too.

Our handy buying guide can help you choose the best cellulite cream for your needs. Our top choice from Clarins has a cooling tingle when you apply it, and it absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue behind.

Considerations when choosing cellulite creams

Ingredients

Following are some key ingredients to look for in an effective cellulite cream:

Caffeine: Caffeine is one of the most common ingredients in cellulite creams because it can temporarily tighten and firm the skin. It dehydrates the area where it's applied, reducing the size of fat cells to diminish the appearance of the lumps and bumps associated with cellulite.

Retinol: Retinol is a proven anti-aging ingredient that can also help smooth the appearance of cellulite by increasing blood flow and thickening the skin.

Peptides: These naturally occur in the collagen and elastin that are found in the skin's connective tissue. When that tissue is weakened, cellulite can show through more easily. Applying peptides topically can help restore that connective tissue so cellulite isn't as obvious.

Shea butter: Shea butter is an extremely hydrating ingredient that can stimulate collagen production. It helps smooth the skin, diminishes the look of stretch marks, and soothes dry skin.

Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant used in anti-aging products because it helps boost collagen production. It can also help calm inflammation that can make cellulite appear more obvious.

Hyaluronic acid: This acid attracts and binds moisture to the skin for a plumping effect that helps smooth the look of cellulite.

Centella Asiatica: This botanical stimulates the production of collagen and blood flow to the area where it's applied. It can also help soothe inflammation.

Features

Warming action

Some cellulite creams create a warming sensation when they're massaged into the skin. The tingly effect helps relax the muscles, so many of these hot cellulite creams can also be used used to treat muscle and joint pain.

Rollerball applicator

Massaging your skin can help smooth cellulite because it breaks up fluid that accumulates beneath the skin. Many people use a brush or special cellulite massaging tool to help treat their cellulite, but you can find some creams with a rollerball applicator. These applicators help massage the cream into your skin to improve circulation, reduce fluid buildup, and help the product penetrate more deeply for better results.

Aromatherapy benefits

Some cellulite creams contain essential oils that provide an aromatherapy effect. Many of these formulas are meant to be used as part of a massage routine to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Price

You can pay between $10 and $100 for a cellulite cream. Lower-end creams go for $10 to $20, while mid-range options with specialized ingredients generally cost between $20 and $40. For high-end creams from luxury skincare brands that contain the most clinically proven ingredients, expect to spend between $40 and $100.

FAQ

Q. Will a cellulite cream get rid of my cellulite permanently?

A. Unfortunately, cellulite creams are meant to have temporary results. Most can reduce the appearance of your cellulite upon application, but very few creams actually smooth it long-term.

Q. Are cellulite creams safe?

A. Cellulite creams are usually perfectly safe, but as with any skincare product, it's possible to have a reaction to certain ingredients if you have an allergy or sensitive skin. If you're concerned, check with your dermatologist before using a particular cream.

Cellulite creams we recommend

Best of the best: Clarins' Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert

Our take: A cellulite cream with an excellent reputation for delivering lifted, firmer, smoother skin.

What we like: Contains eight botanical extracts. Provides a cooling, tingling sensation when applied. Penetrates the skin easily without any greasy residue. Helps improve the look of lumpy skin and even stretch marks. Results are amplified when the cream is massaged in.

What we dislike: Has a strong fragrance. Have to apply quite a bit of the product to see results.

Best bang for your buck: Body Merry's Cellulite Defense Gel Cream

Our take: A cream that contains plenty of organic plant extracts -- seaweed, peppermint, and cayenne -- for a formula that boosts blood flow and smooths the skin.

What we like: Provides an intense tingle that's similar to Icy Hot when applied. Boasts a fresh mint scent. Offers temporary but noticeable results that are ideal for special occasions or other events.

What we dislike: Has a thin consistency, which can create a mess during application.

Choice 3: Dr. Brandt's Cellusculpt Body Shaper and Cellulite Smoothing Cream

Our take: Contains pure caffeine and offers a rollerball applicator to massage the product into the skin for better results.

What we like: Gives the skin a noticeable tingle when applied. Sinks into the skin quickly without leaving any residue behind. Provides a plumping effect that reduces the appearance of dimpled and/or sagging skin. Doesn't contain any alcohol.

What we dislike: Have to squeeze the tube very firmly to get any product out.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.