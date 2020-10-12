The best cell phone lanyard

For many of us, our cell phone is a valuable lifeline, a device we carry with us at almost all times, and one we need to keep safe and conveniently located. The right cell phone lanyard provides both security and ease of use, keeping your connection to the world tethered to you for whenever and whatever you need.

Cell phone lanyards are particularly useful any time you're outside or traveling and want to regularly check your messages, whether you're alone in nature or enjoying a crowded social space. Our buying guide can help you determine the right cell phone lanyard for your needs. At the end, check out reviews of a few of our favorites, such as our top choice, the durable Gear Beast Universal Cell Phone Lanyard, which includes a secure slot for cards and cash.

Considerations when choosing cell phone lanyards

Type

There are few different types of lanyards. While there aren't any official designations, you're likely to notice the following trends when shopping.

String: These simple and inexpensive options feature a string that may or may not be retractable which connects to your phone. These typically aren't the most durable or secure but do tend to offer more convenience. They're useful when you're pulling out and putting away your phone often, but don't want to worry about dropping it.

Mesh: Another option is a stretchy, silicone mesh matrix that your phone fits within. These are compatible with most phones but don't always align in a favorable way as some may obscure the camera or ports. Mesh is a relatively secure option but doesn't offer protection from weather.

Pouch: Utilizing a pouch lanyard protects your phone from the outside elements, including dust, dirt, and even water. These options feature a clear plastic covering and a hard frame to keep the phone safe while also allowing you to still use it through the cover. However, some materials may not be particularly durable, and touchscreens may not always be responsive through the pouch.

Connection

The way in which your phone and lanyard make a connection varies. It may involve buckles or hooks, which are relatively secure, or require a connection to a case. What's more, consider how the lanyard attaches to your body. Some may fit around your neck, while others connect to your wrist. If it's around your neck, it may be in a safer spot and move around less, but a connection to your wrist offers more convenience.

Usage

It's important to consider how you'll be using your phone when it's tethered. Some models allow for easier access, while others are designed more for protection from the elements. A strong connection may be useful if you're in a crowd, while a retractable string may offer more convenience. You may want to be able to access quick buttons and use your camera easily. Opting for a couple different lanyards that fit various situations may be wise.

Features

Colors

Lanyards have a specific function, but they're also meant to be stylish. The same model may come in a variety of colors from which to choose, so you can pick one you like.

Design

Similarly, some options may feature designs, patterns, or graphics. While they don't affect function, they can show off your personality. A design may be preferred if the lanyard of choice isn't compatible with your phone case.

Storage

Some lanyards double as a case in that they can hold smaller items like cards, IDs, or bills. Mesh and pouch options may allow for this.

Price

Cell phone lanyards are not pricey investments. You can find a quality one of any type for between $10 and $20.

FAQ

Q. How do I know if a lanyard will fit my phone?

A. Most lanyards aren't designed with a specific phone in mind, and instead cater to a majority of sizes, especially those featuring a flexible case or large pouch. Still, most companies offer a list of compatible devices, though these may not always be complete, especially with newer phones.

Q. Do lanyards protect from thieves?

A. While lanyards offer some security, they're not going to deter someone intent on taking your phone -- the connections aren't durable enough to withstand a hard yank. However, they can offer some peace of mind knowing that you won't easily lose or drop your phone in a crowd.

Cell phone lanyards we recommend

Best of the best: Gear Beast Universal Cell Phone Lanyard

Our take: Quality mesh lanyard that protects your phone and securely holds cards and ID.

What we like: Made of durable, flexible rubber to securely fit most phones. Includes a back slot for bills or cards. Buckle easily hooks and unhooks the phone.

What we dislike: May obstruct some rear cameras.

Best bang for your buck: Rancco Phone Neck Strap

Our take: Simple and colorful collection of string lanyards that come at low price.

What we like: Short detachable string is meant to be attached to phone; longer string loops around neck. Braided design offers durability. Includes seven different color options.

What we dislike: Doesn't offer much security.

Choice 3: Foneleash 3-in-1 Universal Cell Phone Lanyard

Our take: Versatile and comfortable lanyard that offers a strong, secure connection.

What we like: Lanyard resists snapping or breaking. Adjustable strap provides convenience; buckle is reliable. Material is comfortable.

What we dislike: Requires a phone case to make connections.

