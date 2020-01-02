The best Celestron telescope

Curious about the cosmos? When you invest in a Celestron telescope, you're afforded a unique view into the universe.

Celestron is well aware of the different eyes peering through their telescopes, which is why models range from kid-friendly to advanced. Enjoy viewing planets and moons, or identify constellations and clusters. Depending on how clear you'd like images to be, you should compare telescope features such as magnification, focal length, aperture size, and finderscope.

Next time you look at the night sky, make sure it's through a Celestron telescope. Choose the best one for your needs with our buying guide. Our top choice is the Celestron NexStar 8 SE Telescope. Its computerized database of 40,000 celestial objects is a seasoned stargazer's dream.

Considerations when choosing Celestron telescopes

Aperture size

The aperture size is the diameter of the telescope's lens. Celestron's aperture sizes range from three to 11 inches in diameter. The larger it is, the sharper the image. This is especially helpful when viewing faint celestial bodies.

Magnification

The larger the aperture size, the higher the magnification of the telescope. Most Celestron telescopes have between 120x and 480x magnification. The higher the magnification, the easier it is to view faraway objects.

Focal length

Focal length refers to the distance between the telescope's primary lens and where light rays come into focus. The focal lengths of Celestron telescopes range from 360 to 1,250 millimeters. Longer focal lengths provide better views of close-up images, such as the surface of the moon.

Finderscope

The finderscope is the "mini-me" telescope attached to the main telescope. This helps you preview the space you'd like to examine, and once located, you transition to the main telescope for focused viewing. Only some Celestron telescopes come with a finderscope, so you may need to order one separately.

Eyepieces

As the name implies, you view the telescope through the eyepiece. This part lets you magnify images to their highest quality. The higher the number, the lower the power of magnification. While most Celestron telescopes have only one eyepiece, certain models ship with more than one.

Mount

The mount rests between the telescope and the tripod and controls how the telescope moves. Celestron offers a broad range of mounts in their telescopes, which are either manual or computerized.

Manual vs. GoTo telescopes

Celestron telescopes fall into two main categories: manual or GoTo telescopes. Manual telescopes rely on the viewer to search and locate celestial bodies. GoTo telescopes are computerized. They locate and lock objects using extensive databases to facilitate viewing.

Portability features

Size: On average, Celestron telescopes weigh between 10 and 50 pounds. Smaller telescopes mostly include tabletop and travel models. These are lightweight and easy to transport. Larger styles, while much sturdier, are significantly heavier and are best left in the spot they're most often used.

Tripod: Celestron telescopes are usually made of aluminum or steel. They're well-built and reinforced to support the weight of the telescope without shifting or wobbling.

Storage: Most travel Celestron telescopes come with travel bags. If you plan on traveling with a larger model, purchase one separately. You may be able to purchase one from the Celestron line or you can use a universal case.

Price

For the most part, spending under $100 limits you to low-powered models for beginners. For telescopes with larger apertures and high magnification, expect to spend between $100 and $500. In the $500 to $2,000 range, you can find incredibly powerful computerized models.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my Celestron telescope?

A. It's best to defer to Celestron for recommendations, as the telescope's materials may require special treatment. To keep it dust-free, cover your telescope or return it to its storage case when you're finished viewing the night sky.

Q. Are beginner telescopes the same as kids' telescopes?

A. No, but many people use the terms interchangeably. Many manual Celestron models feature simple operation, making them user-friendly enough for kids to enjoy. Celestron doesn't currently offer a dedicated kids' line of telescopes.

Celestron telescopes we recommend

Best of the best: Celestron NexStar 8 SE Telescope

Our take: Advanced model for seasoned stargazers with 480x magnification.

What we like: Easy to operate as well as assemble/disassemble. Comes with a built-in database with over 40,000 celestial objects.

What we dislike: A bit heavy, and functions can be overwhelming for novice users.

Best bang for your buck: Celestron Cometron FirstScope Telescope

Our take: Budget-friendly tabletop model with 120x magnification.

What we like: Great for beginners with simple operation. Can start using right out of the box, as no building is necessary.

What we dislike: Somewhat limited, so it's best for kids and casual stargazers.

Choice 3: Celestron 70-Millimeter Travel Telescope

Our take: Affordable travel model with 20x and 40x magnification.

What we like: Comes with a travel case and access to Celestron database. Beginner telescope with a decent range of features.

What we dislike: Tripod could be somewhat better reinforced.

