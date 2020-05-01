The best in-ceiling speaker

In-ceiling speakers (or in-wall if you prefer) allow you to listen to music anywhere in your house without the need for clunky boxes. In fact, many are barely noticeable once fitted.

We've been researching the current offerings so we can help you pick the best for your home. Our favorite, the 140-Watt Yamaha, is a superb mid-priced speaker from a brand renowned for producing high-quality musical instruments as well as audio electronics devices. It offers the quality you'd expect, looks sleek, and is easy to fit, too.

Considerations when choosing in-ceiling speakers

The technical aspects of which speakers work best with a particular sound system are much too complex to go into here. You could say, for instance, that a wider frequency range generally gives better coverage of the sound spectrum -- from deep bass to peak treble -- but entire websites (and books) deal with power, output, impedance, etc., and we just don't have space for that.

In truth, most speakers work with most output devices if connected properly, so a lot of it is personal preference anyway. We're more concerned with types of speakers, practical aspects, and a couple of potential pitfalls.

Speaker types

Woofers are the most common in-ceiling speaker. You can think of it as a general-purpose model that will handle music and voice pretty well. If you like having music playing in the kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom, but you're not really actively listening to it, a woofer is fine.

A tweeter, as you might guess from its name, improves things in the high ranges, and can be a stand-alone, but is often included with a woofer to give better overall sound.

Subwoofers give that big bass rumble and are usually restricted to floor-standing speakers. It's perfectly possible to have them in a ceiling if you're building a home theater, but unless you're knowledgeable, it's probably a job for a specialist.

Size and appearance

The size and appearance of in-ceiling speakers is another aspect that's quite personal, though in general, larger sizes produce better quality sound. The other considerations here are the external diameter of the unit (specifications often give the size of the speaker, not the overall width), and the recess required. Some speakers are very slender, and only require a couple of inches of depth in the ceiling or wall. Others need 4" clearance or more. Often the required brackets are included, but don't take it for granted -- some require a separate fitting kit.

Environment

If you're considering installing in a humid environment -- a kitchen, bathroom, or outdoors -- you'll need to look for in-ceiling speakers that are specifically designed for these locations. They'll have plastic or rubber seals to prevent moisture from getting in. And "outdoors" means under a porch or some other kind of roofed shelter -- not somewhere they'll ever get wet.

Price

The cheapest in-ceiling speakers we found are around $40 to $50 per pair. It's always important to check whether the price is for one or two speakers, because many are sold individually -- which can look like a real bargain, at first! We think most people will find what they're looking for between $100 and $200 per pair, but it's not difficult to spend twice that, and more if you're putting together a home movie theater.

FAQ

Q. Can I paint the speaker grill to suit my décor?

A. It's possible (some makers do say they're paintable), but it depends on the size of the grill perforations. If you restrict the openings you'll seriously hamper the sound. A couple of very light sprayed-on coats is the recommended approach. A brush would load on way too much paint.

Q. Will I need more than two speakers for a large room?

A. In general, a pair of speakers should be OK for a room up to about 15 x 15 feet (225 square feet). Larger than that and you'll want an extra pair. However, if you're building a home theater, atmospheric-sound devices, which offer a more realistic sonic experience, will have an impact. You may need to consult a sound engineer.

In-ceiling speakers we recommend

Best of the best: Yamaha's 8-Inch Two-Way Speakers

Our take: Excellent performance from a company renowned for build quality and reliability.

What we like: Rich sound, particularly low- and midrange. Moisture-sealed back protects from damp. Magnetic grill is paintable. Simple, secure fitting.

What we dislike: A few are unhappy with vocal quality/clarity. Physically quite deep (4.3 inches).

Best bang for your buck: Pyle's 6.5-Inch Two-Way Speakers

Our take: Low-cost speakers ideal for areas where you don't need high-fidelity sound.

What we like: Great value for everyday household installations (not humid environments). Good audio quality. Straightforward fitting. Brackets for wall or ceiling mounting.

What we dislike: Grills are fragile and difficult to fit after installation.

Choice 3: Polk Audio's 8-Inch Two-Way Speakers

Our take: Pair of high-quality speakers designed for use in damp environments.

What we like: Well-respected maker. Rubber-sealed to prevent moisture, so great for kitchens, bathroom or under cover outdoors. Easy to fit. Paintable grills.

What we dislike: Expensive. Some find them too bassy.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.