The best CC cream

Face makeup has become pretty complicated. You don't just have to choose between a foundation or tinted moisturizer -- now, there are also BB creams, CC creams, and DD creams to consider. CC creams in particular have become a real game-changer for makeup bags. They deliver better coverage than tinted moisturizers or BB creams and have a much lighter texture than foundation, so they feel better on the skin. Known as color-corrective or color-control creams, CC creams also help reduce redness, unevenness, and hyperpigmentation and add radiance to the skin. Some hydrate the skin and/or contain anti-aging ingredients to do triple-duty for your makeup routine.

If you're overwhelmed by all CC cream options, our buying guide can help you find the best one for your needs. We've even included some specific product recommendations, such as our top choice from IT Cosmetics, which boasts anti-aging ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid and is available in both a glowy, radiant finish and a shine-free matte finish.

Considerations when choosing CC creams

Skin concerns

When you're shopping for a CC cream, start by asking yourself what specific skin concerns you want the product to address. Nearly all CC creams are meant to color correct your skin, but some are tinted green to specifically address redness. Some formulas contain ingredients that can brighten dark spots and other hyperpigmentation. You can also find CC creams with wrinkle-filling ingredients or other anti-aging ingredients for mature skin.

If you have sensitive skin, look for a hypoallergenic formula to reduce your risk of irritation. If you have acne-prone skin, choose a noncomedogenic formula that won't clog your pores and cause breakouts.

Skin tone

CC creams offer more coverage than BB creams and tinted moisturizers, so it's important to find a cream that matches your skin tone for a natural look. You won't find as many skin tone options in CC creams as you would for foundations -- many CC creams only offer basic skin tone options like fair, light, medium, and deep. Some brands offer two to three shade options, while others provide up to 15 shades.

It may be difficult to find many CC cream shade options that match deep or dark skin tones. If you have darker skin, you probably need to shop around a little to find a good match.

Features

Formula

You can find CC creams with formulas that target a range of skin issues. Hydrating formulas are perfect for dry skin, while oil-free matte formulas can be a good match for oily and acne-prone skin. Mature skin benefits from a formula with anti-aging ingredients because they provide additional skincare benefits while evening out your skin tone and covering spots. Find a formula that best addresses your skin issues to ensure the CC cream looks and feels good on your skin.

SPF

Most CC creams have some sort of sun protection. Some formulas offer SPF 50, while others have SPF 15. For the most effective protection, choose a CC cream with at least SPF 30. Keep in mind you need to reapply the CC cream throughout the day to maintain the protection.

Price

You can pay between $12 and $100 for a CC cream. Those that cost between $12 and $20 are good if you're on a budget, though they don't always include the highest quality ingredients. You can expect to pay between $20 and $45 for a high-quality CC cream with an SPF of 30 or higher. Luxury brand CC creams can go for anywhere from $45 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Can a CC cream replace my foundation?

A. If you don't have much you want to cover up, a CC cream is an excellent alternative to heavy foundation. You can supplement it with some concealer if there are any blemishes or dark spots that show through the cream.

Q. What's the difference between a BB cream and a CC cream?

A. A BB (beauty balm or blemish balm) offers less coverage than a CC cream and is similar to a tinted moisturizer, so it provides a more natural look. It often contains ingredients meant to treat acne, too.

CC creams we recommend

Best of the best: IT Cosmetics' Your Skin But Better CC+

Our take: A fan favorite, especially among those with mature skin, because it provides good coverage while hydrating and repairing the skin at the same time.

What we like: Available in 15 shades. Color corrects to cover wrinkles and acne while still looking natural. Contains anti-aging ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. Available in both a radiant finish and an oil-free matte formula. Contains SPF 50.

What we dislike: Some users find the shades run light and have a slightly gray undertone, so you may need to go up a shade.

Best bang for your buck: Supergoop!'s CC Cream Daily Correct

Our take: An all-natural formula made of 100% minerals that's easy to apply and color corrects to make fine lines, wrinkles, and pores less obvious.

What we like: Contains natural ingredients like red seaweed, Irish moss, and apple, which help make the skin softer and smoother. Corrects redness and acne while still looking natural. Wears well all day. Contains SPF 35.

What we dislike: Can sometimes settle in fine lines, so it doesn't work as well for mature skin.

Choice 3: Clinique's Moisture Surge CC Cream Hydrating Colour Corrector

Our take: A silicone-free, noncomedogenic formula that works well for acne-prone and sensitive skin while moisturizing and color correcting.

What we like: Provides enough coverage to be worn on its own. Wears well all day, even in humid conditions. Hydrates the skin but doesn't contain any oil. Contains SPF 30. A vegan and fragrance-free formula.

What we dislike: Thicker than some other CC creams, so it doesn't blend as easily as some users would like.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.