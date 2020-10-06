The best CBD tincture

CBD tinctures contain the active ingredient cannabidiol, which is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in the hemp, or cannabis, plant. CBD has been found to relieve pain and anxiety and contribute to general well-being, among other medical benefits.

But with so many CBD tinctures available, it can be tough to pick the right one. We've put together this guide to help you make a wise purchase. Plus, at the end, we've listed a trio of the best CBD tinctures, including Try The CBD Oil, which is our top choice.

Considerations when choosing CBD tinctures

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum

We recommend buying a CBD tincture that's either full-spectrum or broad-spectrum, as opposed to CBD isolate that contains just CBD. Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD tinctures contain either all or most of the cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, along with terpenes and flavonoids. It's thought that all these substances combine to give you the optimal effects, whereas CBD alone doesn't have such an impressive effect.

Broad-spectrum CBD tinctures contain all cannabinoids apart from THC, which is responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis. Full-spectrum contains every cannabinoid found in the hemp plant, but only minute amounts of THC, so you won't feel high.

Strength

The strength of CBD tinctures is measured in milligrams (mg) and denotes the amount of CBD in the tincture. Strength is usually listed for the full bottle, so you'll need to divide it by the number of milliliters (ml) in the bottle to find the strength per 1 milliliter dropper. Most CBD tinctures are sold in 30-milliliter bottles, so a bottle with a 1,500 milligrams strength would contain 50 milligrams per milliliter. Common strengths range from 300 to 1,500 milligrams, but you can find options as strong as 5,000 milligrams.

Features

Flavor

If you can't stand unflavored CBD tinctures, you may want to opt for a flavored option to disguise its natural taste. You can also find some options sweetened with honey or with natural sugar-free sweeteners such as stevia.

Organic

There are a handful of CBD tinctures that are certified USDA organic, which is the best option if you want to be certain you're buying organic. However, USDA certification can be time-consuming and costly to obtain, so some tinctures are made using pesticide-free hemp even though they don't have an official organic certification.

Price

You can find small bottles of CBD tincture or low-dose CBD tincture for as little as $10 to $20, but the highest quality and highest strength options can cost $100 to $450.

FAQ

Q. Is CBD safe to use?

A. According to a study from the World Health Organization, CBD is safe and has no potential for abuse or dependency. Its side effects are practically non-existent, other than occasional dry mouth or increased appetite at high doses. It has no psychoactive properties so you won't get the feeling of being "high" like you would from smoking or consuming cannabis.

Q. How much CBD should I take each day?

A. There isn't a single CBD dosage that's right for everyone, so finding your perfect dose can require some trial and error. Factors that can affect how much you need to take include your ailment, how much pain or anxiety you're feeling, your body weight, and your existing tolerance to CBD or cannabis. Adults weighing under 150 pounds should start on a dosage of around 10 to 12 milligrams per day, while those weighing over 150 pounds should start with 15 to 20 milligrams per day. You can then increase this gradually if you don't notice any improvements. You can either take your CBD once per day or split it into two to four smaller doses.

CBD tinctures we recommend

Best of the best: Try The CBD Oil

Our take: This tincture is available as full-spectrum or THC-free in a range of strengths from 500 to 5,000 milligrams.

What we like: Made of non-GMO, pesticide-free hemp oil and MCT oil. Helps foster a sense of calm, and works as a muscle relief option after exercise. Users report improved sleep.

What we dislike: Some complaints about the added MCT oil.

Best bang for your buck: Diamond CBD Full Spectrum Honey Tincture Oil

Our take: Extremely reasonably priced when you consider that this is a full-spectrum tincture.

What we like: Made using natural ingredients only. Supercritical CO2 extraction method. Tastes good added to tea or coffee.

What we dislike: Not suitable for vegans.

Choice 3: Lord Jones High CBD Tincture

Our take: If you want a bit of a zing with your CBD, this lemon-flavored tincture is ideal.

What we like: Offers roughly 10 milligrams of CBD per dropper. Made using hemp grown in the USA. Vegan formula. Free from alcohol and sugar.

What we dislike: Sweetened with stevia, which can leave a bit of an aftertaste.

