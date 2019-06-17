The best CBD skincare

If you suffer from red, irritated skin, it may be time to give CBD skincare products a try. CBD skincare contains cannabinoid compounds derived from the cannabis plant. But unlike marijuana, CBD oil doesn't have any psychoactive effects. Instead, it helps soothe skin irritation and improve tone and texture. Some CBD skincare products can even reduce pain and help you fall asleep. If you're not sure what to look for in CBD skincare, our buying guide is full of tips for finding the best products for your skincare needs. Our favorite CBD skincare product is a Flora + Bast facial serum that features an organic, cruelty-free, and sustainably harvested formula that contains 300 mg of CBD oil for results you can see.

Considerations when choosing CBD skincare

Formula

CBD skincare is available in a variety of formulas to suit a wide range of needs. You can choose from serums, lotions, creams, and oils, which can often be used on multiple areas of the body. However, some CBD skincare products are designed for use on a specific part of the body, such as a body oil or a facial serum.

Consistency

CBD oil is fairly lightweight, but the consistency of skincare products that contain it varies based on the formula. Serums and lotions usually have the lightest consistency and are easily absorbed by the skin. Creams and oils, on the other hand, are typically thicker, so it may take longer for them to sink into the skin. Oily skin usually does best with serums and lotions, while dry skin typically responds better to creams and oils.

Features

Packaging

The packaging for CBD skincare products varies based on the formula. Serums and oils often come in bottles with medicine dropper tops that allow you to dispense a small amount into your hand so you don't waste any product. Other serums and lightweight oils are housed in containers with a rollerball top, which allows you to apply the product directly to your skin. Serums and oils can be patted into the skin with your fingers.

Lotions usually come in squeeze or pump bottles, while creams are typically found in tubs or pots that require you to scoop out some of the product with your fingers. Both lotions and creams are typically applied by rubbing into the skin with your hands.

Other ingredients

While CBD oil is the main ingredient in CBD skincare, most products contain other ingredients to boost skincare benefits. Many contain other plant-based oils, such as argan, avocado, olive, rosehip, or sunflower seed, which are all effective for hydrating dry skin. If you're looking for anti-aging benefits, a product that also contains retinol or other retinoids is a good option. For a skin-soothing effect, opt for a CBD skincare product with calming ingredients like melatonin or oatmeal.

Price

CBD skincare products usually range from $60 to $125. Products that cost less than $60 usually don't contain pure CBD oil and may feature hemp oil instead, which won't produce the same results. For $60 to $80, you can find skincare with pure CBD oil. For products with the highest-grade CBD oil, expect to pay $80 to $125.

FAQ

Q. Does CBD skincare work for all skin types?

A. CBD oil can help regulate oil production in the skin and also add moisture if your skin is dehydrated. That means CBD skincare can work for virtually any skin type, including oily, dry, combination, and normal. However, if you have acne-prone skin that can't tolerate oil products, you'll need to stay away from CBD skincare.

Q. Does CBD skincare have any psychoactive effects?

A. No. CBD skincare doesn't have any THC, which is the psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana.

CBD skincare we recommend

Best of the best: Flora + Bast Age Adapting CBD Serum

Our take: An all-natural, organic, cruelty-free serum with pure CBD oil that soothes the skin and helps skin look more youthful.

What we like: Contains three different CBD oils for a total of 300 mg. Reduces redness for more even skin. Leaves skin soft and glowing. Has a lightweight feel that blends easily into the skin. Vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, and sulfate-free formula.

What we dislike: A fairly pricey option but delivers results that many users feel justify the cost.

Best bang for your buck: Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion

Our take: A versatile CBD body lotion that works all over the body and can help soothe aches and pains while moisturizing.

What we like: Features an organic formula with clean ingredients. Has a creamy texture that sinks into the skin easily but moisturizes well. Has a cooling sensation upon application to help soothe minor muscle pain and tension. Available both with and without fragrance. Vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free formula.

What we dislike: Doesn't necessarily work for everyone but has many repeat users who enjoy the pain-relieving and moisturizing benefits.

Choice 3: Josie Maran Skin Dope Argan Oil + 100 mg CBD

Our take: An ideal CBD facial oil for individuals with sensitive skin, no matter their skin type. Helps soothe and restore fatigued, dull skin.

What we like: Effectively brightens the skin and evens out tone. Moisturizes dehydrated skin and soothes irritation. Can be used on the body in addition to the face. Also contains 100% pure argan oil. Vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free formula.

What we dislike: Expensive but you get slightly more product than what's standard. Glass bottle not the best for traveling.

