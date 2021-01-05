The best CBD oil

Helping with issues such as pain, anxiety, mobility, insomnia, and skin conditions, CBD oil is one of the most effective all-natural remedies around. Extracted from the cannabis plant but containing extremely low levels of THC, this substance gives you its excellent benefits without making you feel high.

Our guide contains all the information you need to choose the right CBD oil for you. We've included some recommended products at the end, such as our top pick, Plant People Drops+.

Considerations when choosing CBD oils

CBD oil vs. hemp oil

CBD oil is extracted from the flowers and leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains at least the cannabinoid CBD, but it usually contains a range of other cannabinoids and terpenes, too, all of which have their own medicinal benefits.

While CBD is technically a type of hemp oil, the term "hemp oil" is usually used to describe hemp seed oil. Made from the seeds of the hemp plant, hemp seed oil can be used for cooking, dressing salads, and anywhere else you might use quality olive oil. Hemp seed oil is full of omega fatty acids, but it doesn't contain any cannabinoids or other active ingredients.

Cannabinoid content

If you choose a CBD isolate CBD oil, this contains only CBD as an active ingredient and none of the other cannabinoids in the cannabis plant. However, there are approximately 113 cannabinoids in the cannabis plant and they all have their benefits. It's thought that they all work together to create a more potent effect than they would individually. That's why we recommend either broad spectrum or full spectrum CBD oil. Full spectrum CBD oil contains all cannabinoids, including THC (but only in concentrations of 0.3% or less to negate its psychoactive effects). Broad spectrum CBD oil contains all cannabinoids except for THC.

Features

Flavor

Some CBD oils are flavored, which you may prefer if you intend to take the CBD oil on its own, rather than mixing it with food or drink.

Pesticide-free

If you prefer to avoid products grown using pesticides, you can find a handful of certified organic CBD oils. However, due to the complexity of getting USDA organic certification, you can also find some options made using hemp grown without pesticides that aren't certified organic.

Price

Depending on its strength and quality, a 30-milliliter bottle of CBD oil can cost anywhere from $20 to $300 or more.

FAQ

Q. What strength CBD oil do I need?

A. If you look at a bottle of CBD oil, the strength is listed in milligrams and refers to the amount of CBD in the full bottle. The majority of CBD oil is sold in 30-milliliter bottles, so you just need to divide the strength by 30 to find the amount of CBD in each milliliter. For instance, a 1,000-milligram CBD oil contains 33.3 milligrams per milliliter.

There's no set dosage for CBD, so it can be tricky to know how much to take. We recommend starting with a dose of between 1 and 5mg for every 10 pounds of body weight. If you've never used any CBD-containing products before, start on the lower end and increase until you find a dosage that works for you. CBD is extremely well-tolerated by humans, even in large doses, so don't worry if you find you need to take a lot to notice an improvement.

Q. Is CBD oil legal in the U.S.?

A. As long as the CBD oil is extracted from plants with less than 0.3% THC content, CBD oil is legal in all 50 states. CBD oil that comes from plants with a greater THC content than 0.3% is only legal in states where marijuana use is legal, even if the THC has been removed.

CBD oils we recommend

Best of the best: Plant People Drops+

Our take: A clean, non-GMO, top-quality CBD oil intended to treat stress and pain.

What we like: Full-spectrum. Available in 350, 630, and 1,500mg bottles. Offers support for cognition and mood as well as muscle recovery.

What we dislike: Some users didn't notice any benefits.

Best bang for your buck: Avida CBD Spearmint Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Our take: Available in strengths of 500mg, 1,500mg, and 3,000mg, you have plenty of options, and all at a surprisingly reasonable cost.

What we like: Full spectrum for the most noticeable results. Rich in cannabinoids, phyto-cannabinoids, and terpenes. Bold spearmint flavor.

What we dislike: Some buyers would prefer a wider range of strengths.

Choice 3: Diamond CBD Unflavored CBD Oil

Our take: With this CBD oil, you get a wide range of strength options from 50mg to 3,500mg.

What we like: Since it's unflavored, it's better for adding to food or drink. Made using organic hemp. Full spectrum. Contains legal delta-8 THC rather than illegal delta-9.

What we dislike: A few reports of delayed shipping.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.