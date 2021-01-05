The best CBD moisturizer

CBD is one of the biggest wellness trends right now and is turning up in everything from gummy sweets to coffee — and now in moisturizers, too. CBD moisturizer harnesses the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD along with the general moisturizing qualities of hemp-based oils.

This guide to CBD moisturizers contains information about potency, types of moisturizer, and expected effects, among other details. We've featured our top three CBD moisturizers, including our number one choice, Diamond CBD Clarifying Facial Moisturizer, which we've selected for its high potency and quality ingredients.

Considerations when choosing CBD moisturizers

Potency

CBD moisturizers come in different strengths, or potencies, according to how much CBD they contain. This can range from around 50 milligrams to over 1,000 milligrams per bottle or tub, but you need to compare the size of different containers to get a better idea of the ounce-for-ounce strength. For instance, if you have two bottles of 500-milligram potency CBD moisturizer but one contains two ounces and the other contains three ounces, the two-ounce bottle is more potent.

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD moisturizers are also generally more potent than equivalent options that contain CBD isolate. This is because the other cannabinoids in full- and broad-spectrum offerings work together to produce a more noticeable effect.

Moisturizer type

The term "moisturizer" can be used to describe a range of products. Facial moisturizer is great for the skin on your face but tends to be lighter than options for other parts of the body and often too expensive to slather it all over. Body butters are great for all-over use but are usually too heavy for the face. Hand moisturizers are often the heaviest of all, since hands are prone to drying out. You also have moisturizing balms that are heavily concentrated for problem areas of dry skin and chafing.

Features

Vegan-friendly

Many CBD moisturizers are made without animal products, but they should also eschew animal testing to be truly vegan-friendly.

Fragrance

You can find both scented and fragrance-free CBD moisturizers. Some people like moisturizers with a pleasant scent to them and some prefer fragrance-free options due to scent sensitivities or so the scent of the moisturizer doesn't interfere with any other fragrances worn. Fragrance-free options are usually best for sensitive skin.

Price

Basic CBD moisturizers start around the $10 mark, though these usually have low potency or are sold in small containers. High-strength options can cost up to $100.

FAQ

Q. What effects will I get from CBD moisturizers?

A. You might have heard about some of the effects of CBD, such as pain relief and anxiety reduction, but since CBD moisturizers don't enter your bloodstream, you won't get these kinds of effects. You may experience some topical pain relief from especially potent moisturizers, which is great for sore muscles and joint pain, but primarily CBD moisturizers only affect the skin. Due to the natural anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, you might notice some reduction in acne and redness from irritation, and some people find it helps with eczema and psoriasis. For the most part, however, it simply nourishes and hydrates the skin.

Q. Are CBD moisturizers legal in the U.S.?

A. Yes, as long as they're made using CBD oil from plants that contain less than 0.3% THC, CBD moisturizers are legal in all 50 states. If they're made using CBD from plants that contain more than 0.3% THC, they're only legal in states where marijuana use is legal, even if the THC have been removed. In other parts of the world, you need to check local laws to see if CBD moisturizers are legal.

CBD moisturizers we recommend

Best of the best: Diamond CBD’s Clarifying Facial Moisturizer

Our take: An excellent facial moisturizer that helps to brighten and clarify the skin.

What we like: Available in two strengths — 500 and 1,000 milligrams. Contains high-quality organic CBD. Plant-based formula. Contains a range of other hydrating oils.

What we dislike: On the pricier side.

Best bang for your buck: Pacifica’s Cosmic Hemp CBD Everything Balm

Our take: Made using all-natural ingredients, this balm is perfect for stubborn dry spots and puffy skin.

What we like: Vegan ingredients and not tested on animals. No parabens, phthalates, SLS, or mineral oil. Absorbs quickly. A little goes a long way.

What we dislike: Doesn't state the potency of CBD.

Choice 3: Try the CBD’s CBD Rescue Butter

Our take: Specifically designed for sensitive and sore spots but also works as an all-over body butter.

What we like: Fragrance-free, so suitable for sensitive skin. All-natural ingredients. Vegan and not tested on animals. Made using non-GMO hemp grown in Colorado.

What we dislike: Not suitable for facial use.

