The best CBD gummy

CBD products have become incredibly popular for treating anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and more. Some people aren’t fans of using tinctures or swallowing capsules. Fortunately, CBD gummies are a convenient alternative. They don’t require any measuring out, are easy to chew, and usually taste great, providing all the benefits of CBD in a much more convenient dosage.

Our buying guide offers the tips you need to find the best CBD gummies. We’ve also included several specific product recommendations, such as our top pick, Diamond CBD Yum Yum Gummies, which offer a delicious fruit flavor and convenient stay-fresh container.

Considerations when choosing CBD gummies

COA (Certificate of Analysis)

If you want high-quality gummies, verify that the manufacturer provides a certificate of analysis (COA). The COA is typically issued by a third party and determines whether the claims regarding how much CBD and other cannabinoids the gummies contain are accurate. It also reveals if the formula includes substances like pesticides, heavy metals, or other contaminants.

Source

CBD gummies made from cannabis plants grown in the United States are usually higher-quality than formulas sourced elsewhere. Soil conditions in the U.S. are excellent for growing cannabis and produce more robust plants.

Choose gummies that use organically grown cannabis, so you can be sure they don’t contain any pesticides or insecticides.

THC

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the cannabinoid in cannabis plants that provides the psychoactive effects that make you feel high. CBD gummies shouldn’t contain any more than 0.3% THC, so you won’t have to worry about them having any mind-altering effects.

CBD type

CBD gummies can feature three types of CBD. CBD isolate contains nothing but CBD with no other cannabinoids present. Broad-spectrum CBD contains CBD and all other cannabinoids except THC. Full-spectrum CBD features all the cannabinoids, including CBD and THC.

Gummies made with full-spectrum CBD typically have the strongest effect, but many people feel more comfortable using gummies made with broad-spectrum CBD because there’s no THC. Keep in mind that full-spectrum CBD gummies won’t get you high but can trigger a positive result on a drug test.

Features

Coated vs. infused

Some CBD gummies are coated with CBD, while others are infused with it. Coated CBD gummies don’t tend to be as potent as infused formulas, so you usually see better results with infused gummies. They also maintain their freshness longer and provide more accurate dosage information.

Additional ingredients

CBD isn’t the only ingredient to monitor in your gummies. Look for a formula that uses other high-quality ingredients for healthier, better-tasting gummies.

Some gummies are naturally sweetened with organic tapioca, a higher-quality, more nutritious alternative to sugar. Others use organic sugar cane, which is unrefined and features antioxidants and other nutrients. The best CBD gummies use natural fruit and veggies for flavor. Less expensive or lower-quality formulas may use artificial flavorings.

Potency

If you’re new to taking CBD, it’s best to start with lower-dose gummies. In general, you should take between 10 and 40 milligrams of CBD per day. You can gradually increase the dosage if you find that you aren’t seeing the results you want.

It’s important to note that most gummies don’t provide the dosage per gummy on their label. Instead, they tell you how many milligrams of CBD the entire bottle or package contains. Divide that number by the number of gummies in the bottle to determine the dose per gummy.

Flavors

Like other gummy supplements, CBD gummies usually come in various fruit flavors. Some common options include strawberry, watermelon, orange, and raspberry. If you’re unsure which flavor to choose, consider a variety pack with several different options.

Price

For coated, low-dosage CBD gummies, you can pay between $10 and $35. For high-dosage, infused gummies with full- or broad-spectrum CBD, you typically spend $36 to $85. The highest-quality infused CBD gummies with a higher concentration of CBD go for $86 to $150.

FAQ

Q. What dosage is best if I’m new to CBD gummies?

A. It depends on your weight and what type of results you want to see. A dosage of 10 to 17 milligrams of CBD per day is usually your best bet if you’re a newbie. You can adjust the dosage once you understand how your body reacts to the CBD.

Q. What side effects do CBD gummies have?

A. While the gummies won’t get you high, they can make you drowsy, cause diarrhea, and affect your appetite.

CBD gummies we recommend

Best of the best: Diamond CBD’s Yum Yum Gummies

Our take: Delicious watermelon-flavored gummies that are highly effective and have earned many repeat customers.

What we like: A best-selling option because of the tasty watermelon flavor. Comes in fun watermelon-shaped slices. Has a pleasant texture. Container is air-tight to keep them fresh.

What we dislike: Includes some artificial flavors and colors.

Best bang for your buck: Knockout CBD’s Tropical CBD Gummies

Our take: The tasty tropical flavors and organic formula make these gummies an excellent value.

What we like: Features unique tropical flavors. CBD is organically grown and highly potent. Made in the U.S. Gluten-free, vegan, and kosher-grade.

What we dislike: Only includes 10 gummies in each pouch.

Choice 3: Just CBD’s CBD Gummies

Our take: Available in various sweet and sour flavor options, these gummies feature effective, high-quality CBD for pain and other issues.

What we like: Flavor options range from basic fruit to tangy sour. Come in multiple shapes, too. Canister helps keep gummies fresh. Sugar-free varieties are also available.

What we dislike: Some buyers find that they aren’t as effective for pain.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.