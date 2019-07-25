The best CBD face mask

Face masks are a tiny luxury that help us relax once in a while. Now, there's an ingredient to bring even more zen. While many indulge in cannabis for its psychoactive side effects, some prefer to get their relief without intoxication. Unlike THC, CBD is the component of cannabis that heals without the high.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a molecule family that sends signals to the human endocannabinoid system. This substance has evolved from an oral supplement into the hottest skincare trend of the year. CBD has potentially anti-inflammatory and calming effects that can benefit your skin. Glow inside and out with premium CBD face masks like our first choice by Naturally G4U.\

Considerations when choosing CBD face masks

Hemp oil vs CBD oil

CBD is a popular buzzword right now, but it's important to separate fact from wellness trend. Not every product labeled "CBD" or "cannabis" necessarily contains the plant -- it often just contains hemp seed oil, which has been a common skincare ingredient for years, and contains no cannabinoids.

CBD is extracted from the leaves and flowers of the hemp plant, which is filled with cannabinoids, whereas hemp oil simply moisturizes your face and provides amino acids. Read your ingredient list and look for these towards the beginning:

CBD

Hemp CBD

Phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil

Full spectrum hemp extract

Benefits of CBD

CBD has no psychoactive effects but is often used to help with chronic pain, a bevy of medical conditions, and all-over relaxation. For skin, it's a powerful antioxidant, cell regenerative, and anti-inflammatory agent. It has been shown to reduce acne based on studies that show it reduces excessive oil production, resulting in smooth, redness-free skin.

This skincare solution is very appealing in contrast to many chemical-filled acne fighting and anti-aging solutions that aim to make skin clearer. It even has the power to potentially benefit skin disorders such as psoriasis or eczema.

Add it to your routine: CBD is best used in conjunction with existing skincare regimens rather than as a replacement for all products. Like anything in the skincare world, it's not an instant miracle cure. But it can be a helpful add-on to make you look more radiant.

Features

Types of masks: Some masks come in sheet form for single use and can be made of bamboo, tencel, or cotton. Cream, mousse and gel masks are also available in squeeze bottles, plastic containers, and glass jars.

Dosage: Some experts claim that it's necessary for CBD skin products to be infused with over 100 milligrams per ounce, while other experts claim that anything under 5-10 milligrams won't have an impact.

Additional ingredients: Lower CBD dosage doesn't necessarily mean it won't work. But these formulas may be padded with active ingredients such as vitamin C, collagen, retinal, Manuka honey, hyaluronic acid, essential oils, herbs, and aloe juice.

Scents: Many CBD skincare brands go the plant-based route, with non-synthetic fragrances from active botanicals such as lavender and other essential oils. Aromatherapy can help enhance the calming benefits of CBD.

How to use CBD face masks: Cleanse your skin before masking to remove dirt and provide more surface area for nutrients to be absorbed. Leave the mask on for the directed amount of time and either rub it in or rinse it off based on directions.

CBD face mask prices

CBD face masks can be very expensive due to the fact that CBD is currently a coveted and expensive ingredient. Single sheet masks can cost $7.50-$10, while gels, mousses, and cream masks can cost $20-$30 for a 2-3 oz bottle. Prices may go up when combined with high-end ingredients.

FAQ

Q: Are there any health risks associated with CBD face masks?

A: There are currently no known risks on CBD in skincare, though there is much research to be done and it is still unregulated by the FDA. If you are using a blood thinner or other medication, consult your physician first.

Q: Is CBD legal in every state?

A: If cannabis contains less than 0.3% cannabis, it's considered hemp and hence legal. Recreational cannabis is legal in 10 states, but CBD is generally acceptable when the right practices are followed and ingredients are labelled correctly.

CBD face masks we recommend

Best of the best: Be Well CBD Hydrating Facial Mousse Mask

Our take: A light-as-air but moisturizing all-natural mask for year-round hydration.

What we like: A silky feel that doesn't weigh you down and provides a glowing complexion without the chemicals.

What we dislike: Not hydrating enough for very dry skin types.

Best bang for your buck: Be Well CBD Calm & Relieve Creme Mask

Our take: A calming plant based mask with cold-pressed hemp seed oil.

What we like: Vitamin-rich formula and spirulina extract work with essential oils to fight acne.

What we dislike: Too drying for some skin types.

Choice 3: Origins Hello, Calm Face Mask

Our take: Super hydrating and nourishing blend with a nice scent from a reputable brand.

What we like: Instantly reduces redness and acne while promoting evenness with essential oil, honey and beeswax blend.

What we dislike: Some found the texture to be too thick and irritated sensitive skin.

