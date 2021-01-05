CBD is getting plenty of buzz for its ability to treat chronic pain, insomnia, anxiety, and other health issues. If you’ve been thinking about incorporating CBD into your routine, CBD capsules are often the most convenient way. You can take them just like any other daily vitamin or supplement, so they’re discreet and easy to ingest. They’re available in a wide range of strengths so you can find the perfect dosage for your needs. The key is finding high-quality capsules that provide real results safely and effectively.

Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you find the best CBD capsules. We’ve also provided some specific product recommendations, including our top choice from Plant People Be Calm Daily Capsule, which contains full-spectrum CBD and can help with stress response.

Considerations when choosing CBD capsules

Potency

Understanding the strength of CBD capsules is crucial to using them safely. Most capsules offer between 10 and 30 milligrams of CBD, but you can find formulas that contain up to 100 milligrams each. High-potency CBD capsules are only advisable if you’ve used CBD products before and have a fairly high tolerance. In some cases, they may be more effective in treating intense pain or anxiety.

Keep in mind that some CBD capsules manufacturers provide the CBD strength per capsule, while others offer the CBD strength for the entire bottle. If a brand provides the CBD milligrams for the whole bottle, divide that number by the capsule quantity to determine the strength per capsule.

The tricky part about figuring out the best CBD capsule strength for your needs is that there aren’t really any strict guidelines for dosage. It’s best to start with low-potency capsules and only take 10 to 40 milligrams per day based on your weight and how severe your condition is.

CBD type

It’s essential to understand the type of CBD used in the capsules. Some capsules contain full-spectrum CBD, which means they contain CBD and other cannabinoids from the cannabis plant. This includes THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the cannabinoid responsible for marijauna’s psychoactive effects. It’s usually a minimal amount that won’t make you feel high, but some people don’t like ingesting THC at all.

If you want THC-free capsules, opt for a broad-spectrum CBD formula, which contains all the cannabinoids except THC.

Extraction method

CBD can be extracted from the cannabis plant in two main ways. CO2 extraction utilizes carbon dioxide to remove the CBD, so the process is extremely clean and precise, resulting in a purer CBD extract. With solvent extraction, the plant soaks in a solvent like ethanol. Minute amounts of ethanol are left behind, which aren’t toxic but are a turnoff for some people.

Features

Gelatin-free

If you’re a vegan or vegetarian, you want gelatin-free CBD capsules. Gelatin is usually made from cow or pig materials, so people who don’t consume animal products should avoid capsules that contain it. Gelatin-free capsules use plant cellulose instead of gelatin, making them safe for vegans and vegetarians.

Water-soluble

Most CBD capsules feature oil-based CBD, but you can find some water-soluble formulas. Water-soluble capsules break down more easily than oil-based formulas, allowing your body to absorb nearly 100% of the cannabinoids they contain.

Organic

If you prefer using products grown without chemicals, choose organic CBD capsules. This means no pesticides or insecticides are used to grow the cannabis plants that the CBD is extracted from.

Lab-tested

All CBD capsules undergo testing before they go on the market. However, for the safest, highest-quality formula, look for a brand that uses an independent third-party lab to test their products. Usually, the manufacturer publishes the lab results on their website, so you can read over them yourself.

Price

For a 30-day supply of CBD capsules, you can pay $30 to $50 for a basic formula with less than 10 milligrams of CBD. Capsules with 10 to 30 milligrams typically go for $50 to $80, while high-strength formulas generally cost between $80 and $150.

FAQ

Q. Is it safe to take CBD capsules?

A. Most studies show that CBD capsules are safe for adults to take at doses up to 1,500 milligrams, though it’s not advisable to take that much. Regardless, you may experience some side effects, such as drowsiness, dry mouth, and dizziness. Consult a doctor before starting CBD capsules to ensure they won’t interact with any prescription medications you’re taking.

Q. How often should I take CBD capsules?

A. To see results from the CBD, you should take capsules at least once a day. Some people respond better to smaller doses taken two or three times per day.

CBD capsules we recommend

Best of the best: Plant People Be Calm Daily Capsule

Our take: A daily capsule that contains both CBD and adaptogens to provide soothing effects.

What we like: Contains full-spectrum CBD plus adaptogens/botanicals. Beneficial for the nervous system and adrenals, balancing stress hormones.

What we dislike: Doesn’t work for everyone. Pricier than other options.

Best bang for your buck: Funky Farms’ CBD Soft Gel Caps

Our take: Excellent, highly potent CBD capsules that provide the same results as other higher priced formulas.

What we like: Contains full-spectrum CBD. Available with an auto-refill option. Offers an excellent value compared to other pricier options.

What we dislike: Doesn’t contain any other vitamins or minerals.

Choice 3: Try the CBD’s CBD Capsules

Our take: Strong, easy-to-take CBD capsules that work well for insomnia, pain, nausea, and other issues.

What we like: Contains strong, full-spectrum CBD. Made from hemp plants grown in the U.S. Boasts a vegan formula. Capsules are easy to swallow.

What we dislike: A few customers don’t experience any results. Expensive.

