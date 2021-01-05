Most of us suffer from aches and pains from time to time but finding a treatment that helps soothe discomfort isn’t easy. CBD (cannabidiol) has emerged as an effective treatment for chronic pain and other issues because it offers many of the benefits of marijuana for pain relief without any psychoactive effects. CBD balm is particularly effective because it’s applied topically, allowing you to target your treatment to the affected areas. It can also help treat skin issues like burns and insect bites and may have some anti-aging and acne-fighting benefits.

Our buying guide is here to provide the tips you need to find the best CBD balm for your medicine cabinet. We’ve also included some specific product recommendations at the end, such as our top pick from Avida, which is potent enough to help relieve pain and inflammation but is also incredibly moisturizing.

Considerations when choosing CBD balms

Potency

If you’re going to see results from a CBD balm, you have to choose a formula that’s potent enough. A lower-quality, multipurpose balm typically offers 250 to 300 milligrams of CBD, while high-end balms can contain as much as 1,500 to 3,000 milligrams.

A balm with a higher concentration of CBD usually provides more noticeable results for pain relief. For the best results, opt for a balm that provides at least 200 milligrams of CBD.

If you’re using a CBD balm for skincare benefits, its potency doesn’t need to be as high. Look for a formula with between 25 and 200 milligrams of CBD.

CBD source and type

A CBD balm’s quality depends on the type and source of the CBD it contains. Choose a formula with CBD from U.S.-grown hemp, which tends to be of higher quality due to the soil conditions in the United States.

The type of CBD used in a balm is also important because it affects the amount of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) that’s in it. THC is the cannabinoid that causes the “high” feeling associated with marijuana and can trigger a positive reaction on a drug test.

Balms with CBD isolate don't contain anything but CBD, so there are no other cannabinoids present. Broad-spectrum CBD balms contain every cannabinoid but THC, while full-spectrum CBD balms include all cannabinoids, including some trace amounts of THC. Full-spectrum formulas are highly effective, but they may trigger a false positive on a drug test. If drug testing is of concern, go with a broad-spectrum CBD balm.

Use

The majority of CBD balms are multipurpose formulas, so you can use them on both the face and body. You can also use them as a general moisturizer or targeted anti-aging treatment.

Some CBD balms are meant for specific areas. CBD lip balms help hydrate and soothe dry, cracked lips, while eye balms provide moisture beneath the eyes and smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

Third-party testing

To ensure the CBD balm you choose is a high-quality formula, look for one that’s undergone third-party testing. This indicates that the balm has met quality standards beyond those established by the manufacturer, so you can be sure it’s safe and effective.

Features

Ingredients

Consider the other ingredients included in a CBD balm to make sure that formula is high-quality, can moisturize and soothe, and allows the CBD to penetrate the skin.

Beeswax is widely used as a base for CBD balms because it offers anti-inflammatory properties, contains antioxidants, and creates a protective barrier over the skin.Vegetable wax is an emollient used in place of beeswax in vegan CBD balm. It also forms a barrier on the skin to lock in moisture.Shea butter, cocoa butter, avocado butter, and almond butter provide antioxidants and help moisturize the skin. Some also offer anti-inflammatory benefits.Coconut oil has anti-inflammatory properties and is effective for wound healing. It has antimicrobial benefits which help in treating acne and other bacterial skin conditions.Aloe vera contains antioxidants and offers anti-inflammatory properties. It’s particularly effective in treating burns.Essential oils including lavender and eucalyptus are often included in CBD balm to provide a soothing scent for aromatherapy benefits. They can also have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects.



Organic and cruelty-free

The highest-quality CBD balms contain only organic ingredients. You can trust that the formula is pure because no pesticides, insecticides, or other chemicals are used during the growing process.

Most people prefer using products that aren’t tested on animals, so you may want to look for a cruelty-free CBD balm, meaning the balm wasn’t tested on animals.

Scent

CBD balms often feature a pleasant scent. Most have natural fragrances that come from the ingredients themselves or essential oils. However, some brands use artificial fragrances. Avoid artificially fragranced balms if you have sensitive skin, since they can cause irritation.

Price

You can spend between $6 and $75 on a CBD balm. A lower-potency balm intended for use in a specific area can go for $6 to $30, while a multipurpose balm with up to 500 milligrams of CBD usually costs between $25 and $50. Expect to pay $50 to $75 for the highest-quality multipurpose balms with more than 500 milligrams of CBD.

FAQ

Q. What’s the best way to apply CBD balm?

A. Make sure the area where you want to apply the balm is clean and dry. Scoop out a small amount and massage it into your skin in a circular motion. If you’re not seeing the results you’d like, try applying a larger amount of the balm or upgrading to a higher potency.

Q. How long does it take CBD balm to relieve pain?

A. It depends on the potency of the balm — balms with a higher concentration of CBD may work more quickly. With minor aches and pains, you may feel relief in 20 to 30 minutes. For more intense pain, it can take several hours.

CBD balms we recommend

Best of the best: Avida CBD Balm 500 Milligrams

Our take: A multipurpose balm that stands out for its potency and that’s suitable for hydrating the skin and soothing pain.

What we like: Contains 500 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD. Features a creamy texture that’s moisturizing and soothing. Helps treat pain thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Contains all-natural ingredients.

What we dislike: Pricier than other formulas, but it’s incredibly versatile.

Best bang for your buck: Pacifica Cosmic Hemp CBD Everything Balm

Our take: A highly effective multipurpose balm that contains excellent ingredients at an affordable price point.

What we like: Suitable for use on both the body and face. Features plant-based oils that are excellent for soothing dry skin. Boasts a quick-absorbing formula that doesn’t leave behind any residue.

What we dislike: Scent may be too earthy for some buyers.

Choice 3: Shea Brand CBD Muscle, Joint, and Skin Balm

Our take: A versatile multipurpose CBD balm that’s effective for pain or moisturizing.

What we like: An effective formula for treating pain because it soothes inflammation. Helps moisturize the skin. Has an extremely pleasant scent.

What we dislike: Has a very thick consistency, so it takes some time to absorb.

