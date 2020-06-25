The best catcher’s glove

The leader and heart of a baseball or softball team is often the one crouched behind home plate. The catcher is involved in every play, and the position's unique duties require a unique glove. Anyone thinking about playing as part of the battery needs the appropriate mitt to effectively play. Unfortunately, a catcher's glove is useless in the field, so it can make for a bit of an investment.

Not sure where to start? Our buying guide, which includes some recommendations at the end, is here to help. The Mizuno Prospect GXC105 Youth Catcher's Mitt is our top choice for its modern design, solid padding, and flexibility, so you're ready to catch any pitch that comes your way.

Considerations when choosing catcher's gloves

Size

Catcher's gloves use their own sizing chart, so don't go by the size of an infielder's or outfielder's glove if you have one. Catcher's mitts are measured by their circumstance -- you want one big enough to protect your hand from an incoming fastball, but not so big that you can't control it or keep it on your hand.

Mitts range in size from around 29.5 inches up to 35. Young kids trend smaller, while teenagers should look toward the higher end.

Components

Catcher's gloves are made up of three prominent components that are important to weigh, depending on your age and skill level.

Webbing: Between the thumb and the forefinger is the webbing, where the glove gives a little when the ball is caught. Most webbing is closed within the glove, but some players prefer open webbing where the thick laces leave some gaps.

Pocket: The middle of the glove is known as the pocket. You should be able to hold a baseball or softball securely within the pocket when you close your hand.

Padding: Most of the rest of the catcher's glove is made of thick padding to keep your hand safe and protected. Look for not only the thickness of the padding but the shape, too -- it should redirect incoming throws toward the pocket or webbing. More padding adds protection but decreases the size of the pocket.

Features

Materials

Catcher's gloves are typically made out of exceptionally durable materials, as they take a lot of incoming pitches. These are the most common options:

Synthetic: These gloves are softer, more flexible, and lightweight but may not hold up over time. Synthetic gloves are good for younger kids where pitch speed isn't particularly high and control should be developed.

Cowhide: This mid-range option is relatively flexible and soft but offers a bit more durability. These may be heavy, so they aren't for younger, smaller players.

Steerhide: These gloves are the most durable and have a long lifespan. They're heavy and require time to break in.

Look

Most catcher's gloves are brown or black, but you may find some with a splash of color to match your team's uniforms or show off your personality. Some may be more stylish and current with two tones, and others mimic old-time gloves with a rugged, workmanlike look.

Price

Quality catcher's gloves for regular use and intermediate play range from $40 to $100. More advanced players may want more durable options that cost more, but youngsters and beginners can find suitable gloves for less.

FAQ

Q. What's the difference between a softball and baseball catcher's glove?

A. Softball and baseball catcher's gloves are made of similar components, but as softball uses a larger ball, the pocket tends to be larger. As speeds may be lower in softball, some padding may be sacrificed.

Q. Do catcher's gloves need to be broken in?

A. All gloves and mitts need to be broken in, and some take longer than others. Gloves made of higher-quality, more durable materials take longer to break in because they're built for the long haul. You may have the option of buying a glove that's partially broken in.

Catcher's gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Mizuno's Prospect GXC105 Youth Catcher's Mitt

Our take: A flexible, modern-looking catcher's glove with solid padding and less webbing.

What we like: A comfortable and protective intermediate mitt that gives and bends to cradle pitches. Durable and effective at a reasonable price.

What we dislike: Added flexibility may decrease lifespan.

Best bang for your buck: Wilson's A360 Youth Baseball Catcher's Mitt

Our take: Small glove that's lightweight and flexible, perfect for welcoming youngsters to the sport.

What we like: Well-priced beginner's glove. Lots of give and sizable webbing emphasizes learning control. Mitt is adjustable and comfortable.

What we dislike: Youth players may grow out of this quickly.

Choice 3: MacGregor's Mac Varsity Series Catcher's Mitt

Our take: High-performance, dutiful catcher's glove at a solid price for older, frequent players.

What we like: Large size and durable construction make this a top choice for intermediate and advanced catchers who play with regularity. Heavy padding and leather construction give it a classic look.

What we dislike: Not a lot of flexibility. May take time to break in.

