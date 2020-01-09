The best cat perch

Unlike dogs, who are quite content sticking to the floor and sofa, cats need vertical space to really thrive. Cat perches give your cat a spot to hang out that's well above ground level and usually fixed to a window so your feline friend can watch the world go by.

Want to learn more about cat perches? Read on for more information and recommendations. Our best cat perch is the K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Window Penthouse, a spacious model with enclosed sides so your cat can hide out.

Considerations when choosing cat perches

Window vs. wall perches

Cat perches tend to fit into one of two main categories: window perches and wall perches.

Window perches generally fit on windows using suction cups, though you can also find some windowsill options that you must either screw or strap to the windowsill (the latter give you less control over height and positioning). Window perches are ideal for cats who treat the happenings outside your window like their own private soap opera.

Wall pouches are mounted to the wall, much like a shelf for your cat. They're generally mounted with screws, so they aren't the best option for renters. Wall perches can be mounted virtually anywhere on a wall, making them extremely flexible.

Ease of installation

We talked a little bit above about the different installation types available. With a handful of exceptions, most cat perches will either be screwed in place or attached with suction cups. The latter option makes installation a breeze. Simply clean your window and affix the suction cups according to the instructions, and you're good to go. You'll need a drill to install wall-mounted and windowsill-mounted cat perches, which is trickier, especially for the DIY-phobic. For some walls, you'll need a masonry bit for your drill as well.

Size

Make sure your chosen cat perch is large enough to accommodate your cat or cats, without being so large that you don't have anywhere suitable to install it. We'd recommend double-checking the measurements, especially if you think it might be a tight squeeze.

Features

Enclosed sides

Cat perches tend to be open-sided, but you can find some options with enclosed sides. These are ideal for cats who love hiding.

Bolsters

Bolsters are slightly raised sides around the edge of a cat perch. These bolsters not only act as a pillow but could prevent your cat from rolling off her perch in her sleep (though this is unlikely to occur, anyway).

Washable covers

Ideally, your chosen cat perch should have removable, washable covers so they're easy to clean.

Price

Cat perches tend to cost between $20 and $60, though you can find some high-end options that cost more than $100.

FAQ

Q. Do cat perches have a weight limit?

A. All cat perches have a maximum weight limit. Make sure your cat doesn't exceed the weight limit. If you have more than one cat, the weight limit should be more than the combined weight of all your cats (since you know they'll all try to get on the same perch even if you buy them one each).

Q. At what height should I position my cat perch?

A. This depends on the jumping skills of your cat and what kind of furniture you have nearby that could be used as a booster to jump from. However, you should make sure it's well within reach for your cat to jump onto it safely.

Cat perches we recommend

Best of the best: K&H Pet Products' EZ-Mount Window Penthouse

Our take: Spacious enough for your cat to lounge about but with enclosed sides to help your cat feel safe and secure.

What we like: Mesh on the window side so your cat can see out. Cat can also use the top as a perch. Microfleece lining and top for comfort. Sturdy and stable.

What we dislike: Due to its large size, it may not fit smaller windows.

Best bang for your buck: Oster's Sunny Seat Window-Mounted Cat Bed

Our take: This affordable perch fits on windows using suction cups to give your cat the best view in the house.

What we like: Can hold up to 50 pounds, so it's suited to multi-cat households. Removable cover for easy cleaning. Installation is extremely quick and simple -- no tools required.

What we dislike: Some buyers report issues with suction cups.

Choice 3: Kitty Cot's Original World's Best Cat Perch

Our take: A reliable window-mounted cat perch that's simple in the best possible way.

What we like: Extremely durable construction with PVC pipe frame and weather-resistant fabric hammock. The patented giant suction cups make sure it stays put.

What we dislike: Fabric hammock isn't plush or padded.

