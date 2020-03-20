The best cat nail cap

Cats make great pets, but they can have a nasty habit -- all the scratching. Not only will they scratch people and other pets, but they can also wreak havoc on your furniture, carpeting, and other furnishings. However, there are many ethical issues with declawing your cat, which is why so many people prefer using cat nail caps. These protective caps contain adhesive, so they stay in place on your cat's nails to keep them from doing too much damage when he starts scratching. That means you and your furniture won't suffer as many injuries.

Our shopping guide can help you figure out which cat nail caps are best for your kitty. We've featured a few product recommendations, too, including our top pick from Soft Claws, which can last for up to six weeks and are thick enough to prevent your cat's claws from breaking through.

Considerations when choosing cat nail caps

Nail caps vs. declawing

If your cat is scratching up a storm, there are two main ways to deal with it: have your cat declawed or use cat nail caps.

Declawing your cat involves removing the bones in a cat's paws that produce the nails. It's a surgical procedure that can cause significant pain for a cat, so many people don't believe it's an ethical option. In fact, many veterinarians won't perform declawing procedures, and some jurisdictions have even made it illegal.

Cat nail caps, on the other hand, are a temporary, painless solution to cat scratching. They attach to the nail with adhesive, but cats are still able to extend and retract their claws. The nail caps conform to the natural shape of the nail, too, so cats usually seem to find them pretty comfortable. Putting the caps on can be a challenge, though, and your cat can still scratch a bit through the caps.

Features

Materials

Cat nail caps are made with a few different nontoxic materials, which vary in terms of durability:

Rubber caps: Nice and soft, so they're usually pretty comfortable for cats. They're also durable, which allows your cat to wear them for up to two months.

Vinyl caps: Not as soft as rubber caps, but they can also last for up to eight weeks.

Silicone caps: Extremely soft and comfortable, so they are often the easiest caps for cats to get used to. However, they're not as durable as rubber or vinyl caps, typically lasting just two or three weeks.

Size

Cat nail caps must fit snugly, or they'll slip off your cat's nails. Most caps are based on the cat's weight, so here are some general guidelines. Kittens usually do best with extra-small caps. Cats under 8 pounds typically do well with small caps. Cats that weigh between 8 and 14 pounds should wear medium caps. Cats that weigh more than 14 pounds generally do best with large or extra-large caps.

There's also some variation in the thickness of cat nail caps. Thicker caps are more effective in preventing damage to furniture and other items, but they're usually more uncomfortable for your cat to wear.

Color

Cat nail caps are available in a wide variety of colors, and some even feature fun patterns. You can find some packages that contain a single color, while others offer multiple colors. Some cat owners prefer caps in muted, natural shades to match the cat's nails or fur. Others prefer bright or neon colors, so it's easier to notice if a cap has fallen off.

Quantity

Cat nail caps are available in various quantities. Some packages contain as few as 20 caps, while others have as many as 140. Larger packages are typically a better value, and most cat owners find out that they go through the caps more quickly than they'd expect.

Price

You can expect to pay between $2 and $25 for cat nail caps. Smaller packages or caps made from harder materials that aren't as comfortable typically go for $2 to $6, but you'll spend $5 to $10 for a larger quantity or caps made of softer, more comfortable materials. The highest-quality caps generally go for $10 to $25.

FAQ

Q. Can a kitten wear cat nail caps?

A. Cap nail caps are usually recommended for kittens that are 12 weeks and up. If your kitten is less than three months, you should wait before using them.

Q. Can I reuse cat nail caps on my cat?

A. You shouldn't reuse nail caps. That's because the adhesive inside usually hardens inside the tip of the cap over time -- and some of your cat's nail may come off with the cap, too.

Cat nail caps we recommend

Best of the best: Soft Claws' 40 Feline Nail Caps and Adhesive

Our take: Some of the most popular nail caps among cat owners, thanks to their safety, ease of application, and durability.

What we like: Caps are soft, making them more comfortable. Easier to apply than many other nail caps. Usually lasts four to six weeks. Stay in place more effectively than other options. Thick enough to limit damage from scratching.

What we dislike: Sizes can run somewhat small.

Best bang for your buck: VICTHY's Soft Cat Nail Caps, 100 pieces

Our take: Budget-friendly caps that still offer excellent quality and come in a wide variety of colors.

What we like: Caps are soft and bendable but still durable. Instructions for application are easy to follow. Material is nontoxic. Includes caps in five different colors, as well as extra adhesive. Comes in several sizes.

What we dislike: Sizes can run somewhat large, but the caps are trimmable to help get the fit right.

Choice 3: Kitty Caps' Nail Caps for Cats, 40 pieces

Our take: Attractive, safe, user-friendly nail caps that offer both durability and comfort.

What we like: Comfortable enough that most cats don't mind them. Adhesive is nontoxic, and caps are easy to apply. Usually lasts 4 to 6 weeks. Includes two different colors.

What we dislike: More expensive than other caps. Applicators aren't included.

