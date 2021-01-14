The best cat hammock

The term "cat nap" exists for a reason — when cats aren't eating, playing, or surveying their territory, they're usually found sleeping. Cat hammocks provide a comfy, relaxing place for your kitties to sleep, and often appeal to cats who refuse to snooze on regular cat beds.

This guide contains all the information you'll need to find the perfect cat hammock. We've also included a trio of recommendations at the end, like the Kitty Cot Original, which is strong, stable, and window-mounted to give your cat an excellent view.

Considerations when choosing cat hammocks

Hammock type

Primarily, cat hammocks are either mounted or freestanding. Mounted hammocks can either be wall-mounted or window-mounted, while freestanding hammocks come on a stand or are part of a larger cat-tree setup. Out of the two mounted options, wall-mounted cat hammocks are the sturdier and more stable option but are trickier to install than window-mounted models. If you choose a window-mounted cat hammock, you only need to attach suction cups to the glass, but there can be issues when it gets exceptionally cold or if the window isn't clean enough. Freestanding cat hammocks don't require any kind of mounting, but their stability varies — some are extremely sturdy, while others feel quite flimsy, which puts many cats off.

Materials

You want your cat's hammock to be made from a comfortable material, but it's also beneficial if the material is strong and easy to clean. Some cat hammocks are made from durable nylon, which isn't the softest material to lie on but is rugged and wipes clean. Softer fabrics, such as cotton and synthetic fleece, are also popular, but these hammocks should be removable from their frame to make them easier to clean.

Features

Weight limit

If you have more than one cat, don't rule out the chance that they might all attempt to squeeze onto the same hammock at once, so it should have a great enough weight limit to support all your cats. Bear in mind that the average cat weighs between 8 and 10 pounds and choose your hammock accordingly.

Design

Cat hammocks are available in a wide range of colors, prints, and styles, so it shouldn't be hard to find one with an attractive design, which is especially important if it will be on prominent display. Of course, your cat won't mind what it looks like, but you might not want a garish cat hammock taking up space in your living room.

Price

You can find some simple cat hammocks starting at around $10, while elaborate offerings with extra features can cost more than $100.

FAQ

Q. Are cat hammocks safe?

A. It's natural to worry about whether a hammock is safe for your feline friend. As long as you choose a quality hammock and follow the mounting or assembly instructions correctly, cat hammocks are perfectly safe. Cats are natural climbers and jumpers, so they should be able to hop on and off the hammock without issue, even if it's relatively far off the ground. Should they make a misstep and fall or slip, cats can usually right themselves in the air and land on their feet.

Q. Do cats like hammocks?

A. All cats are different, so we can't say for certain that yours will enjoy sleeping or lounging in a hammock, but many cats do. Even cats who don't usually sleep on any bed you buy them may enjoy a hammock since it's raised up off the ground. Wall-mounted and window-mounted hammocks are often particularly popular with our feline friends because cats like to survey their territory from a high-up position.

Cat hammocks we recommend

Best of the best: Kitty Cot Original

Our take: A window-mounted model that's sturdy and easy to install.

What we like: Gives cats a great view of the outside world. Made from wipe-clean material. Available in three sizes. Holds up to 25 pounds.

What we dislike: Some users report issues with the suction cups, but they work well for the most part.

Best bang for your buck: Petstages Easy Life Lounge

Our take: A solid take on a conventional hammock at an affordable price.

What we like: Easy to set up and take apart. Features a built-in scratcher. Comfortable for cats to rest on. Comes with catnip to entice your feline friend.

What we dislike: Not highly durable.

Choice 3: Trixie Pet Products Miguel Cat Tower with Hammock

Our take: This compact collapsible cat tower features a cat house in the base and a hammock up top.

What we like: Soft, plush finish to the hammock. Features a scratching area and hanging toys. Hand washable.

What we dislike: Could be more stable.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.