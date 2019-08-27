The best cat flea and tick prevention

Keeping our feline friends happy and healthy is our top priority. If you don't protect them from pesky fleas and ticks, they can cause a number of health issues for both you and your kitty. Thankfully, there's a wide array of safe preventative treatments that will protect your cat. You can learn more about the different types of treatments in the buying guide below. We've also included a few recommendations at the end of this article, including our top pick, Bayer Seresto Flea and Tick Collars, which combines convenience with effectiveness.

Considerations when choosing cat flea and tick prevention

Types of treatments

Topical: Topical treatments are among the most popular options because they are easy to apply and have long-lasting effects. Typically these treatments are applied directly to the cat's skin just below the base of the neck. Applying the treatment in this difficult-to-reach area will make it nearly impossible for the cat to accidentally remove or ingest it. It's important to let the treatment fully dry before your cat comes in contact with kids or other pets. If ingested, flea and tick treatments could be fatal. Cats with sensitive skin may also experience some skin irritation.

Oral: If you're worried about your other pets or children coming into contact with a topical treatment before it dries, then oral treatments are an excellent alternative. Generally, oral treatments offer the same basic benefits as topical treatments, and they start working within minutes. Veterinarian-prescribed options may have long-lasting results, but some oral treatments only provide one to two days of protection. Depending on the temperament of your cat, you may have a difficult time administering oral treatments.

Spray: If you already use the water-and-spray-bottle technique to discourage bad behavior, then flea and tick sprays are probably not the best option for you. However, many spray options offer similar benefits to the highly effective topical treatments. They also allow you to cover large areas quickly. Just be cautious because these sprays can be quite messy. It's easy to accidentally spray them into the eyes or mouth.

Powder: Powder treatments can be found at almost all retail stores, and they sit at a relatively low price point. They can also be used to sprinkle onto any carpet or bedding that has been affected by fleas and ticks. However, applying the powder can be messy. You'll need to take extra care to ensure your cat doesn't inhale any of the chemicals.

Shampoo: It's no secret that most cats aren't fans of bath time, but flea and tick shampoos are an affordable and fast-acting treatment option. Shampoo kills those pesky bugs almost instantly and gives your furry friend a fresh new coat at the same time. On the downside, you'll need to use most shampoos in combination with another form of treatment to avoid reinfestation.

Collars: Easily the most convenient to use, flea and tick collars work to kill and prevent those uninvited insects with almost no effort on your part. Once you attach the collar, chemicals are slowly and consistently released into your cat's skin and fur. Most collars sit at a reasonable price point, and their effects last for about eight months. However, some collars are designed to only prevent fleas and ticks, not kill existing ones. Be sure to carefully read the packaging to determine your collar's capabilities.

Other considerations

When it comes to dealing with fleas and ticks, there's far more to consider than what type of treatment to use. Age, fur length, and lifestyle play big roles in how effective each treatment will be.

Fur length: Depending on the length of your cat's fur, some treatments may be difficult to work with. For example, you will have a more difficult time applying a topical or powder treatment directly to the skin of a cat with long fur.

Age: Age plays a huge factor in just how much medicine your cat can handle. If you have a kitten, be sure you're using a treatment designed specifically for them. Adult treatments can be harmful or even life-threatening for your kitten.



Lifestyle: For less-active indoor cats, you can likely choose from any of the treatment options. Outdoor adventurers, on the other hand, will need something heavy-duty. If your cat is constantly in and out of the house, a topical treatment or a flea and tick collar will work best.

Tips

Always wear gloves when applying any topical treatments to avoid skin irritation.

Remember not all treatments last long or work on their own. Be sure to read the instructions carefully to see how often you need to reapply and if any follow-up care is required.

When choosing a flea and tick collar, try to find one with a quick-release clasp. This will help prevent potential snagging and choking.

Price

Prices for cat flea and tick prevention treatments range from less than $10 to more than $50. Powders, shampoos, and sprays usually hover near the lower end of the price spectrum, while collars and topical treatments typically cost between $25 and $50.

FAQ

Q. Do indoor cats really need preventative flea and tick treatments?

A. Absolutely. Fleas and ticks can find their way into your home easily, so you can never be too prepared.

Q. Can I use dog flea and tick treatments on my cat?

A. Unless the package says otherwise, you can't use dog treatments on cats. Dosage levels for dogs are usually much greater and can be fatal to cats.

Cat flea and tick prevention we recommend

Best of the best: Bayer Seresto Flea And Tick Collars

Our take: This collar is easy to use, and the effects last for eight months. Perfect for the cat owner with a busy lifestyle.

What we like: Collar comes with patches and can be used on kittens 10 months and older.

What we dislike: May cause irritation or allergic reaction in some cats.

Best bang for your buck: PetArmor Plus Flea and Tick Prevention For Cats

Our take: A treatment that works as well as its competitors for a much lower cost. Perfect for pet owners on a budget.

What we like: Noticeable results within the first 12 hours. Easy to apply, and treatment sits at a low price point.

What we dislike: A few reports of skin irritation or fur loss around the treatment site.

Choice 3: Hartz Ultra Guard Plus Topical Flea and Tick Prevention For Cats

Our take: This treatment is simple to use and affordable.

What we like: Odorless nongreasy consistency. Long tip makes applying the treatment a breeze.

What we dislike: Preventative treatment will not kill pre-existing fleas and ticks. Not safe to use on kittens.

