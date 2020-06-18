The best cat collar

While you won't likely need to pair it with a leash, a collar is an invaluable part of your cat's safety and well-being. Collars help identify your cat if it is lost or injured, make it more visible to drivers, and, if it has a bell attached, can prevent the cat from becoming a nuisance to neighborhood birds.

Cat collars vary by material type, sizing, and whether or not they include desirable features like breakaway clasps, bells, reflective strips, and customization. In this guide, we'll cover key factors you should consider before making a purchase. We'll also share some recommended products, including our top choice, GoTags' Custom Embroidered Cat ID Collar, which puts your cat's name and phone number on the collar in big, easy-to-ready print.

Considerations when choosing cat collars

Your first considerations when choosing a cat collar are how well the collar will fit your kitty, the material type, and whether or not the collar includes a breakaway clasp.

Sizing

Measure your cat's neck and compare it with the manufacturer's sizing guidelines before purchasing. If your cat is very petite (or a kitten) or very large (over 15 pounds), you may have fewer options to choose from.

Material

Most collar options are made from strong, lightweight nylon or polyester. Higher-quality collars will be more densely woven and less prone to fraying. While leather (and faux leather) options are available, they aren't nearly as common, since they're heavier and don't usually include a desirable breakaway clasp.

Breakaway clasp

A breakaway clasp helps your little explorer stay safe. Unlike dogs, cats (especially outdoor cats) often spend time scaling fences, climbing trees, and squeezing through tight spaces. If the cat's collar doesn't have a breakaway clasp -- which is designed to come undone if it gets severely snagged -- the cat may risk strangulation.

Features

Colors and patterns

While cats aren't likely to complain about a plain collar, many owners enjoy the option of a stylish pattern or color. You'll find plenty of options to choose from, including faux leopard skin, skull and crossbones, and florals.

Bells

Cats can be a big hazard for neighborhood wildlife, especially birds and small mammals. Research shows that including a bell on your cat's collar can help lower wildlife mortality from cats by more than 40%.

Customization

Some models offer the option to customize the collar with embroidery or separate ID tags that attach to the collar, for an additional cost. Many people choose to include their phone number, the cat's name, and sometimes their home address on the collar for easy identification.

Reflective material

Reflective stitching, strips, or piping along the collar can make your cat more visible to cars. The reflective material lights up brightly when it catches the light of oncoming headlights, alerting drivers that a pet is crossing the road.

FAQ

Q. How should my cat's collar fit?

A. Your cat's collar should be snug enough that it won't catch on objects your cat passes, or entangle a paw or your cat's jaw; however, the collar should be loose enough that two fingers should just fit between the collar and your kitty's neck.

Q. Why does my cat need a collar?

A. A collar is one of the best ways to let others know that your cat has a home. This is especially important if your cat is ever injured, lost, or mistaken for a stray. Collars can also be helpful in tracking your cat with GPS, and for carrying a bell that wards off birds and other wildlife. Some models also include reflective strips that make your kitty more visible to cars at night.

Cat collars we recommend

Best of the best: GoTags' Custom Embroidered Cat ID Collar

Our take: Quality customizable collar with big, readable embroidery and a secure clasp.

What we like: Plenty of sizes that accommodate bigger cats. Embroidery replaces the need for multiple ID tags. Cats seem to find it comfortable. Well-made clasp.

What we dislike: Too big for some petite cats. Embroidery gets harder to read as letters get smaller. Clasp breaks away a bit too easily.

Best bang for your buck: Bemix Pets' Reflective Cat Collar with Bell, Set of 3

Our take: Three-pack of sturdy, reflective fabric collars ideal for multi-cat homes.

What we like: Quality construction. Strong breakaway clasp. Reflective safety strip. Simple to adjust size. Several color options.

What we dislike: Reflective coating rubs off over time. Won't fit cats over 15 pounds. Bell is somewhat quiet.

Choice 3: Blueberry Pet's Adjustable Breakaway Cat Collar with Bell, 2-Pack

Our take: Well-made, attractive nylon collar with a superior breakaway clasp.

What we like: Strong breakaway clasp that will safely protect even "escape artists." Nylon weave stays sleek and smooth. Attractive color options. Fits larger cats.

What we dislike: Stiff weave may bother some cats. Too big for smaller cats. May come loose over time at the adjustable clasp.

