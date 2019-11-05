The best cast iron wok

You need a quality wok to make a great stir fry, and a cast iron wok is a reliable choice. However, these versatile pans are excellent for way more than just stir frying -- you can use them for steaming, braising, deep frying, shallow frying, roasting, and more.

Keep reading our buying guide to learn more about cast iron woks and to see our favorite models. Our top recommendation is the Lodge Pro-Logic Cast Iron Wok, a solid and reliable choice with a quality 100% vegetable oil seasoning.

Considerations when choosing cast iron woks

Size

Cast iron woks range in size from nine to 18 inches, but the majority are either 12, 14, or 16 inches. The size of a cast iron wok is measured across the diameter of the widest part, with the base often half the diameter or less, so you may end up with less cooking space than you'd imagine. Woks shouldn't be packed too full when stir frying to avoid food steaming rather than frying, so we recommend a 12-inch wok for two people, a 14-inch wok for four, and a 16-inch wok for six.

Bottom

A traditional wok has a completely round bottom, which produces excellent results but is impractical for use on modern cooktops. Cast iron woks tend to have flat bottoms, making them easier to cook with on a standard stove, whether it's gas, electric, or induction.

Seasoning

The term "seasoning" refers to the coating on the inside of a cast iron wok that prevents food from sticking to it and provides a protective barrier to stop the iron from rusting when wet. Many cast iron woks arrive pre-seasoned, with layers of seasoning already in place. While this is easier than DIY seasoning, results vary. If you choose a pre-seasoned pan, choose one that's been seasoned with oil only, as some pre-seasoned woks are coated in synthetic substances. Alternatively, buy an unseasoned cast iron wok and do the seasoning yourself. It takes some time, but it's fairly easy, you know exactly what it's seasoned with, and the results tend to be more consistent.

Features

Some cast iron woks include a lid, which is beneficial for some recipes and cooking styles. Cast iron woks also tend to have two loop handles. It's easier to lift them with two short handles than one long one, but it's harder to achieve the tossing motion required for stir frying. Short handles are useful because cast iron woks are heavy, which is both a blessing and a curse. Check the weight before buying to make sure you can lift it safely.

Price

Small, basic cast iron woks can cost as little as $20 to $40, but most cost between $50 and $100. You can find some high-end options up to $200.

FAQ

Q. Are cast iron woks oven-safe?

A. Yes, the majority of cast iron woks can be used in the oven as well as on the stovetop, the exception being any models with plastic or rubber parts on the handles.

Q. Is it true I can't clean my cast iron wok with soap?

A. Cast iron purists will tell you that you should never clean your cast iron wok or other cast iron pans with anything but water and a stiff brush, if needed. It's fine to stick with just water if that cuts it for you, but many people have no problem using dish soap occasionally. It's more important to avoid leaving cast iron woks in water to soak or using scouring pads on your wok, as this can wear away the seasoning and lead to issues with rust. Once you've cleaned your cast iron pan, dry it thoroughly and coat it with a thin layer of oil to maintain the seasoning.

Cast iron woks we recommend

Best of the best: Lodge's Pro-Logic Cast Iron Wok

Our take: This quality wok has a generous 14-inch capacity, which is enough for most households.

What we like: Comes pre-seasoned with pure vegetable oil -- no synthetic materials. Flat-bottom design. Retains heat exceptionally well. Made in the USA.

What we dislike: Works better on gas stoves than electric ones, unless especially powerful.

Best bang for your buck: Bruntmor's Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Wok

Our take: A large cast iron wok at an affordable price, though the seasoning leaves something to be desired.

What we like: Big loop handles are easy to grasp. Works on all types of stoves and oven-safe. 14-inch diameter.

What we dislike: You may need to re-season it to prevent sticking.

Choice 3: Kasian House's Cast Iron Wok

Our take: If cooking for one or two, this compact 12-inch wok is ideal. Plus, it comes with a handy wooden lid.

What we like: Lid fits well and is useful for steaming or braising. Arrives pre-seasoned and ready to use. Cooks food evenly.

What we dislike: Surface isn't completely smooth, but this can improve with continued seasoning.

