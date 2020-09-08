Whether you're cooking a piece of meat or making grilled cheese, you get the best results if you maximize contact between the food and the hot cooking surface. A cast iron grill press does just that. It allows you to safely press down on meat and other foods to increase contact for more even heat distribution. The press can help remove fat from certain meats, limit splattering grease, and keep foods like bacon from curling up. A cast iron grill press also helps cook paninis with delicious meat, cheese, and veggie fillings.

Our buying guide can help you find the best cast iron grill press for your kitchen quickly and easily. We've included several specific product recommendations, including our top pick from Bellemain, which features a stay-cool wooden handle and a wide diameter to cover a larger area on the grill or in a pan.

Considerations when choosing cast iron grill presses

Design

The main surface of a cast iron grill press is obviously made of cast iron. Cast iron is a logical material for a press because it's heavy enough to weigh down your food. The press surface should be flat to ensure the weight is distributed evenly.

A press also has a handle for easy, safe use. Some models feature a single piece of cast iron, meaning the handle is also made of cast iron. Other presses have wooden or stainless steel handles. Nearly any material can work well as long as it's solid and sturdy.

Shape and size

Most cast iron grill presses are rectangular, but you can find some round options. A round press is usually a better choice if you plan to use your press indoors in a pan.

When it comes to size, a larger grill press allows you to press more food at once. A standard rectangular press is typically about 8 inches in length. This size usually works well for both outdoor grills and indoor pans.

Weight

A grill press has to be heavy enough to effectively weigh down meat and other foods. Cast iron presses generally weigh between 1 and 3 pounds. Choosing the best weight depends on the types of food you like to grill. Steaks and other firm meats require a heavier weight, but more delicate foods like fish can break apart under too much weight.

Features

Seasoning

As with other cast iron cookware, a grill press must be seasoned to protect against rusting and other signs of wear and tear. You can find pre-seasoned cast iron grill presses that can be used right away, but other presses require you to season the cast iron before using them. It's a fairly easy task, but it can take more than an hour.

Even when your cast iron grill press is seasoned, you can't put it in the dishwasher or soak it in water. Instead, wipe the press with a damp cloth and then dry it thoroughly with a clean towel to remove any moisture that might cause rust. Avoid using harsh dish soap on the cast iron, as it can strip away the seasoning.

Handle

A grill press handle puts distance between your hand and the heat from the cooking surface. A good handle stays cool during cooking and features an ergonomic design that feels comfortable in hand.

Pay attention to the way the handle attaches to the press. Some presses feature handles that are actually a part of the press, but most presses have handles that are screwed or bolted to the press. A separate handle that's attached to the press is more likely to break, especially if you don't keep the screws or bolts tightened.

Price

You can pay between $10 and $25 for a cast iron grill press. A basic press goes for about $15, but you pay more for a larger, heavier model. Some presses also come as a part of a set, so you get two or more for a higher price.

FAQ

Q. I like the look of grill marks on my burgers. Can cast iron grill presses make those?

A. If you want to create grill marks on steaks, burgers, and sandwiches, look for a press with a textured underside. When the cast iron is hot, the texture creates marks on your food that give it that classic grilled look.

Q. Can I use a cast iron grill press indoors?

A. You can use a cast iron grill press indoors with an indoor grill, grill pan, or even in the oven if your press has a metal handle.

Cast iron grill presses we recommend

Best of the best: Bellemain's Cast Iron Grill Press

Our take: A high-quality round grill press that can fit inside most frying pans.

What we like: Features a stay-cool wooden handle. Wide diameter measures over 8 inches. Works well to flatten bacon. Offers a good, solid weight.

What we dislike: Larger size won't work in smaller skillets.

Best bang for your buck: Tezzorio's Cast Iron Steak Weight (Set of 2)

Our take: A budget-friendly deal on two durable cast iron grill presses.

What we like: Measure 4 x 8 inches. Feature a wooden handle that's easy to hold. Textured underside sears meat and sandwiches. Can be used outdoors, indoors, and in the oven.

What we dislike: Textured underside has a square design that some users don't like.

Choice 3: Cuisinart's Cast Iron Grill Press

Our take: A heavy, well-made press that's longer than others so it won't fit in smaller pans.

What we like: Offers a good weight. Allows you to cook meat more quickly and evenly. Creates long seared lines on meats and other foods. Ideal for cooking bacon.

What we dislike: Longer than some users may need.

