The best casserole dish

If you want to make a meal you can simply pop in the oven and forget about until the timer starts buzzing, a casserole is the obvious answer. Making these all-in-one meals requires a casserole dish, and we'll help you find the best one for the job.

Read this guide to find out more about casserole dishes and discover a few of our favorites. Our top choice is the Lodge 3.6-Quart Cast-Iron Casserole Pan, a highly durable choice that could potentially last for generations.

Considerations when choosing casserole dishes

Material

Perhaps the first decision to make is what your casserole dish should be made from. The most popular options are ceramic, glass, and cast iron.

Ceramic casserole dishes can withstand a lot of heat, so they're ideal for recipes that require high oven temperatures. They're usually microwave-safe and look attractive when you want to serve family-style meals, taking the dish straight from oven to table.

Glass casserole dishes tend to be made from low-thermal-expansion borosilicate glass that's effective at resisting thermal shock. Glass is non-porous and non-reactive, so it won't impart any unwanted flavors into your food.

Cast-iron casserole dishes are so rugged that they can last decades, if not centuries. They're extremely durable, though also heavy. Many cast-iron casserole dishes have an enamel coating, which is non-reactive and doesn't require seasoning. However, you can find some options made from raw cast iron, if you prefer.

Size

Casserole dishes range in size from less than one quart to more than seven quarts. A quart of food should serve two to three people as a main dish and six to eight as a side dish, depending on portion size.

Shape

Casserole dishes can be round, oval, square, or rectangular. Shape can matter in some cases. For instance, it would be hard to make lasagna in a round or oval casserole dish due to the shape of the noodles. Some recipes also work better in wider, shallower shapes compared to narrower, deeper shapes.

Features

Lid

Though you can find options without, the majority of casserole dishes come with their own lids. Many casserole recipes call for a lidded dish, so we'd recommend choosing a lidded option for versatility.

Handles

Not all casserole dishes have handles, but it's easier to remove dishes from the oven if they do -- particularly if you're using a large, heavy casserole dish.

Price

Casserole dishes can cost anywhere between $10 for a small glass or ceramic option to over $300 for a cast-iron model from a high-end manufacturer. However, the majority are priced under $100.

FAQ

Q. Are casserole dishes dishwasher safe?

A. Many casserole dishes can be cleaned in the dishwasher, but it's always wise to double check the manufacturer's directions, as some items can be damaged in the dishwasher and therefore and suited to handwashing only.

Q. Do I need to own more than one casserole dish?

A. Is one casserole dish enough for your kitchen or should you have a few to choose from? This really depends on how much you'll use your casserole dish and whether you'd like to have options. For some people, one large or midsize casserole dish is plenty. However, other folks prefer to have a smaller option as well, since large casserole dishes can be heavy and take up a lot of oven space. You might also like to have casserole dishes in a couple of different shapes, since some are better suited to particular recipes.

Casserole dishes we recommend

Best of the best: Lodge's 3.6-Quart Cast-Iron Casserole Dish

Our take: A hugely rugged choice that -- while not exactly cheap -- costs a fraction of what similar items from famous cast-iron manufacturers cost.

What we like: Suitable for use both on the stovetop and in the oven. Oven-safe up to 500°F. Enameled surface requires no seasoning. Non-reactive surface.

What we dislike: Enamel can chip if used incorrectly.

Best bang for your buck: Granite Ware's Covered Five-Quart Casserole Dish

Our take: Extremely affordable, especially considering its large five-quart capacity.

What we like: Made from a carbon steel core with a sturdy, enameled outer layer. Lightweight compared to cast-iron options. Heats quickly and evenly.

What we dislike: Slightly rough exterior.

Choice 3: CorningWare's Etch 1.5-Quart Casserole Dish

Our take: If you're looking for a compact casserole dish, this is a great choice. It's made from ceramic and comes with a glass lid.

What we like: Can be used in both the oven and the microwave. Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Sturdy and well-made with an attractive finish.

What we dislike: Lid doesn't fit tightly.

