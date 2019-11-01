The best casein protein powder

Casein protein powder contains all the amino acids your body needs to function. The milk-based protein is a viable and popular alternative to whey, trusted for its ability to quickly build up and repair muscle and add protein to your diet. Incorporating a protein powder into your morning shake or smoothie is an ideal way to fuel and support muscle growth.

Though all casein protein powders are primarily made of the same stuff, they may be flavored or unflavored and vary in their serving size. Finding a protein powder that is tasty and fits well with your diet is crucial.

To learn more about casein protein powder and find the right product for your needs, continue reading our buying guide. Our favorite product, from Naked Nutrition, is a single-ingredient powder for those looking for a healthy option.

Considerations when choosing casein protein powders

Why should I consider supplementing with casein protein powder?

For those actively seeking to bulk up and encourage muscle growth, it may be difficult to ingest enough protein through a regular diet. Vegetarians may have an even greater difficulty eating enough protein without the help of protein supplements like casein protein powder. A single scoop of protein powder delivers a significant amount of protein and is easy to incorporate into morning shakes and baked goods. There are plenty of valid reasons to add protein powder to your diet, including:

Muscle-building: Protein is vital for building and repairing muscle tissue. Individuals with demanding workout routines may benefit from adding protein to their diet.

Snacking and quick meals: A protein supplement is an excellent snack option or meal replacement choice for those in a hurry.

Vegetarian nutrition: If your diet includes little to no meat, it may be lacking protein. Casein protein powder is a useful tool for vegetarians who have trouble eating enough protein via their regular diet. Note that casein protein powders contain milk by-products, so they are not suitable for vegans.

Why choose casein over whey?

Casein protein powders have a few significant advantages over whey products.

Peptides included in casein powders have positive effects on heart health, blood pressure, and digestion. Casein powder is also slowly absorbed by the body and promotes long-lasting satiety.

Whey powder, on the other hand, moves quickly through the digestive system. This makes it a better post-workout choice, but not as good of a meal supplement.

Ultimately, the choice is up to you. Some people find they tolerate casein better than whey, and vice versa.

Features

Flavor

If it tastes terrible, you're unlikely to include a protein powder in your diet. While unflavored options may sound appealing, most leave behind a distinct aftertaste.

It may take time to find a flavor that you find pleasant. When selecting a flavor, think about how you intend to use the powder. Are you planning to bake high-protein snacks? An unflavored option may be preferable. If you want to mix protein powder into a smoothie, a fruit or chocolate option is a great choice.

Peruse user reviews to explore descriptions of flavors and find a powder that sounds like the correct fit for your palate.

Macronutrients

The nutritional makeup of a protein powder is a critical consideration. Before you buy, check the label to identify the breakdown of a serving size (typically a scoop). Casein protein powders usually have fewer carbs than other types, and a single scoop should net you around 25 grams of protein.

Price

Casein protein powder ranges from 50 cents to $1.50 per ounce. More expensive powders typically contain high-quality ingredients and are free of additives and fillers. Container pricing varies between $15 to well over $100.

FAQ

Q. Is casein protein powder appropriate for those who are lactose-intolerant?

A. Casein is a milk protein and does not contain lactose, but the milk-derived ingredient may trigger reactions in those allergic to milk.

Q. What is micellar casein?

A. The casein included in micellar protein powders is extracted using filtration as opposed to heat or acid. Some believe that this extraction method is gentler and maintains the nutritional integrity of the protein.

Casein protein powders we recommend

Best of the best: NAKED Nutrition's Naked Casein 100% Micellar Casein Protein Powder

Our take: A high-quality protein powder with a formula free from additives and preservatives.

What we like: Micellar protein delivers high-quality results. A single serving provides 26 grams of protein with only 110 calories. Carb and fat-free.

What we dislike: Doesn't mix or dissolve easily. Fairly expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard 100% Micellar Casein Protein Powder

Our take: A delicious-tasting protein powder that's easy to mix into smoothies and other foods.

What we like: Each serving contains 24 grams of protein and 120 calories. Added Aminogen helps with digestion and protein absorption. Plenty of tasty flavors available.

What we dislike: Formula includes sweeteners and additives.

Choice 3: BulkSupplements' Casein Protein Powder

Our take: An ideal try-before-you buy format for those interested in sampling a casein protein powder.

What we like: Clean formula consisting of micellar extracted casein. Whopping 26 grams of protein per serving. The flavor is mild and not overpowering.

What we dislike: Soy is included in the formula.

