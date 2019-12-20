The best carving knife

When it comes to kitchen knives, the carving knife probably isn't your most used option. But when you need it to carve the Thanksgiving turkey or a crown roast for a birthday celebration, you definitely want to have a good one in your knife block. A carving knife has a narrow, thin blade with a pointy tip, so it has limited resistance when you move the knife back and forth over a piece of meat. You can use the knife to slice turkey, chicken, ham, roast, and other large cuts of meat with ease.

In the market for a high-quality carving knife? Our buying guide has plenty of tips to help you choose the best one for your kitchen. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, like our top choice from Cangshan, which features an eight-inch German steel blade with full tang for increased durability.

Considerations when choosing carving knives

Standard vs. electric

The first decision you have to make when you're shopping for a carving knife is whether you want a standard or electric option. A standard knife requires you to use your own hand and arm strength to cut through a piece of meat, while an electric model has a small electric motor to generate the power to cut.

If you have issues with hand pain, arthritis, or nerve issues, an electric carving knife can make much easier work of carving a turkey or other large cuts of meat. But otherwise, most home cooks prefer a standard carving knife because it offers more precise, uniform slices than an electric model. Electric carving knives can sometimes hack at the meat, so your slices are more ragged.

Stamped vs. forged

When you're shopping for a standard carving knife, you also have to ask yourself whether you prefer a stamped or a forged blade. Stamped blades are stamped from a large sheet of metal, while forged blades are made from pouring molten steel into a cast mold.

Stamped blades are usually more affordable, but they don't offer the same strength and sharpness as a forged blade. If you opt for a high-quality steel stamped blade, though, your carving knife can still be quite effective.

Features

Blade length

Carving knives typically have a blade that's between eight and 14 inches long. Experts usually recommend using a carving knife that's as long -- or longer -- than the meat that you're cutting, so you don't have to use a sawing motion to slice the meat. Longer blades can be somewhat dangerous, though, so if you usually cut smaller pieces of meat, like a chicken or roast, go with a shorter blade.

Tang

A knife's tang is the piece of the knife that extends from the blade into the handle. A partial-tang knife only extends partway into the handle, while a full-tang knife goes all the way to the bottom of the handle. Partial-tang carving knives can have a somewhat flimsy feel and snap more easily. For the most durable, high-performing carving knife, opt for a full-tang model.

Handle

Carving knives can have handles made of plastic, wood, steel, polymer, or composite. All these materials can work well, but what's most important is choosing a knife with a handle that won't slip in your hand. Look for a model with a rubberized grip to keep it steady in your hand. Some handles have a finger guard to protect you from accidental cuts and nicks, too.

Price

You'll usually pay between $20 and $100 for a carving knife. Stamped blades with a partial tang typically go for $20 to $30, while full-tang options generally cost between $30 and $50. For the highest-quality carving knife with a forged, full-tang blade, though, expect to pay $50 to $100.

FAQ

Q. Do I really need a carving knife?

A. Technically, it's possible to cut a large piece of meat without a carving knife, but it'll take more time and may leave you with jagged, uneven slices. Even if you only cook a turkey, ham, or large roast a couple of times a year, you'll likely be glad to have a proper carving knife when the times comes.

Q. What's the best way to sharpen a carving knife?

A. Carving knives are pretty easy to sharpen. You can use a stick sharpener, whetstone, or steel to sharpen your knife before use.

Carving knives we recommend

Best of the best: Cangshan's Two-Piece Carving Set

Our take: An impressive-looking carving knife that offers performance to match.

What we like: Features an eight-inch German steel full-tang blade. The wooden handle has an ergonomic design to make it easier to grip. Comes with a carving fork. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: Needs to be sharpened regularly.

Best bang for your buck: MAIRICO's 11-Inch Stainless Steel Carving Knife

Our take: A high-quality carving knife that offers a large blade and still comes in at an affordable price point.

What we like: Has an 11-inch stainless steel blade. Sharpness of the blade allows for plenty of precision. Can effectively cut a variety of meats. Has a nice balanced feel.

What we dislike: Some knives arrive with nicked blades.

Choice 3: Victorinox's 12-Inch Fibrox Pro Slicing Knife

Our take: A top-notch carving knife that's perfect for slicing large pieces of meat.

What we like: The 12-inch blade's sharpness allows for even slices. Blade is designed to prevent food from sticking to it. Doesn't create much friction, which makes slicing easier. Manufactured in Switzerland.

What we dislike: Larger blade doesn't work as well for smaller cuts of meat. Doesn't include a sheath.

