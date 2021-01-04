The best carpet shampoo

Carpeted floors can offer comfort, convenience, and color to any room in the house, but their beauty and quality can also hide dirt and dust accumulation. What’s more, any accidents or spills — whether by adults, children, or furry friends — can be easily absorbed, damaging the carpet and solidifying unsightly messes.

It’s important to have quality carpet shampoo ready for when accidents occur as well as for regular cleaning. Our top pick, the Genesis 950 Professional-Strength Carpet Cleaner Concentrate, is a heavy-duty selection, but there's plenty more from which to choose. Our guide is here to help you find the right carpet shampoo for your needs.

Considerations when choosing carpet shampoos

Usage

Carpet shampoos are typically half the battle against dirt, as they’re frequently used alongside carpet cleaners. Not all shampoos and machines are compatible with one another, however, so be sure to buy corresponding products. In some cases, warranties void on the cleaner if you use the wrong shampoo.

However, some carpet shampoos are of the spray-on variety, with a small bottle for spot cleaning. These are ideal to use for the occasional accident but aren't recommended for deep regular cleaning.

Target

Consider what you’ll be cleaning with your carpet shampoo. If you have pets, there are plenty of options geared toward the smells and hair that come with living alongside a dog or cat. Others are geared more toward grease and oil spills, which is useful when food or drink is nearby. For general cleaning, look for all-purpose carpet shampoos.

Quantity

If you have a large area of carpet to clean, opt for a larger quantity, which typically offers a less expensive price-per-ounce than small sizes. While there is a discount for large containers, you need a place to store it out of the way. Those in smaller spaces, and especially those with small children and pets, likely want smaller bottles of spray cleaners.

Environmentalism

Some consumers look for eco-friendly products, and plenty of carpet shampoos advertise non-toxic ingredients. Bleach, chlorine, dye, and phosphates are among those components you want to avoid.

Features

Prevention

For those with pets, look for carpet shampoo that works to prevent marking and accidents. These options deep clean any urine to remove the odor as well so it doesn’t attract your pet a second time.

Anti-allergen

Some deep-cleaning carpet shampoos aim to remove dander, dust, and allergens from the carpet, helpful for those with allergies. This might be a preferred option for those living in airy spaces or with children and animals that might bring in pollen and other allergens.

Multi-surface cleaners

In addition to cleaning carpets, some shampoos may be effective on other surfaces such as furniture, upholstery, floors, or countertops. While these offer convenience, it’s likely that though they clean a lot of surfaces well, they don’t clean as deeply and thoroughly as those shampoos made with a specific purpose.

Scent

Most carpet shampoos are unscented, but some offer a pleasant aroma after usage. For more sensitive users, note that some carpet shampoos have an industrial or chemical smell when used that can take some time to dissipate.

Price

Most carpet shampoos cost between $15 and $30, with various sizes and features available. Small bottles of spot cleaners cost less.

FAQ

Q. How often should I shampoo my carpet?

A. The frequency with which you clean your carpet varies depending on its usage, though generally it should be cleaned every few months. If you have children or pets, you may want to clean it more frequently. If there’s a minor accident, it should be spot-cleaned immediately as the stain will worsen over time.

Q. How long does it take to shampoo a carpet?

A. Carpet cleaners vary in drying time, but most call for anywhere from three to six hours for the carpet to settle. Set aside time away from that area after cleaning. The operation itself typically doesn’t take long, though some users run over the carpet a second time with cold water to remove any leftover shampoo residue.

Carpet shampoos we recommend

Best of the best: Genesis 950 Professional-Strength Carpet Cleaner Concentrate

Our take: Powerful, multipurpose shampoo designed to be used with carpet cleaners.

What we like: Large-sized cleaning concentrate that eliminates stains and odors. Works well with floors, appliances, and car interiors. Good value.

What we dislike: Tends to leave a chemical smell.

Best bang for your buck: Resolve Pet Expert Spot & Stain Remover

Our take: Quality spot cleaner specifically designed to quickly take care of pet accidents.

What we like: Cleans and deodorizes, especially when it comes to pet urine. Inexpensive and easy to use. Lacks any chemical odor.

What we dislike: Not effective at deep-cleaning large areas.

Choice 3: Nature’s Miracle Deep-Cleaning Carpet Shampoo

Our take: Deep-cleaning shampoo that tackles tough stains and lingering odors.

What we like: Enzyme formula removes odors and continues to clean for hours after use. Leaves a fresh, clean smell behind. Works alone or with steam or water cleaners.

What we dislike: Takes time to work and dry completely.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.