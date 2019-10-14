The best carpal tunnel brace

Do you suffer from cramping, pain, and tingling in your wrists and hands? These symptoms are all too familiar to those diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome.

While a carpal tunnel brace isn't curative, it can provide support and relief through better hand and wrist alignment. There's a wealth of varieties available to suit your activity level. Lightweight braces are ideal for typists, and sport braces provide more rigid support to maintain alignment while allowing for moderate range of motion. If you're having trouble sleeping from discomfort, rest assured that there's a night brace for you as well.

Our buying guide will help you choose the best one to suit your needs. We've also included reviews at the end of this article of our favorite braces, such as our top choice, the Mueller Fitted Wrist Brace, which provides optimal support for individuals through a customized fit with hand-specific options.

Considerations when choosing carpal tunnel braces

Types

Wrist brace

This style focuses support in the wrist area as opposed to the palmar aspect of the hand; though, there are some that also wrap around the thumb. Because support is flexible rather than rigid, you'll have some range of motion, which is ideal if you need a lightweight brace with modest support.

Standard brace

These braces are recognizable by their rigid aspect, often made of stiff materials. They come with complex Velcro systems, which also provide compressive support. The fingers and thumb are exposed in these braces, so you don't lose too much function in that respect.

Night brace

Night braces extend farther up the arm to provide a higher level of immobilization. These keep your hand and wrist in an optimal position while you sleep; though, they're often cushioned to be more comfortable. Some styles let fingers and thumbs move, and others immobilize them.

Features

Splint type

Plastic vs. metal

Carpal tunnel splints are either plastic or metal. However, plastic is far more common because it's safer than metal in the event that it breaks or bursts through the brace. Plastic splints are also preferred because they're so lightweight.

Removable vs. integrated

Removable splints are ideal if you need options when it comes to carpal tunnel support. Some people remove the splint during the day for more flexibility and add it back at night to achieve better support. Integrated splints are sewn into braces, providing lots of support but not much mobility or flexibility.

Compression style

The Velcro on carpal tunnel braces aren't just for convenience -- they act as a sophisticated compression system. Simple Velcro tabs are parallel to each other, and complex tabs wrap around one another with straps or bungee cords to achieve a higher degree of compression. This combats inflammation while providing support through modest immobilization.

Fit style

Braces are either reversible and can be worn on either hand, or they're hand-specific. While reversible styles seem more practical, fit could be suboptimal because they're essentially one-size-fits-all. Hand-specific styles take all anatomical aspects into consideration in their design to ensure a far better fit.

Materials

Carpal tunnel braces are made with durable materials to withstand daily use. They incorporate flexible fabrics like Lycra, polyester, and spandex to boost comfort and allow for range of motion. Less flexible fabrics like nylon webbing are used to maintain a brace's structural integrity and reduce mobility.

Price

Carpal tunnel braces cost between $10 to $40. Styles with improved support and fit features, like dedicated left and right braces and padding, tend to cost closer to $40. If you only need moderate support, you can find a lightweight comfortable brace for $25 or less.

FAQ

Q. I haven't been diagnosed with carpal tunnel, but the support of a brace helps me. Is it okay to still wear it?

A. Absolutely, especially if it provides relief and support when you need it the most. With that said, if you have an ongoing concern about hand and wrist issues, it's recommended to speak with a doctor to determine whether it is carpal tunnel.

Q. Should I wear carpal tunnel braces over long-sleeve shirts?

A. You can wear it over ultra-thin material like thermal underwear, but even then, it's best to wear braces on skin only. The fabric could cause the brace to shift, which in turn compromises support and fit.

Carpal tunnel braces we recommend

Best of the best: Mueller's Fitted Wrist Brace

Our take: Feels like a custom-fitted brace, especially because it's available in right and left models for a better fit.

What we like: Breathable design with rigid metal plates that provide superior support. Fabric is soft, and Velcro is placed in areas that won't chafe the skin.

What we dislike: Could run a bit small if you have wide hands.

Best bang for your buck: Wellgate's Women PerfectFit Wrist Support

Our take: Budget-friendly brace designed specially for women. Comes in white unlike most braces.

What we like: Ideal for women with small wrists. Flexible design and lightweight material makes wear easy and unobstructive.

What we dislike: Because it's a white brace, it becomes dirty quickly.

Choice 3: Futuro's Night Wrist Sleep Support

Our take: Comfortable style of night splint that lets you rest with interior cushioning.

What we like: Supports wrist in a soft and flexible way. Design lets you wear it on both hands.

What we dislike: Material becomes worn out quickly, especially on Velcro areas.

