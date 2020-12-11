The best cardiovascular support supplement

Cardiovascular disease has long been the leading cause of death in the United States. Heart-related diseases, under the umbrella term CVD, affect the structure or function of the heart and can result in heart attack and stroke.

Fortunately, lifestyle changes — including dietary supplements — can help improve CVDs. While cardiovascular support supplements alone can’t cure the diseases, they contribute to a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Take a look at our guide for more on these supplements, including what active ingredients to look for. At the end, we’ve included our favorites, like our top pick by MegaFood, which features calcium and magnesium for maintaining healthy blood pressure.

Considerations when choosing cardiovascular support supplementsMultivitamin vs. single-ingredient supplements

Some cardiovascular support supplements combine multiple heart-healthy vitamins and minerals into a capsule or pill, while others offer a single ingredient that targets specific deficiencies that can contribute to cardiac events. Here’s what you should look for:

Daily multivitamin: If you’re looking for overall cardiovascular support, consider a daily multivitamin containing vitamins B6, B12, C, D, and E, as well as beta carotene and folic acid. Vitamin D deficiencies in particular have been medically linked to cardiovascular risk and reduced survival rate in cardiovascular events.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega-3s are polyunsaturated fats found in fish and marine life, and they’re great for your heart. These are considered heart-healthy fats because they lower the body’s triglyceride levels. High levels of triglyceride production can lead to coronary heart disease, stroke, or heart attack. Since our body doesn’t naturally make omega-3s and most people don’t eat enough fish, omega-3 supplements are popular and doctor recommended.

Magnesium: An estimated 50% of the American population have suboptimal levels of magnesium (which you can get from foods such as peanut butter and spinach), and magnesium deficiency is associated with a number of coronary issues, such as buildup of arterial plaque, hardening of the arteries, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and more. Low levels of magnesium also make it harder for the body to absorb vitamin D.

CoQ10: Coenzyme Q10 is naturally produced by the body and is vital to cellular growth and maintenance. CoQ10 functions as an antioxidant and helps protect cells from free radical damage from environmental pollution. Cholesterol-lowering statin medications can reduce levels of CoQ10 in the body. CoQ10 has been shown to improve congestive heart failure and other cardiac conditions.

Fiber: If you’ve been diagnosed with a CVD, your doctor has probably recommended a high-fiber diet. This is because dietary fiber helps lower cholesterol, when combined with a diet low in saturated fat. Psyllium, inulin, methylcellulose, and wheat dextrin are various types of fiber supplements.

Form

Cardiovascular support supplements come in many different forms. CoQ10 and omega-3s tend to come in softgels. Fiber supplements often come in powder form that you can mix into water or a beverage. Multivitamins, as well as individual vitamins or minerals, most often come in pill form, either tablets or capsules.

Dosage

Dosage for cardiovascular support supplements varies widely based on the ingredients in the supplement. In addition to following the recommendation on the label, always consult your healthcare provider about the proper dosage for your body and condition. For example, cardiac specialists recommend that men under 50 ingest a least 38 grams of fiber daily, whereas the general recommendation for fiber intake is 25 to 30 grams a day.

Price

Cardiovascular supplements run the gamut from $3 to $70 for a 30-day supply. In the middle of that range, you can find name brand supplements — either single-ingredient or multivitamins — between $13 to $30 for a month’s supply.

FAQQ. What foods should I be eating in a heart-healthy diet?

A. Food is always the best source for vitamins and minerals, and supplements shouldn’t be used to replace a whole foods diet. A diet full of fruits, vegetables, legumes, beans, and nuts provide heart-healthy antioxidants and fiber. Consuming healthy fats like avocado and olive oils, and proteins like fish, eggs, and lean meat is also important.

Q. Are there risks associated with taking supplements for cardiovascular support?

A. Yes, which is why you should always consult your healthcare provider before starting a supplement. Pregnant women should avoid most of these supplements. If you smoke, avoid beta carotene. Avoid vitamin E if you’re taking blood thinners. If you suffer from kidney disease, don’t take magnesium. It’s important to note that higher than recommended doses of vitamins and minerals can be toxic.

Cardiovascular support supplements we recommend

Best of the best: MegaFood Calcium and Magnesium Tablets

Our take: Derived from whole food sources, these minerals are combined with organic herbs to help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

What we like: Because the calcium and magnesium are from real food, they’re more bioavailable (easier for your body to absorb). Contains organic, sustainably farmed parsley, nettle leaf, and dandelion root.

What we dislike: Tablets are pricey, but you’re paying for high-quality ingredients.

Best bang for your buck: Nature’s Bounty Fish Oil

Our take: For under $20, this heart-friendly fish oil reduces the risk of coronary heart disease and promotes circulatory health.

What we like: Serving size of 300 milligrams of omega-3s contains EPA and DHA, both beneficial to the heart and brain. Purified to remove toxic heavy metals like mercury.

What we dislike: Be aware that softgels are large if swallowing pills is difficult for you.

Choice 3: Nordic Naturals Omega LDL Softgels

Our take: A pure omega-3 fish oil blended with synergistic CoQ10 and a cholesterol-lowering yeast.

What we like: Reputable fish oil company with high standards of purity. Red rice yeast helps the body metabolize fats and lower LDL cholesterol. Added CoQ10 adds antioxidant support for the heart.

What we dislike: Bottle doesn’t last long if taken as recommended (less than a month).

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.