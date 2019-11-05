The best card shuffler

Do you consider yourself a card shark? When you bring the game home from the casino -- whether it's blackjack or Texas Hold 'Em -- you need a quality card shuffler to keep the game moving.

Card shufflers save time while ensuring fair and accurate shuffling. It's easy to shuffle as many as six decks at a time, all with the press of a button. Casual and competitive players alike appreciate the convenience and speed of card shufflers, making them excellent gifts for avid card players.

If you're ready to go all in with a new card shuffler, take a look at our definitive buying guide. We're including our favorite shuffler, the Brybelly Six-Deck Automatic Card Shuffler, a reliable model that can handle frequent use.

Considerations when choosing card shufflers

Automatic vs. continuous shuffler

Automatic shufflers take between two and six decks at a time and shuffle them together into a single stack. These are best if you want uninterrupted dealing at a table with many players. While they're on the expensive side, their convenience and efficiency make their steep price well worth it.

Continuous shufflers are fed used cards and constantly shuffle them. While there are perks to a deck that keeps changing, these shufflers aren't as fast as automatic models. If you're a more casual player and speed isn't the top priority, a continuous shuffler does the job at a much lower price than an automatic shuffler.

Manual vs. electric shufflers

Manual shufflers are operated by a hand crank, so it's easy to control the shuffle speed. Because they have a simple, mechanical operation, manual shufflers tend to be less expensive than electric shufflers.

Electric shufflers, on the other hand, have a more sophisticated design and come with a heftier price tag given their ease of operation. The majority of these models take C batteries and burn through them rather quickly, so keep their ongoing cost in mind.

Features

Shuffling capacity

Shuffling capacity refers to how many decks the shuffler can handle at a time. Low-capacity shufflers handle two or three decks, while high-capacity shufflers can handle as many as six. Even if you're a casual player and have small games, opting for a high-capacity shuffler is a good idea as its speed keeps the game moving.

Card compatibility

All playing cards are the same, right? Actually, no. Card shufflers operate most smoothly with newer, high-quality playing cards. Keep in mind that cards of a different thickness or size, or ones made with special materials may affect operation.

Noise level

Card shufflers, especially electric models, make a considerable amount of noise. While it might not matter if you're hosting a boisterous evening of competitive card games, it might be bothersome to others at home. Some card shufflers advertise quiet operation, though this feature is typically found in more expensive, professional-quality models.

Price

Manual card shufflers come in at $15 and below, but they're not as fast or reliable as some electric models. For a shuffler than can handle up to six decks, expect to spend up to $30. If you want a casino-quality shuffler, expect to spend between $100 and $150.

FAQ

Q. Some of my cards are bent or curling around the edges. Will that affect my card shuffler?

A. Yes, and it could cause a jam that is hard to fix. Your best bet is to use fresher, newer cards to ensure smooth jam-free operation.

Q. I'm traveling to play a card game. What's the best way to pack my card shuffler?

A. Card shufflers don't have carry cases, so use a tote bag or something similar. Many shufflers fit inside insulated lunch boxes, which also provides a bit of padding for protection.

Card shufflers we recommend

Best of the best: Brybelly's Six-Deck Automatic Card Shuffler

Our take: Top-performing six-deck shuffler with straightforward operation.

What we like: Compatible with decks of different sizes. Popular choice for those hosting games at home.

What we dislike: You need to purchase C batteries separately. Shuffler occasionally shoots out cards.

Best bang for your buck: CHH's Two-Deck Hand Crank Card Shuffler

Our take: Mechanical model that handles two decks with ease.

What we like: Hand crank lets you operate it at your own speed. Tends to operate more quietly than electric machines.

What we dislike: Worn cards might be a bit harder to feed into the shuffler than newer ones.

Choice 3: CHH's Six-Deck Card Shuffler

Our take: Modest price point for a six-deck model with average performance. Ideal for the occasional card game.

What we like: Lightweight compared to other six-deck models. Operation and setup are simple.

What we dislike: Requires C batteries. Occasional jamming with odd-sized cards.

