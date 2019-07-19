The best card shuffler

Whether you're playing Texas Hold 'Em or Keyforge, a card shuffler can give you more time playing and less time shuffling. These devices mechanically shuffle your cards to quickly and reliably randomize the deck, eliminating any concern of bias. Some models can shuffle multiple decks at once, and others can shuffle differently sized decks, like bridge or poker-size cards. Card shufflers may be electric or manual in design, both of which work well but vary in their speed and usage.

Our top pick by Brybelly can handle six decks at a time with its electric mechanism. To learn more about card shufflers, keep reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing card shufflers

Automatic vs. continuous shufflers

Automatic shufflers are what most people have in mind when they think of card shufflers. These machines can shuffle one or more decks at a time, producing a stack of fully shuffled cards. These allow for quick shuffling and can greatly speed up gameplay.

Continuous shufflers are designed to be constantly shuffling a single deck, making them well-suited to games with quick hands that require frequent shuffling. These models are not as efficient as automatic shufflers, but they are usually less expensive.

Manual vs. electric shufflers

The two types of mechanisms are operated differently and vary in their speed and thoroughness.

A manual shuffler is more portable and is unlikely to jam since you can easily control the speed of the shuffling. However, the fact that these models must be cranked by hand may take away some of the magic and convenience of a card shuffler.

An electric shuffler is operated with the press of a button and is battery powered. Though jams are more frequent, these models allow you to focus on the game while the machine does all the work for you.

Features

Capacity

The capacity of a card shuffler is the number of decks (or total cards) the machine can handle at once. While some shufflers can take on six decks at a time, if you only need to shuffle one or two decks, you may find that shufflers with smaller capacities work better.

Card-size compatibility

Card shufflers are not always compatible with a range of card sizes. If you regularly use unusually sized cards, be sure to pick out a machine that can shuffle them without issue.

Noise level

The noise level of card shufflers can vary, and electric shufflers tend to be far louder than manual options.

Card shuffler prices

Manual card shufflers typically cost $15 and below, while electric shufflers capable of handling up to four decks cost from $15 to $30. High-quality electric shufflers may cost from $50 to $150 and can shuffle up to six decks at a time.

FAQ

Q. Can a card shuffler damage cards?

A. Since jams can occur with any card shuffler, there is always a risk of damaging cards. However, with properly sized cards, this should be an infrequent occurrence.

Q. How many times should a card shuffler be run to achieve a "perfect" shuffle?

A. Mathematically speaking, a perfect riffle shuffle would need to be performed eight times to randomize a 52-card deck. If you want the peace of mind of a random shuffle, you need to put your cards through the machine eight times.

Card shufflers we recommend

Best of the best: Brybelly Casino Six-Deck Automatic Card Shuffler

Our take: For its price, this six-deck shuffler is an excellent deal for casual or serious card players.

What we like: The already excellent value of this card shuffler is increased by its included six decks.

What we dislike: Cards may slip out of the shuffler from time to time.

Best bang for your buck: CHH Hand-Cranked Card Shuffler, Two-Deck

Our take: This low-priced manual shuffler is easy to use and take anywhere.

What we like: The lack of batteries makes this shuffler light in weight and highly reliable. Jams are rare and the machine does not wear out cards.

What we dislike: The crank may be tiring to use for some and takes longer than an electric shuffling mechanism.

Choice 3: Laser Sports Casino Deluxe Automatic Four-Deck Card Shuffler

Our take: This low-priced electric shuffler is easy to use and can handle four decks well.

What we like: The motor in this shuffler runs quieter than most, allowing for quiet and efficient shuffling.

What we dislike: Batteries are not included in this model.

