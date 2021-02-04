Keeping kids happy and entertained is always a challenge, especially if you don’t want them spending too much time staring at a screen. Card games for kids are an excellent alternative to video games and TV — they can help boost your children’s critical thinking skills while entertaining them at the same time. Choosing the right game for your kids means finding a card game with rules that are easy enough for children to follow and action that’s exciting enough to engage them.

Our buying guide offers the information necessary to help you find the best card game for kids. We’ve included some specific product recommendations at the end as well, including our top pick, Apples to Apples Junior, which is fun for the entire family.

Considerations when choosing card games for kids

Age level

Choosing an appropriate game for your child’s age is essential when shopping for a card game. Not only is safety an issue (games that include small pieces can be a choking hazard for very young kids), but they won’t be very entertaining if they’re too complicated or not difficult enough. Some card games may also contain themes or topics that are inappropriate for children of a certain age.

Number of players

Kids’ card games vary in terms of how many people are needed to drive the action. Some games can be fun with just two people, but others may require four or more participants to play. Select a game suited for the number of people who’ll be playing it. For a family, you want a game that’s suitable for at least three to four players.

Luck vs. strategy

Card games for kids are usually divided into two categories: those that depend on luck and those that call for strategy. Younger kids typically do better with luck-based games, but card games that call for a combination of luck and strategy are usually the most entertaining.

Features

Replay value

Some card games can be played over and over without being too easy for your kids to predict. Other games have limited replay value because they feature questions or multiple-choice options that can get tedious to play repeatedly.

Expandable

Some card games with limited replayability offer expansion packs to give new life to the game. Most expansion packs fit the game’s general theme, but others feature a specific theme that might appeal to your kids.

Educational focus

While games are meant to be fun, that doesn’t mean they can’t teach your kids something, too. Some games can teach number or color recognition, while others help boost memory or math skills. If your children are struggling in a specific area, look for a game that can help strengthen those skills.

Theme

If your kids have specific interests, look for a card game that caters to them. You can find options that fit a particular theme, such as movie characters, princesses, animals, or race cars to really pique your kid’s interest.

Ease of play

Card games for kids shouldn’t have overly complicated or excessive rules or your children may not want to play them. The best games are easy for kids to understand but still offer enough of a challenge to keep things interesting.

Other pieces

Some card games use more than just cards for gameplay and include other items like a game board, game pieces, and/or electronic accessories. These extras often add to the gameplay, so your kids may enjoy them even more.

Price

Some extremely affordable card games for kids cost $10 and under, but if you want a game with accessories and other pieces, you can pay between $10 and $20. For themed card games, expect to pay $20 or more.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of playing card games with my kids?

A. Card games can help your children learn to follow the rules and take turns. Depending on the game, your kids may also improve their number, shape, and color recognition, as well as their counting and grouping skills. As your kids get better at a particular game, it can help build their confidence.

Q. What type of card games are best for young children?

A. Younger kids usually have shorter attention spans, so it helps to choose a game with just a few basic rules and a short playtime. Look for card games that only take about 10 minutes to complete a round.

Card games for kids we recommend

Best of the best: Mattel Games Apples to Apples Junior

Our take: A kid-friendly version of the well-known game for adults that’s easy for little ones to understand.

What we like: Focuses on associations, so kids match descriptions to people, places, or things. Game is fun enough for the whole family to enjoy. Comes with 1,000 cards and a storage tin.

What we dislike: Contains plenty of pop culture references, so it may not stay current for long.

Best bang for your buck: Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Deal

Our take: A simplified version of the classic board game that doesn’t require hours to play.

What we like: Highly portable. Rules aren’t as complicated as the original version. Combines elements of luck and strategy.

What we dislike: More appropriate for older kids who have experience with strategy games.

Choice 3: Mattel Games UNO Attack!

Our take: A classic card game with a new twist that’s suitable for kids and adults to play.

What we like: Simple rules involve matching numbers and colors. Features a machine that randomly shoots out cards and make-your-own wild cards. For kids ages seven and up, but some younger kids may also enjoy it.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to put the cards in the dispenser.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.