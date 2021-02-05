The best card game for adults

Sitting down for a game of cards can provide endless fun for any number of people at any age. For those who think card games are a youngster’s pastime, think again: there are plenty of challenging, thoughtful, and even profane adult card games available to suit any mood.

Our top recommendation is this Exploding Kittens Game Night Bundle, featuring a trio of popular party games for adults. There are plenty others varying in time commitment, energy involved, and how many people can play at once. We have all you need to know when you’re ready to play, so game on!

Considerations when choosing card games for adults

Game type

There are a handful of general categories that card games fall under. While some may overlap, it’s a helpful starting point when deciding what to purchase.

Trivia card games are straightforward, classic, and still beloved. Most simply involve a deck of cards and a means to keep score. Cooperative games are particularly common, as you are tasked to work together with another player or a group of people, either against another team or a game mechanism. Conversely, for those who are competitive, strategy card games require critical thinking and perhaps even deception. Depending on who you’re playing with, cooperative and strategy games have a chance to get too serious.

That’s especially why simple, funny card games are so popular. These are typically sold as party games, with colorful graphics, simple rules, and game play that welcomes a lot of people and interaction. Some of these may also be geared for adults-only with R-rated language and content.

Players

Games will allow a variety of participants to play, and it’s important to consider where, when, and how you’ll be playing these games. While some games accommodate two or more players, not every game is as enjoyable depending on how many people play. You’ll also want to consider who you’ll be playing with. You may want a different game on hand if you’re playing with family or acquaintances than if you’re playing with close friends or a partner. Consider the sensibilities and skill levels of those involved as well.

Time commitment

Card games may range anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour or more. While most cards will advertise a range, it will change based on how many people are playing, their skill level, and if you're in a large group, how well everyone can stay focused. Set up and break down may add time as well, especially if it’s your first time playing.

Features

Replay value

Some games are just as much fun, if not more, each consecutive time you play. You’ll want to avoid those that have some trick or loophole to facilitate winning, or those with no new possibilities when playing as they will quickly become tiresome. The most valuable games typically feature a variety of gameplay mechanics and a large quantity of cards.

Expansions

Popular card games for adults often feature expansion packs you can integrate into your base game for new and exciting options. The presence of expansion pack options is also a decent indicator of a game’s success. Similarly, some games offer a NSFW version with adult language and suggestive or sexual material.

Price

Most card games for adults cost from $15 to $30, with a variety of trivia, strategy, and humorous options available.

FAQ

Q. What’s the best option for hosting a game night?

A. Ideally, it’s best to have a few card games on hand, with options in terms of time commitment, difficulty, and number of participants allowed. The best choice will likely come down to who you’re playing with, but regardless, it’s best to know the rules ahead of time so you can facilitate teaching the game to others.

Q. How old do you have to be to play a card game for adults?

A. Most card games for adults are geared as such because they require a certain amount of focus, critical thinking, and knowledge that younger individuals may not possess. Some games may be too challenging and discouraging for younger ones, while others may include adult, NSFW content.

Card games for adults we recommend

Best of the best: Exploding Kittens Game Night Bundle

Our take: Pack featuring three hilarious and engaging games from a leader in fun, adult party fare.

What we like: Hilarious illustrations, quality material, and straightforward rules make these lively games popular and enjoyed by many. Compact and portable. Expansions available.

What we dislike: May grow repetitive over time; best for larger groups.

Best bang for your buck: Czech Games Codenames

Our take: Fast-paced, team-based game requiring cooperation and strategy that varies every time you play.

What we like: Popular game with a variety of versions and expansions. Welcomes up to 8 players. 200 cards offer high replay value. Quick rounds at around 15 minutes.

What we dislike: Requires a bit of focus and thoughtfulness that may not be conducive to a party atmosphere.

Choice 3: Asmodee 7 Wonders: Duel

Our take: Two-player card version of the popular board game featuring historical settings, colorful contents, and various ways to win.

What we like: Rival ancient kingdoms battle in this streamlined version of 7 Wonders. 30-minute average game time. High replay value.

What we dislike: Setup takes some time and gameplay requires space.

