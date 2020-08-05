The best carbon monoxide detector of 2020

Many homeowners invest in alarm systems that detect intruders, fire, smoke, or water, but there's another threat that isn't always on that list: carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide, often called CO, is an odorless, tasteless gas formed during combustion. It can be generated by car exhaust, gas appliances, wood-burning stoves, outdoor grills, or small gas-powered engines.

The effects of carbon monoxide exposure can range from a mild headache and nausea to blood poisoning and death. Every year, thousands of people require treatment for CO inhalation.

Carbon monoxide levels are measured in parts per million (ppm), and a carbon monoxide detector "sniffs" the air throughout the day to measure the concentration in real time. When the level of unventilated CO reaches a certain level, an audible alarm is activated.

We've taken a look at the carbon monoxide detectors on our current short list and have made a few adjustments based on current trends and technology. Our top choice is still on the list, along with a returning favorite. A new entry-level model from a respected brand rounds out our picks.

Best carbon monoxide detectors of 2020

1. Google Nest Protect Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm: Our top pick has an impressive 10-year lifespan and "sniffs" the air hundreds of times a day for maximum protection.

2. Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm: The affordable price point makes this newcomer ideal for multiple installations, and an 85-decibel alarm means business.

3. First Alert Dual-Power Carbon Monoxide Plug-In Alarm: This returning option is easy on the budget, and works with either 110-volt house current or batteries for reliable service.

What you need to know before buying a carbon monoxide detector

Most people are familiar with a waste gas known as carbon dioxide, or CO2. While excessive levels of carbon dioxide can cause health problems, proper ventilation usually keeps the concentration of CO2 at a minimum. Carbon monoxide, however, is more toxic at lower concentrations, and many areas in and around buildings are not ventilated well enough to prevent high concentrations of CO from forming.

A carbon monoxide detector resembles a smoke detector in many ways, and sometimes the two functions are combined in one unit. The detector's base contains special sensors and chemicals that analyze the surrounding air and register any presence of CO. These electrochemicals have a limited lifespan, however, which is why users should replace these units every few years.

The placement of a carbon monoxide detector is also a major consideration. Carbon monoxide is a by-product of combustion, so CO detectors should be located near common sources of flame or gas. Many homeowners install CO detectors near a kitchen stove, a furnace, a gas-powered clothes dryer, or an enclosed garage. There should be at least one carbon monoxide detector on every level of a home.

While a carbon monoxide detector is passively analyzing the air, it's also compiling the readings into a visual display for users. An illuminated LCD screen should reveal the current concentration of CO as parts per million (ppm). Some models also provide useful information about recent high or low readings. The alarm should be loud enough to alert users whenever the CO levels become toxic. Immediate evacuation and ventilation are the usual first steps to take whenever the alarm sounds.

The price of a carbon monoxide detector varies widely according to the model's features and functionality. A basic CO monitor for multiple installations can cost as little as $19, while a multifunctional hardwired unit with a 5- to 10-year lifespan can cost anywhere from $45 to $100. The highest-end multifunctional CO detectors with smart technology and WiFi capability cost as much as $130 per unit.

FAQ

Q. How long will a carbon monoxide detector last? Do I have to replace it frequently?

A. Carbon monoxide detectors have expiration dates, mostly because they use a special chemical to analyze the air quality. While you should change the batteries at least once a year, many CO detectors have lifespans of three years or more.

Q. Do I really need another type of detector in my house? I think I could smell any kind of gas buildup.

A. While you might be able to smell the smoke of a fire or the odor added to natural gas, carbon monoxide is completely odorless, invisible, and tasteless. You can get one detector that performs multiple tasks, but if you have any potential source of carbon monoxide in your home, buy a dedicated detector.

In-depth reviews for best carbon monoxide detectors

Best of the best: Google Nest Protect Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm

What we like: Tests air for smoke and CO 400 times a day. Smart technology can sync with phone or home controller. Fast response to smoke. WiFi enabled.

What we dislike: Expensive price point. Some reports of false alarms.

Best bang for your buck: Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm

What we like: Affordable price point, good for multiple installations. Alarm is very audible. Easy to access batteries. 7-year warranty included.

What we dislike: Doesn't measure low CO levels consistently. False alarms reported.

Choice 3: First Alert Dual-Power Carbon Monoxide Plug-In Alarm

What we like: Works with standard outlets or batteries. 85-decibel alarm. Uses a high-quality electrochemical sensor. Low-battery indicator. Few false alarms reported.

What we dislike: LCD readout is not continuous, only on demand. Accuracy is a common concern.

