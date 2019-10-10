The best car wash kit

Giving your car a good wash can be a cathartic experience. It can give you a feeling of renewal and freshness. For many people, their cars are one of their most valuable possessions, which means their cars deserve to be cared for. A good car wash kit can give your vehicle the TLC it needs. The only thing missing from the equation is a little elbow grease, to be provided by you.

If you want to buy a top car wash kit, then read the following buying guide and review. It also includes a few of our favorites at the end, including our top choice, the Chemical Guys' Car Wash Bucket Kit. This kit includes just about everything you could possibly need to wash your car until it's spotless.

Considerations when choosing car wash kits

Car wash kit essentials

Buckets are a basic necessity for washing your car. Having two separate four-gallon (or larger) buckets is preferable, so you don't have to continually refill them. The first bucket is for cleaning, while the second is for rinsing.

A wash mitt or cloth is important for wiping the dirt and grime off of your vehicle. The best option is to find a microfiber mitt or cloth because it's delicate enough to protect your vehicle's finish, and it won't leave behind lint. While a chamois is another decent option, microfiber is preferable.

A wheel brush is a useful tool for cleaning caked-on dirt and brake dust from your wheels. Be sure the brush has stiff yet nonabrasive bristles.

Drying towels are optimal if they're also made of microfiber. It's the most efficient type of drying towel because it absorbs more water than other options. Cotton towels or chamois can also dry but not as well as microfiber.

A sponge is needed for applying hard wax to your finish. Applicators are sometimes included with liquid wax, but be sure you don't use cotton. Finally, buff with a clean cloth.

Products

Shampoo is the foundation of any good car wash kit. Its primary advantage over other soaps is that it's formulated to wash your car without damaging the paint.

Polish can sometimes be included in the shampoo's formula but not usually. Polish will help the paint shine, but it won't offer any protection.

Wax, unlike polish, is designed to protect the finish of the car. Some waxes are liquids, while others are solids. Liquid waxes are more user-friendly because they go on easier.

Wheel cleaner has stronger cleaning properties than most standard car shampoos. That's because it has to remove brake dust and other caked-on stains.

Tire shine can give your tires that original deep black shine and luster that they had right off the lot.

Detailing clay is used primarily by detailing professionals to give auto-show quality to your finish. It's applied between washing and waxing, and it pulls out metal particles, brake dust, and other pollutants from the paint.

Features

Carrying case

A few premium car wash kits include a tackle-box-style carrying case. Most of these cases can accommodate both the tools for cleaning as well as the cleaning products.

Foam gun

Some car wash kits include a foam gun. This is a small tank and trigger that attaches to your garden hose. When the water runs through the gun, it mixes with the shampoo, creating a soapy foam, just like the car wash.

Price

Most high-quality car wash kits cost between $50 and $80. Premium kits can cost as much as $200. A $50 kit usually includes a few tools and products, which is enough to do a basic cleaning job. For $80, you can purchase a kit that has higher quality tools, which may include larger buckets and more durable cleaning mitts. Kits for $200 come from recognized brands and often incorporate more advanced items like foam guns and detailing clay.

FAQ

Q. How can I remove road tar off my car?

A. The most important thing about removing road tar is to do it gingerly. If you try to scrape or peel it off your vehicle, you may damage your paint. WD-40 is one of the most effective ways of removing road tar. If you spray it on the tar and wait just a moment, you should be able to wipe it off with relative ease.

Q. Is there any reason why I shouldn't just wash my car using water and dish soap?

A. Yes, there is. Dish soap is intended for washing dishes. Dishes don't have a delicate paint finish that needs to be protected. This means that dish soap may contain chemicals that can erode your car's wax finish and even eat through your paint over time. The best way to wash your car is with soaps that are specifically formulated to clean and protect a car's finish.

Car wash kits we recommend

Best of the best: Chemical Guys' Car Wash Bucket Kit

Our take: Comprehensive kit that gives you an all-in-one experience.

What we like: The extra thick detailing bucket and high-quality microfiber wash mitt give this kit the feel of a "high-end" car-washing tool.

What we dislike: The large sprayer doesn't fit in the bucket.

Best bang for your buck: Turtle Wax's Ultimate Car Care Kit

Our take: Turtle Wax is a giant of the car-care industry, and this giant car care kit is an example of why that is.

What we like: The odor eliminator and accompanying spray are a nice extra.

What we dislike: Tire cleaner doesn't offer as much shine as other options.

Choice 3: Meguiar's Complete Car Care Kit

Our take: Get both the interior and exterior of your car squeaky clean with these top-quality products.

What we like: Both interior- and exterior cleaning tools are high quality. Includes special product to remove scratches and swirls. Leaves a glossy shine.

What we dislike: May not work well for tough dried-on debris.

